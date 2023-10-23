Mellanox PeerDirect® uses an API between IB CORE and peer memory clients, (e.g. GPU cards) to provide access to an HCA to read/write peer memory for data buffers. As a result, it allows RDMA-based (over InfiniBand/RoCE) application to use peer device computing power, and RDMA interconnect at the same time without copying the data between the P2P devices.

For example, Mellanox PeerDirect™ is being used for GPUDirect RDMA.

Detailed description for that API exists under MLNX OFED installation, please see docs/readme_and_user_manual/PEER_MEMORY_API.txt