User Manual Revision History
Release
Date
Description
5.4
June 2021
5.3-1
March 31,2021
5.2
February 14, 2021
January 19, 2021
Added OpenSSL with kTLS Offload section
January 4, 2021
5.1-2
September 17, 2020
Added Packet Pacing for Hairpin Queues section
5.1
July 28, 2020
Updated the content of the entire document following the removal of support for ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro and Connect-IB adapter cards, as well as the deprecation of RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)
Added SR-IOV Live Migration section
Added SR-IOV VF LAG section
5.0-2
April 23, 2020
Added Interrupt Request (IRQ) Naming section
April 6, 2020
Added Kernel Transport Layer Security (kTLS) Offloads section
5.0
March 3, 2020
4.7
December 29, 2019
December 13, 2019
September 29, 2019
4.6
May 13, 2019
April 30, 2019
4.5
December 19, 2018
November 29, 2018
Added the following sections: