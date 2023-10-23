Known Issues

2585575 Description: After disabling sync reset by setting enable_remote_dev_reset to false, running firmware sync reset a few times may lead to general protection fault and system may get stuck.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware Upgrade

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2582565 Description: Conducting a firmware reset or unbinding the PF while in switchdev mode may cause a kernel crash.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SwitchDev, ASAP2, Unbind, Firmware Reset

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2587802 Description: PTP synchronization may be lost while using tx_port_ts private flag.

Workaround: Toggle private flag: ethtool --set-priv-flags tx_port_ts off ethtool --set-priv-flags tx_port_ts on restart ptp4l application

Keywords: PTP Synchronization

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2574943 Description: When running kernel 5.8 and bellow or RHEL 8.2 and below, sampled packets do not support tunnel information.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2, sFLOW

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2438392 Description: VXLAN with IPsec crypto offload does not work.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VXLAN; IPsec crypto

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2568417 Description: Upon upgrade to version 5.3, the package manager tool will install the new packages and then remove the old packages, a depmod WARNING on "mlx5_fpga_tools" will appear. This warning can be safely ignored. mlx5_fpga_tools is a module that existed in MLNX_OFED 5.2 and was removed in 5.3.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Upgrade; mlx5_fpga_tools

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2563366 Description: The full path to the directory that contains the installer must not contain a space or any similar white-space character, otherwise the installer will fail.

Workaround: Remove spaces or any similar white-space character from the full path to the directory that contains the installer.

Keywords: Remove spaces or any similar white-space character from the full path to the directory that contains the installer.

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2506425 Description: When installing kmod packages on EulerOS 2.0SP9 or OpenEuler 20.03, the following error appears: "modprobe: FATAL: could not get modversions of ". This error can be safely ignored. It is caused by incorrectly adding directories to a list of modules processed by /usr/sbin/weak-modules.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Installation; modules; kmod

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2492509 Description: When installing MLNX_OFED on OpenEuler or on EulerOS 2.0SP9, rebuilding the drivers (--add-kernel-support) with the --kmp option (to create kmod packages) generates packages that are uninstallable because they have a dependency on "/sbin/depmod" that the system does not provide. This dependency is created by a buggy kmod package building tool included with the distribution.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: add-kernel-support

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2479327 Description: On SLES 12 SP5, if the kernel was upgraded to 4.12.14-122.46, it is not possible to rebuild kernel modules (--add-kernel-support) without upgrading gcc as well to at least 4.8.5-31.23.2.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Upgrade; SLES 12; add-kernel-support

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2584441 Description: On SLES 12 SP5, if the kernel was upgraded to 4.12.14-122.46, it is not possible to rebuild kernel modules (--add-kernel-support) without upgrading gcc as well to at least 4.8.5-31.23.2.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Upgrade; SLES 12; add-kernel-support

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2460865 Description: When setting MTU to low values, such as 68 bytes, packets may fail on oversize.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MTU

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2383318 Description: On kernels based on RedHat 7.2, the "tx_port_ts" feature, as set by ethtool —set-priv-flags, is disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RedHat; tx_port_ts

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2354761 Description: If any traffic is sent before the netdev goes up for the first time, a division by zero caused by a modulo operation may occur in ndo_select_queue, leading to a kernel panic.

Workaround: Bring the network interfaces up as early as possible, avoid sending any traffic before the interface is up, and avoid reloads.

Keywords: NetDev; ndo_select_queue

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2575647 Description: An OvS-DPDK crash might occur while doing live-migration for VMs that use virtio-interfaces that are accelerated using OvS-DPDK vDPA ports.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: OvS-DPDK vDPA, Live-migration

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2430071 Description: After reloading devlink in IPoIB setup, the IB link may stay in initialization state and require to run OpenSM to get the IB link to active state.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: IPoIB devlink reload

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

2302786 Description: On EulerOS 2.0 SP9 systems, the kernel ABI (kABI) between the base vhulk2006 kernel and the errata vhulk2008 kernel has been changed. It is now not possible to install MLNX_OFED compiled with KMP on vhulk2006 kernel on a vhulk2008 system.

Workaround: Install MLNX_OFED with --add-kernel-support .

Keywords: EulerOS; kABI; installation; --add-kernel-support

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2398281 Description: A crash in the TLS Rx socket cleanup flow may occur due to a kernel issue where a wrong extra call to tls_dev_del is made.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: TLS RX device offload

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2407415 Description: OpenEuler 20.03 Aarch64 with errata kernels 4.19.90-2011.6.0.0049.oe1.aarch64 and 4.19.90-2012.5.0.0054.oe1.aarch64 are incompatible with MLNX_OFED kmod-mlnx-ofa_kernel.

