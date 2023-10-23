Release Notes
Release Notes Update History
|
Revision
|
Date
|
Description
|
5.3-1.0.5.0
|
June 20, 2021
|
Initial release of this document version.
This version is for GDS only.
As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.
ConnectX-3
ConnectX-3 Pro
Connect-IB
RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)
Users who wish to utilize the above devices/libraries are advised to refer to MLNX_OFED 4.9 long-term support (LTS) version.
These are the release notes of MLNX_OFED for Linux Driver, which operates across all Mellanox network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:
|
Uplink/NICs
|
Driver Name
|
Uplink Speed
|
ConnectX-4
|
mlx5
|
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
|
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
|
|
ConnectX-6
|
|
ConnectX-6 Dx
|
|
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
|
BlueField
|
|
BlueField-2
|
56GbE is a Mellanox propriety link speed and can be achieved while connecting a Mellanox adapter card to
Mellanox SX10XX switch series, or connecting a Mellanox adapter card to another Mellanox adapter card.
Supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes.
Package Contents
|
Package
|
Revision
|
Licenses
|
ar_mgr
|
1.0-5.8.2.MLNX20210321.g58d33bf.53105
|
Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary
|
clusterkit
|
1.0.36-1.53105
|
BSD
|
dapl
|
2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.4.9.0.1.4.53105
|
Dual GPL/BSD/CPL
|
dpcp
|
1.1.2-1.53105
|
Proprietary
|
dump_pr
|
1.0-5.8.2.MLNX20210321.g58d33bf.53105
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
fabric-collector
|
1.1.0.MLNX20170103.89bb2aa-0.1.53105
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
hcoll
|
4.7.3189-1.53105
|
Proprietary
|
ibdump
|
6.0.0-1.53105
|
BSD2+GPL2
|
ibsim
|
0.10-1.53105
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
ibutils2
|
2.1.1-0.132.MLNX20210321.g84ba964.53105
|
Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary
|
iser
|
5.3-OFED.5.3.0.3.8.1
|
GPLv2
|
isert
|
5.3-OFED.5.3.0.3.8.1
|
GPLv2
|
kernel-mft
|
4.16.3-12
|
Dual BSD/GPL
|
knem
|
1.1.4.90mlnx1-OFED.5.1.2.5.0.1
|
BSD and GPLv2
|
libvma
|
9.2.2-1
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
mlnx-dpdk
|
20.11.0-1.53105
|
BSD-3-Clause AND GPL-2.0-only AND LGPL-2.1-only
|
mlnx-en
|
5.3-1.0.0.0.g19d4878
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-ethtool
|
5.8-1.53105
|
GPL
|
mlnx-iproute2
|
5.10.0-1.53105
|
GPL
|
mlnx-nfsrdma
|
5.3-OFED.5.3.1.0.5.1
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-nvme
|
5.3-OFED.5.3.1.0.5.1
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-ofa_kernel
|
5.3-OFED.5.3.1.0.5.1
|
GPLv2
|
mpi-selector
|
1.0.3-1.53105
|
BSD
|
mpitests
|
3.2.20-5d20b49.53105
|
BSD
|
mstflint
|
4.16.0-1.53105
|
GPL/BSD
|
multiperf
|
3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.53105
|
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
|
ofed-docs
|
5.3-OFED.5.3.1.0.5
|
GPL/BSD
|
ofed-scripts
|
5.3-OFED.5.3.1.0.5
|
GPL/BSD
|
openmpi
|
4.1.0rc5-1.53105
|
BSD
|
opensm
|
5.8.2.MLNX20210321.2958ab8-0.1.53105
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
openvswitch
|
2.14.1-1.53105
|
ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL
|
perftest
|
4.5-0.1.g23b8f9c.53105
|
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
|
rdma-core
|
52mlnx1-1.53105
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
rshim
|
2.0.5-10.g0ae03b4
|
GPLv2
|
sharp
|
2.4.5.MLNX20210302.7c3c223-1.53105
|
Proprietary
|
sockperf
|
3.7-0.gita1e8e835a689.53105
|
BSD
|
srp
|
5.3-OFED.5.3.0.3.8.1
|
GPLv2
|
ucx
|
1.10.0-1.53105
|
BSD
|
xpmem
|
2.6.3-2.53105
|
GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1
Release Notes contain the following sections: