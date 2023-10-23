NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.3-1.0.0.1
General Support in MLNX_OFED

MLNX_OFED Supported Operating Systems

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version

ALIOS7.2

AArch64

4.19.48-006.ali4000.alios7.AArch64

BCLINUX7.5

x86_64

3.10.0-862.el7.x86_64

BCLINUX7.6

x86_64

3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64

BCLINUX8.1

x86_64

4.19.0-193.1.3.el8.bclinux.x86_64

Debian10.0

AArch64

4.19.0-5-arm64

x86_64

4.19.0-5-amd64

Debian10.3

AArch64

4.19.0-8-arm64

x86_64

4.19.0-8-amd64

Debian10.5

x86_64

4.19.0-10-amd64

Debian9.11

AArch64

4.9.0-11-arm64

x86_64

4.9.0-11-amd64

Debian9.9

AArch64

4.9.0-9-arm64

x86_64

4.9.0-9-amd64

EulerOS2.0sp5

x86_64

3.10.0-862.14.0.1.h43.eulerosv2r7.x86_64

EulerOS2.0sp8

AArch64

4.19.36-vhulk1907.1.0.h748.eulerosv2r8.AArch64

EulerOS2.0sp9

AArch64

4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.AArch64

x86_64

4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64

Fedora32

x86_64

5.6.6-300.fc32.x86_64

Oracle Linux 7.8

x86_64

4.14.35-1902.300.11.el7uek.x86_64

Oracle Linux7.9

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64

Oracle Linux8.2

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.1.2.el8uek.x86_64

Oracle Linux8.3

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.7.4.el8uek.x86_64

OPENEULER20.03

AArch64

4.19.90-2003.4.0.0036.oe1.AArch64

x86_64

4.19.90-2003.4.0.0036.oe1.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.2

x86_64

3.10.0-327.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.3

x86_64

3.10.0-514.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.4

ppc64

3.10.0-693.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-693.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-693.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.4alternate

AArch64

4.11.0-44.el7a.AArch64

RHEL/CentOS7.5

ppc64

3.10.0-862.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-862.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-862.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.5alternate

AArch64

4.14.0-49.el7a.AArch64

RHEL/CentOS7.6

ppc64

3.10.0-957.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-957.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.6alternate

AArch64

4.14.0-115.el7a.AArch64

ppc64le

4.14.0-115.el7a.ppc64le

RHEL/CentOS7.7

ppc64

3.10.0-1062.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-1062.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.8

pc64

3.10.0-1127.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-1127.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-1127.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.9

ppc64

3.10.0-1160.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-1160.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS8.0

ppc64

4.18.0-80.el8.AArch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-80.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS8.1

AArch64

4.18.0-147.el8.AArch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-147.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS8.2

AArch64

4.18.0-193.el8.AArch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-193.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS8.3

AArch64

4.18.0-240.el8.AArch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-240.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64

SLES12SP2

x86_64

4.4.21-69-default

SLES12SP3

x86_64, ppc64le

4.4.73-5-default

SLES12SP4

x86_64, ppc64le, AArch64

4.12.14-94.41-default

SLES12SP5

x86_64, ppc64le, AArch64

4.12.14-120-default

SLES15SP1

x86_64, ppc64le, AArch64

4.12.14-195-default

SLES15SP2

x86_64, ppc64le, AArch64

5.3.18-22-default

Ubuntu14.04

x86_64

3.13.0-27-generic

Ubuntu16.04

ppc64le

4.4.0-21-generic

x86_64

4.4.0-22-generic

Ubuntu18.04

x86_64, ppc64le, AArch64

4.15.0-20-generic

Ubuntu20.04

x86_64, ppc64le, AArch64

5.4.0-26-generic

Ubuntu20.10

x86_64

5.8.0-25-generic

Kernel 5.11

x86_64

5.11
Warning

  • 32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_OFED

  • For RPM-based distributions, to install OFED on a different kernel, create a new ISO image using mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script (see the MLNX_OFED User Manual for instructions)

  • Upgrading MLNX_OFED on a cluster requires upgrading all of its nodes to the newest version as well

  • All operating systems listed above are fully supported in Paravirtualized and SR-IOV environments with Linux KVM Hypervisor

Supported Non-Linux Virtual Machines

The following are the supported non-Linux Virtual Machines in this current MLNX_OFED version:

NIC

Windows Virtual Machine Type

Minimal WinOF Version

Protocol

NVIDIA® Mellanox® ConnectX®-4

Windows 2012 R2 DC

MLNX_WinOF2 2.50

IB, IPoIB, ETH

ConnectX-4 Lx

Windows 2016 DC

MLNX_WinOF2 2.50

IB, IPoIB, ETH

ConnectX-5 family

All Windows server editions

MLNX_WinOF2 2.50

IPoIB, ETH

ConnectX-6 family

MLNX_WinOF2 2.50

IPoIB, ETH

Support in ASAP2—Accelerated Switch and Packet Processing®

ASAP2 Supported Operating Systems

OVS-Kernel SR-IOV Based Supported Operating Systems

Below is a list of all the OSs that support OVS-Kernel ASAP2 in the current MLNX_OFED package.

  • BCLinux 7.4

  • BCLinux 7.5

  • BCLinux 7.6

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.4

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.5

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.6

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.7

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.8

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.0

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.1

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.2

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.3

  • Fedora 31

  • Oracle Linux 7.4

  • Oracle Linux 7.6

  • Oracle Linux 7.7

  • Oracle Linux 7.8

  • Oracle Linux 8.1

  • Oracle Linux 8.2

  • SLES12 SP4

  • SLES12 SP5

  • SLES15 SP1

  • SLES15 SP2

  • Ubuntu 16.04

  • Ubuntu 18.04

  • Ubuntu 19.04

  • Ubuntu 20.04

  • Up to kernel 5.10

OVS-DPDK SR-IOV-Based Supported Operating Systems

Below is a list of all the OSs that support OVS-DPDK ASAP2 in the current MLNX_OFED package.

Adapter Card Type

Supported OSs

ConnectX

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.4

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.5

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.6

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.7

  • Ubuntu 18.04

  • Ubuntu 20.04

BlueField

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.4

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.5

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.6

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.7

  • Ubuntu 18.04

  • Ubuntu 20.04

ASAP2 Requirements

  • iproute >= 4.12 (for tc support)

  • Upstream Open vSwitch >= 2.8 for CentOS 7.2 NVIDIA openvswitch

ASAP2 Supported Adapter Cards

  • ConnectX-5

  • ConnectX-6 Dx

NFS over RDMA (NFSoRDMA) Supported Operating Systems

NFSoRDMA Supported Operating Systems on Client and Target Sides

  • SLES 12 SP4

  • SLES 12 SP5

  • SLES 15 SP1

  • SLES 15 SP2

  • Ubuntu 18.04.3

  • Ubuntu 18.04.4

  • Ubuntu 20.04

  • RedHat 7.5

  • RedHat 7.6

  • RedHat 7.7

  • RedHat 7.8

  • RedHat 7.9

  • RedHat 8.0

  • RedHat 8.1

  • RedHat 8.2

Lustre Versions Compatible with MLNX_OFED

  • Lustre 2.12.3

  • Lustre 2.12.5

  • Lustre 2.13.0

NEO-Host Supported Operating Systems

  • RedHat 7.x

  • Oracle Linux 7.x

  • SLES 12 SP3

  • SLES 12 SP4

  • SLES 12 SP5

  • SLES 15 SP0

  • SLES 15 SP1

  • Ubuntu 16.04

  • Ubuntu 18.04

  • Ubuntu 19.04

  • Debian 9.x

  • Debian 10.x

GPUDirect Storage (GDS) Supported Operating Systems

  • Ubuntu 18.04

Hardware and Software Requirements

The following are the hardware and software requirements of the current MLNX_OFED version.

  • Linux operating system

  • Administrator privileges on your machine(s)

  • Disk Space: 1GB

For the OFED Distribution to compile on your machine, some software packages of your operating
system (OS) distribution are required.
To install the additional packages, run the following commands per OS:

Operating System

Required Packages Installation Command

RHEL/Oracle Linux/Fedora

yum install perl pciutils python gcc-gfortran libxml2-python tcsh libnl.i686 libnl expat glib2 tcl libstdc++ bc tk gtk2 atk cairo numactl pkgconfig ethtool lsof

XenServer

yum install perl pciutils python libxml2-python libnl expat glib2 tcl bc libstdc++ tk pkgconfig ethtool

SLES 12

zypper install pkg-config expat libstdc++6 libglib-2_0-0 lib- gtk-2_0-0 tcl libcairo2 tcsh python bc pciutils libatk-1_0-0 tk python-libxml2 lsof libnl3-200 ethtool lsof

SLES 15

python ethtool libatk-1_0-0 python2-libxml2-python tcsh lib- stdc++6-devel-gcc7 libgtk-2_0-0 tcl libopenssl1_1 libnl3-200 make libcairo2 expat libmnl0 insserv-compat pciutils lsof lib- glib-2_0-0 pkg-config tk

Ubuntu/Debian

apt-get install perl dpkg autotools-dev autoconf libtool auto- make1.10 automake m4 dkms debhelper tcl tcl8.4 chrpath swig graphviz tcl-dev tcl8.4-dev tk-dev tk8.4-dev bison flex dpatch zlib1g-dev curl libcurl4-gnutls-dev python-libxml2 libvirt-bin libvirt0 libnl-dev libglib2.0-dev libgfortran3 automake m4

pkg-config libnuma logrotate ethtool lsof

Supported NICs Firmware Versions

Warning

As of MLNX_OFED v5.1, ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro or Connect-IB NICs are no longer supported. To work with a MLNX_OFED version that supports these adapter cards, please refer to MLNX_OFED 4.9 long-term support (LTS) version.

This current MLNX_OFED version supports the following Mellanox network adapter cards firmware versions:

NIC

Recommended Firmware Rev.

Additional Firmware Rev. Supported

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

12.28.1002

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.30.1004

14.29.2002

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

16.30.1004

16.29.2002

ConnectX-6

20.30.1004

20.29.2002

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.30.1004

22.29.2002

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.30.1004

26.29.2002

NVIDIA® BlueField®

18.30.1004

18.29.2002

BlueField-2

24.30.1004

N/A

For the official firmware versions, please see mellanox.com/support/firmware/firmware-downloads

MLNX_OFED Unsupported Functionalities/Features/NICs

The following are the unsupported functionalities/features/NICs in MLNX_OFED current version:

  • ConnectX-2 Adapter Card

  • ConnectX-3 Adapter Card

  • ConnectX-3 Pro Adapter Card

  • Connect-IB® Adapter Card

  • Relational Database Service (RDS)

  • mthca InfiniBand driver

  • Ethernet IPoIB (eIPoIB)

  • Soft-RoCE

  • RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)