Workaround: Install MLNX_OFED with --add-kernel-support .

Keywords: OpenEuler; Aarch64; installation; --add-kernel-support

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2348077 Description: RDMA device name for VFs may change after resetting all VFs at once.

Workaround: Either reset interfaces one by one with a delay in between, or use a network interface naming scheme with predictable interface names, such as NAME_PCI or NAME_GUID. Copy /lib/udev/rules.d/60-rdma-persistent-naming.rules to /etc/udev/rules.d/ and edit the last line accordingly. Note that this will change interface names.

Keywords: RDMA; VF

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2381713 Description: esp4_offload and esp6_offload modules are expected to be loaded according to the list determined by the default kernel. However, these modules cannot be loaded when working over Debian 10 with non-default custom kernel as they are not included in it.

Workaround: Either install MLNX_OFED using --add-kernel-support , or rebuild the non-default custom kernel to include these modules.

Keywords: esp4_offload; esp6_offload; kernel, Debian

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2382898 Description: On kernel 4.14, there is no traffic for UDP or TCP with payload size larger than 1398 on GENEVE IPv6 over VLAN tag interface.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GENEVE; stag; VLAN; UDP

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2326155 Description: When toggling the link state while running RoCE traffic, the below warning may appear in the dmesg: __ib_cache_gid_add: unable to add gid <gid> error=-28

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RoCE; __ib_cache_gid_add

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2329654 Description: Running XDP over an IP tunnel may fail when working with kernels as old as version 4.14.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: XDP, Kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2249156 Description: MLNX_OFED installation will remove qperf package in case it was done after qperf installation.

Workaround: Make sure to install qperf package after installing MLNX_OFED, or re-install qperf after installing MLNX_OFED.

Keywords: Installation; qperf

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2355956 Description: OFED installation requires kernel config CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO to be set.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Installation; CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2362781 Description: Openibd may fail to unload the Inbox driver mlx5_ib on Ubuntu 18.04 PPC Boston server due to a bug in the Inbox drivers.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Openibd; Inbox; Ubuntu; mlx5_ib

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2367659 Description: Upgrading the MLNX_OFED version that is configured as a YUM repository may yield warning messages from depmod about unknown symbols, such as: depmod: WARNING: /lib/modules/4.18.0-240.el8.×8664/extra/iser/ib_iser.ko needs unknown symbol ib_fmr_pool_unmap depmod: WARNING: /lib/modules/4.18.0-240.el8.×8664/extra/srp/ib_srp.ko needs unknown symbol ib_create_qp_user These warnings appear since the RPM packages upgrade occurs sequentially, and there is an upgrade dependency between some of the modules, which would create a state of upgrade inconsistency. These warnings are temporary and can be ignored as eventually all modules will be upgraded, and the warnings will no longer appear.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: YUM; RPM; symbol; depmod; ISER; SRP

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2385269 Description: The number of connections offloaded is limited to 100K when working with Kernel v5.9.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2; Connection Tracking; Kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2393169 Description: Mirroring is not supported with Connection Tracking when the source port is a VxLAN device.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2; Connection Tracking; Mirroring

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2395082 Description: A call trace may take place when moving from SwitchDev mode back to Legacy mode in Kernel v5.9 due to a kernel issue in tcf_block_unbind.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2;SwitchDev; call trace; kernel; tcf_block_unbind

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2354899 Description: ODP is not supported on RHEL7.x systems when running over an ETH link layer with RoCE disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ODP, RHEL, RoCE

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2338150 Description: Scatter to CQE feature should be disabled for the GPUDirect tests to work.

Workaround: Set the MLX5_SCATTER_TO_CQE environment variable to 0 before the ib_send_bw command. For example: MLX5_SCATTER_TO_CQE=0 ib_send_bw -d <...>

Keywords: CQE, GPUDirect

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2295732 Description: Upgrading from legacy (mlnx-libs) to the current rdma-core based build using YUM (package manager) fails.

Workaround: To perform this upgrade, either use the installer script or uninstall the old packages and install the new packages.

Keywords: Legacy, mlnx-libs, rdma-core, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2295735 Description: Upgrading from legacy (mlnx-libs) to the current rdma-core based build using the apt-get (package manager) fails.

Workaround: To perform this upgrade, either use the installer script or uninstall the old packages and install the new packages.

