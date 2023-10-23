Advanced Transport

XRC allows significant savings in the number of QPs and the associated memory resources required to establish all to all process connectivity in large clusters.

It significantly improves the scalability of the solution for large clusters of multicore end-nodes by reducing the required resources.

For further details, please refer to the "Annex A14 Supplement to InfiniBand Architecture Specification Volume 1.2.1"

A new API can be used by user space applications to work with the XRC transport. The legacy API is currently supported in both binary and source modes, however it is deprecated. Thus we recommend using the new API.

The new verbs to be used are:

ibv_open_xrcd/ibv_close_xrcd

ibv_create_srq_ex

ibv_get_srq_num

ibv_create_qp_ex

ibv_open_qp