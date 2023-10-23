NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.4-2.4.1.3
Release Notes

Release Notes Update History

Revision

Date

Description

5.4-2.4.1.3

September 3, 2021

Initial release of this document version.
Warning

As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

Release Notes contain the following sections:

Supported NICs Speeds

The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/NICs

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

  1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to
    NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

  2. Supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes.

Package Contents

Package

Revision

Licenses

ar_mgr

1.0-5.9.1.MLNX20210811.gb359a4e.54241

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

clusterkit

1.4.390-1.54241

BSD

dapl

2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.4.9.0.1.4.54241

Dual GPL/BSD/CPL

dpcp

1.1.13-1.54241

Proprietary

dump_pr

1.0-5.9.1.MLNX20210811.gb359a4e.54241

GPLv2 or BSD

fabric-collector

1.1.0.MLNX20170103.89bb2aa-0.1.54241

GPLv2 or BSD

hcoll

4.7.3199-1.54241

Proprietary

ibdump

6.0.0-1.54241

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.10-1.54241

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.136.MLNX20210617.g4883fca.54241

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

iser

5.4-OFED.5.4.2.4.1.1

GPLv2

isert

5.4-OFED.5.4.2.4.1.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.17.2-12

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx1-OFED.5.1.2.5.0.1

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.3.1-1

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

1.0.6-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mlnx-dpdk

20.11.0-1.54241

BSD-3-Clause AND GPL-2.0-only AND LGPL-2.1-only

mlnx-en

5.4-2.4.1.0.g6b974ca

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

5.13-1.54241

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

5.11.0-1.54241

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

5.4-OFED.5.4.2.4.1.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

5.4-OFED.5.4.2.4.1.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

5.4-OFED.5.4.2.4.1.1

GPLv2

mlnx-tools

5.2.0-0.54241

GPLv2

mpi-selector

1.0.3-1.54241

BSD

mpitests

3.2.20-5d20b49.54241

BSD

mstflint

4.16.0-1.54241

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.54241

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-docs

5.4-OFED.5.4.2.4.1

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

5.4-OFED.5.4.2.4.1

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.2a1-1.54241

BSD

opensm

5.9.1.MLNX20210811.517c4ae-0.1.54241

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.14.1-1.54241

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

4.5-0.6.gbb9a707.54241

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

54mlnx1-1.54241

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

2.0.6-1.ga97dc5d

GPLv2

sharp

2.5.1.MLNX20210812.e3c2616-1.54241

Proprietary

sockperf

3.7-0.gita1e8e835a689.54241

BSD

srp

5.4-OFED.5.4.2.4.1.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.11.0-1.54241

BSD

xpmem

2.6.3-2.54241

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