Keywords: Legacy, mlnx-libs, rdma-core, apt, apt-get, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2200320 Description: In case MLNX_OFED is re-installed on a certain system without using --force , the installation may fail requiring the removal of infiniband-diags package.

Workaround: Remove the infiniband-diags package using rpm -e .

Keywords: Installation, infiniband-diags

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2248996 Description: Downgrading the firmware version for ConnectX-6 cards using " mlnx_ofed_install --fw-update-only --force-fw-update " fails.

Workaround: Manually downgrade the firmware version - please see Firmware Update Instructions.

Keywords: Firmware, ConnectX-6

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2175930 Description: When using OFED 5.1 on PPC architectures with kernels v5.5 or v5.6 and an old ethtool utility, a harmless warning call trace may appear in the dmesg due to mismatch between user space and kernel. The warning call trace mentions ethtool_notify.

Workaround: Update the ethtool utility to version 5.6 on such systems in order to avoid the call trace.

Keywords: PPC, ethtool_notify, kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2198764 Description: If MLNX_OFED is installed on a Debian or Ubuntu system that is run in chroot environment, the openibd service will not be enabled. If the chroot files are being used as a base of a full system, the openibd service is left disabled.

Workaround: Currently, openibd is a sysv-init script that you can enable manually by running: update-rc.d openibd defaults

Keywords: chroot, Debian , Ubuntu, openibd

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2237134 Description: Running connection tracking (CT) with FW steering may cause CREATE_FLOW_TABLE command to fail with syndrome.

Workaround: Configure OVS to use a single handler-thread: #ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:n-handler-threads=1

Keywords: Connection tracking, ASAP, OVS, FW steering

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2239894 Description: Running OpenVSwitch offload with high traffic throughput can cause low insertion rate due to high CPU usage.

Workaround: Reduce the number of combined channels of the uplink using "ethtool -L".

Keywords: Insertion rate, ASAP2

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2240671 Description: Header rewrite action is not supported over RHEL/CentOS 7.4.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP, header rewrite, RHEL, RedHat, CentOS, OS

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2242546 Description: Tunnel offload (encap/decap) may cause kernel panic if nf_tables module is not probed.

Workaround: Make sure to probe the nf_tables module before inserting any rule.

Keywords: Kernel v5.7, ASAP, kernel panic

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2143007 Description: IPsec packets are dropped during heavy traffic due to a bug in net/xfrm Linux Kernel.

Workaround: Make sure the Kernel is modified to apply the following patch: "xfrm: Fix double ESP trailer insertion in IPsec crypto offload".

Keywords: IPsec, xfrm

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2225952 Description: VF mirroring with TC policy skip_sw is not supported on RHEL/CentOS 7.4, 7.5 and 7.6 OSs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2, Mirroring, RHEL, RedHat, OS

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2216521 Description: After upgrading MLNX_OFED from v5.0 or earlier, ibdev2netdev utility changes the installation prefix to /usr/sbin. Therefore, it cannot be found while found in the same SHELL environment.

Workaround: After installing MLNX_OFED, log out and log in again to refresh the SHELL environment.

Keywords: ibdev2netdev

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2202520 Description: Rules with VLAN push/pop, encap/decap and header rewrite actions together are not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2, SwitchDev, VLAN push/pop, encap/decap, header rewrite

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2210752 Description: Switching from Legacy mode to SwitchDev mode and vice-versa while TC rules exist on the NIC will result in failure.

Workaround: Before attempting to switch mode, make sure to delete all TC rules on the NIC or stop OpenvSwitch.

Keywords: ASAP2, Devlink, Legacy SR-IOV

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2125036/2125031 Description: Upgrading the MLNX_OFED from an UPSTREAM_LIBS based version to an MLNX_LIBS based version fails unless the driver is uninstalled and then re-installed.

Workaround: Make sure to uninstall and re-install MLNX_OFED to complete the upgrade.

Keywords: Installation, UPSTREAM_LIBS, MLNX_LIBS

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2105447 Description: hns_roce warning messages will appear in the dmesg after reboot on Euler2 SP3 OSs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: hns_roce, dmesg, Euler

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2110321 Description: Multiple driver restarts may cause IPoIB soft lockup.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Driver restart, IPoIB

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2112251 Description: On kernels 4.10-4.14, when Geneve tunnel's remote endpoint is defined using IPv6, packets larger than MTU are not fragmented, resulting in no traffic sent.

Workaround: Define geneve tunnel's remote endpoint using IPv4.

