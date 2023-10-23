Changes and New Features
The following are the changes and/or new features that have been added to this version of MLNX_OFED.
Feature/Change
Description
5.3-1.0.0.1.43
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
5.3-1.0.0.1
Supported NICs: ConnectX-5 and above
MLX5DR SF
Added support for up to 512 SFs with the mlx5dv_dr API.
Supported NICs: ConnectX-5 & ConnectX-6 Dx
Dump Single Flow
Added support to dump single flow/rule with flow-id.
Supported NICs: ConnectX-5* & ConnectX-6 Dx/ BlueField* & BlueField 2
Local/Remote Mirroring
|
OVS-DPDK added support for local and remote mirroring for offloaded traffic.
*Enabling the port mirroring feature on a ConnectX-5 NIC and BlueField will break Connection Tracking.
Supported NICs: BlueField-2
Connection Tracking Replay State
Added support for matching on CT state replay.
Kernel TLS Offload
Added support for TX and RX kTLS offloads on the ARM in switchdev mode via a sub-function.
Supported NICs: ConnectX-6 Dx & BlueField-2
Increased Number of Virtio Functions
Added support for up to 504 Virtio functions. 512 total functions are supported, but some are consumed by PF, Host PF, and RSHIM.
Supported NICs: ConnectX-6 Dx
VF Metering
Added support for RX/TX metering per VF using sysfs API.
PTP Hardware Translation Offload
Added support for the hardware clock device to be adjusted and provide timestamps which are translated into real-time nanoseconds. This can be used by the driver for PTP protocol.
For further information, see PTP Cyc2time Hardware Translation Offload section.
TLS Rx Hardware Offload
Added GA-level support for hardware offload decryption of TLS Rx traffic over crypto-enabled ConnectX-6 Dx NICs and above.
MLX5DR Match Definer
Added support for match definers which are used internally in the mlx5dv_dr API. Definers allow filtering on more packet fields, improving the packet rate and accelerates mlx5dv_dr API.
MLX5DR Packet OK and Checksum Checks
Added support for new matching fields ipv4_checksum_ok and l4_checksum_ok. l3_ok, l4_ok.
Pop VLAN on VF/SF Tx Direction
Added support to pop VLAN on VF/SF Tx direction.
Connection Tracking Window Validation
Added support for ASO connection tracking of action creation and modification. This action allows performing TCP connection tracking using hardware offloads.
Using this offload, the validity of the connection state of the incoming or outgoing packets on this TCP connection can be examined.
Also added the ability for an ASO CT action created on one GVMI to be used on different GVMI.
Supported NICs: All
Pyverbs
Pyverbs are no longer being built for Debian 9.
Bug Fixes
|
For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.
MLNX_OFED Verbs API Migration
As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 of the year 2020), MLNX_OFED Verbs API have migrated from the legacy version of user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5, etc.) to the Upstream version rdma-core.
For the list of MLNX_OFED verbs APIs that have been migrated, refer to Migration to RDMA-Core document.