Keywords: Kernel, Geneve, IPv4, IPv6, MTU, fragmentation

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2102902 Description: A kernel panic may occur over RH8.0-4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64 OS when opening kTLS offload connection due to a bug in kernel TLS stack.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: TLS offload, mlx5e

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2111534 Description: A Kernel panic may occur over Ubuntu19.04-5.0.0-38-generic OS when opening kTLS offload connection due to a bug in the Kernel TLS stack.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: TLS offload, mlx5e

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2035950 Description: An internal error might take place in the firmware when performing any of the following in VF LAG mode, when at least one VF of either PF is still bound/attached to a VM. Removing PF from the bond (using ifdown, ip link or any other function) Attempting to disable SR-IOV

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF LAG, binding, firmware, FW, PF, SR-IOV

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2044544 Description: When working with OSs with Kernel v4.10, bonding module does not allow setting MTUs larger than 1500 on a bonding interface.

Workaround: Upgrade your Kernel version to v4.11 or above.

Keywords: Bonding, MTU, Kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1882932 Description: Libibverbs dependencies are removed during OFED installation, requiring manual installation of libraries that OFED does not reinstall.

Workaround: Manually install missing packages.

Keywords: libibverbs, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2058535 Description: ibdev2netdev command returns duplicate devices with different ports in SwitchDev mode.

Workaround: Use /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link show command instead.

Keywords: ibdev2netdev

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2072568 Description: In RHEL/CentOS 7.2 OSs, adding drop rules when act_gact is not loaded may cause a kernel crash.

Workaround: Preload all needed modules to avoid such a scenario (cls_flower, act_mirred, act_gact, act_tunnel_key and act_vlan).

Keywords: RHEL/CentOS 7.2, Kernel 4.9, call trace, ASAP

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2093698 Description: VF LAG configuration is not supported when the NUM_OF_VFS configured in mlxconfig is higher than 64.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF LAG, SwitchDev mode, ASAP

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2093746 Description: Devlink health dumps are not supported on kernels lower than v5.3.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Devlink, health report, dump

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2000590 Description: Sending packets larger than MTU is not supported when working with OVS-DPDK.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MTU, OVS-DPDK

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2062900 Description: Moving VF from SwitchDev mode to Legacy mode while the representor is being used by OVS-DPDK results in a segmentation fault.

Workaround: To move VF to Legacy mode with no error, make sure to delete the ports from the OVS.

Keywords: SwitchDev, Legacy, representor, OVS-DPDK

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2075942 Description: Huge pages configuration is lost each time the server is configured.

Workaround: Re-configure the huge pages after each reboot, or configure them as a kernel parameter.

Keywords: Huge pages, reboot, OVS-DPDK

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2067012 Description: MLNX_OFED cannot be installed on Debian 9.11 OS in SwitchDev mode.

Workaround: Install OFED with the flag --add-kernel-support.

Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev, Debian, Kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2036572 Description: When using a thread domain and the lockless rdma-core ibv_post_send path, there is an additional CPU penalty due to required barriers around the device MMIO buffer that were omitted in MLNX_OFED.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: rdma-core, write-combining, MMIO buffer

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

- Description: The argparse module is installed by default in Python versions =>2.7 and >=3.2. In case an older Python version is used, the argparse module is not installed by default.

Workaround: Install the argparse module manually.

Keywords: Python, MFT, argparse, installation

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1997230 Description: Running mlxfwreset or unloading mlx5_core module while contrak flows are offloaded may cause a call trace in the kernel.

Workaround: Stop OVS service before calling mlxfwreset or unloading mlx5_core module.

Keywords: Contrak, ASAP, OVS, mlxfwrest, unload

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1955352 Description: Moving 2 ports to SwitchDev mode in parallel is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1979958 Description: VxLAN IPv6 offload is not supported over CentOS/RHEL v7.2 OSs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Tunnel, VXLAN, ASAP, IPv6

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1991710 Description: PRIO_TAG_REQUIRED_EN configuration is not supported and may cause call trace.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP, PRIO_TAG, mstconfig

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1967866 Description: Enabling ECMP offload requires the VFs to be unbound and VMs to be shut down.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ECMP, Multipath, ASAP2

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1921981 Description: On Ubuntu, Debian and RedHat 8 and above OSS, parsing the mfa2 file using the mstarchive might result in a segmentation fault.

Workaround: Use mlxarchive to parse the mfa2 file instead.

Keywords: MFT, mfa2, mstarchive, mlxarchive, Ubuntu, Debian, RedHat, operating system

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1840288 Description: MLNX_OFED does not support XDP features on RedHat 7 OS, despite the declared support by RedHat.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: XDP, RedHat

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1821235 Description: When using mlx5dv_dr API for flow creation, for flows which execute the "encapsulation" action or "push vlan" action, metadata C registers will be reset to zero.

Workaround: Use the both actions at the end of the flow process.

Keywords: Flow steering

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1892663/1800633 Description: mlnx_tune script does not support python3 interpreter.

Workaround: Run mlnx_tune with python2 interpreter only.

Keywords: mlnx_tune, python3, python2

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1504785 Description: A lost interrupt issue in pass-through virtual machines may prevent the driver from loading, followed by printing managed pages errors to the dmesg.

Workaround: Restart the driver.

Keywords: VM, virtual machine

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1764415 Description: Unbinding PFs on LAG devices results in a "Failed to modify QP to RESET" error message.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RoCE LAG, unbind, PF, RDMA

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1806565 Description: RoCE default GIDs v1 and v2 are derived from the MAC address of the corresponding netdevice's PCI function, and they resemble the IPv6 address. However, in systems where the IPv6 link local address generated does not depend on the MAC address, RoCEv2 default GID should not be used.

Workaround: Use RoCEv2 default GID.

Keywords: RoCE

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

- Description: Aging is not functional on bond device in RHEL 7.6.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF LAG, ASAP2

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1747774 Description: In VF LAG mode, outgoing traffic in load balanced mode is according to the origin ring, thus, half of the rings will be coupled with port 1 and half with port 2. All the traffic on the same ring will be sent from the same port.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF LAG, ASAP2

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1753629 Description: A bonding bug found in Kernels 4.12 and 4.13 may cause a slave to become permanently stuck in BOND_LINK_FAIL state. As a result, the following message may appear in dmesg: bond: link status down for interface eth1, disabling it in 100 ms

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Bonding, slave

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1712068 Description: Uninstalling MLNX_OFED automatically results in the uninstallation of several libraries that are included in the MLNX_OFED package, such as InfiniBand-related libraries.

Workaround: If these libraries are required, reinstall them using the local package manager (yum/dnf).

Keywords: MLNX_OFED libraries

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

- Description: Due to changes in libraries, MFT v4.11.0 and below are not forward compatible with MLNX_OFED v4.6-1.0.0.0 and above. Therefore, with MLNX_OFED v4.6-1.0.0.0 and above, it is recommended to use MFT v4.12.0 and above.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MFT compatible

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1730840 Description: On ConnectX-4 HCAs, GID index for RoCE v2 is inconsistent when toggling between enabled and disabled interface modes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RoCE v2, GID

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1717428 Description: On kernels 4.10-4.14, MTUs larger than 1500 cannot be set for a GRE interface with any driver (IPv4 or IPv6).

Workaround: Upgrade your kernel to any version higher than v4.14.

Keywords: Fedora 27, gretap, ip_gre, ip_tunnel, ip6_gre, ip6_tunnel

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1748343 Description: Driver reload takes several minutes when a large number of VFs exists.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF, SR-IOV

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1733974 Description: Running heavy traffic (such as 'ping flood') while bringing up and down other mlx5 interfaces may result in “ INFO: rcu_preempt dectected stalls on CPUS/tasks: ” call traces.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlx5

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

- Description: On ConnectX-6 HCAs and above, an attempt to configure advertisement (any bitmap) will result in advertising the whole capabilities.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 200Gmbps, advertisement, Ethtool

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1699289 Description: HW LRO feature is disabled OOB, which results in increased CPU utilization on the Receive side. On ConnectX-5 adapter cards and above, this causes a bandwidth drop for a few streams.

Workaround: Make sure to enable HW LRO in the driver: ethtool -k <intf> lro ethtool --set-priv-flag <intf> hw_lro on

Keywords: HW LRO, ConnectX-5 and above

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1403313 Description: Attempting to allocate an excessive number of VFs per PF in operating systems with kernel versions below v4.15 might fail due to a known issue in the Kernel.

Workaround: Make sure to update the Kernel version to v4.15 or above.

Keywords: VF, PF, IOMMU, Kernel, OS

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

- Description: NEO-Host is not supported on the following OSs: SLES12 SP3

SLES12 SP4

SLES15

Fedora 28

RHEL7.1

RHEL7.4 ALT (Pegas1.0)

REL 7.5

RHEL7.6

XenServer 4.9

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: NEO-Host, operating systems

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1521877 Description: On SLES 12 SP1 OSs, a kernel tracepoint issue may cause undefined behavior when inserting a kernel module with a wrong parameter.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlx5 driver, SLES 12 SP1