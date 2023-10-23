OVS Offload Using ASAP² Direct

Unbind the VFs. Copy Copied! echo 0000 : 04 : 00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind echo 0000 : 04 : 00.3 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind Warning VMs with attached VFs must be powered off to be able to unbind the VFs. Change the eSwitch mode from Legacy to SwitchDev on the PF device.

This will also create the VF representor netdevices in the host OS. Copy Copied! # devlink dev eswitch set pci/ 0000 :3b: 00.0 mode switchdev Warning Before changing the mode, make sure that all VFs are unbound. Warning To go back to SR-IOV legacy mode, run:

# devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:3b:00.0 mode legacy

This will also remove the VF representor netdevices. On old OSs or kernels that do not support Devlink, moving to SwitchDev mode can be done using sysfs. Copy Copied! # echo switchdev > /sys/ class /net/enp4s0f0/compat/devlink/mode At this stage, VF representors have been created. To map representor to its VF, make sure to obtain the representor's switchid and portname from: Copy Copied! # ip -d link show eth4 41 : enp0s8f0_1: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000 link/ether ba:e6: 21 : 37 :bc:d4 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff promiscuity 0 addrgenmode eui64 numtxqueues 10 numrxqueues 10 gso_max_size 65536 gso_max_segs 65535 portname pf0vf1 switchid f4ab580003a1420c switchid - used to map representor to device, both device PFs have the same switchid.

portname - used to map representor to PF and VF, value returned is pfXvfY, where X is the PF number and Y is the number of VF.

On old kernels, switchid and portname can be acquired through sysfs:

SwitchDev performance can be further improved by tuning it.

OVS-kernel supports two steering modes for rules insertion into hardware.

SMFS – Software Managed Flow Steering (as of MLNX_OFED v5.1, this is the default mode) Rules are inserted directly to the hardware by the software (driver). This mode is optimized for rules insertion. DMFS – Device Managed Flow Steering Rules insertion is done using firmware commands. This mode is optimized for throughput with a small amount of rules in the system. The mode can be controlled via sysfs or devlink API in kernels that support it: Copy Copied! Sysfs: # echo smfs > /sys/ class /net/<PF netdev>/compat/devlink/steering_mode Devlink: # devlink dev param set pci/ 0000 : 00 : 08.0 name flow_steering_mode value "smfs" cmode runtime Replace smfs param with dmfs for device managed flow steering

Notes:

The mode should be set prior to moving to SwitchDev, by echoing to the sysfs or invoking the devlink command.

Only when moving to SwitchDev will the driver use the mode set by the previous step.

Mode cannot be changed after moving to SwitchDev.

The steering mode is applicable for SwitchDev mode only, meaning it does not affect legacy SR-IOV or other configurations.

OVS-kernel support two modes that define how the rules on match on vport.

Metadata – rules match on metadata instead of vport number (default mode). This mode is needed in order to support SR-IOV Live migration and Dual port RoCE features. Matching on Metadata can have a performance impact. Legacy – rules match on vport number. In this mode, performance can be higher in comparison to Metadata. It can still be used only if none of the above features (SR-IOV Live migration and Dual port RoCE) is enabled/used. The mode can be controlled via sysfs: Copy Copied! Set Legacy: # echo legacy > /sys/ class /net/<PF netdev>/compat/devlink/vport_match_mode Set metadata: Devlink: # echo metadata > /sys/ class /net/<PF netdev>/compat/devlink/vport_match_mode Note: This mode should be set prior to moving to SwitchDev, by echoing to the sysfs.

Offloaded flows, including Connection Tracking, are added to Virtual Switch Forwarding Data Base (FDB) flow tables. FDB tables have a set of flow groups, where each flow group saves the same traffic pattern flows. E.g, for connection tracking offloaded flow, TCP and UDP are different traffic patterns which will end up in two different flow groups.

A flow group has a limited size to save flow entries. As default, the driver has 15 big FDB flow groups. Each of these big flow groups can save 4M / ( 15 + 1) = 256k different 5-tuple flow entries at most. For scenarios with more than 15 traffic patterns, the driver provides a module parameter (num_of_groups) to allow customization and performance tuning.

The mode can be controlled via module param or devlink API for kernels that support it:

Copy Copied! Module param: # echo <num_of_groups> > /sys/module/mlx5_core/parameters/num_of_groups Devlink: # devlink dev param set pci/ 0000 : 82 : 00.0 name fdb_large_groups \ cmode driverinit value 20

Notes:

In MLNX_OFED v5.1, the default value was changed from 4 to 15.

The change takes effect immediately if there is no flow inside the FDB table (no traffic running and all offloaded flows are aged out). And it can be dynamically changed without reloading the driver.

If there are still offloaded flows residual when changing this parameter, it will only take effect after all flows have aged out.

Open vSwitch configuration is a simple OVS bridge configuration with SwitchDev.

Run the openvswitch service. Copy Copied! # systemctl start openvswitch Create an OVS bridge (here it's named ovs-sriov). Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl add-br ovs-sriov Enable hardware offload (disabled by default). Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true Restart the openvswitch service. This step is required for HW offload changes to take effect. Copy Copied! # systemctl restart openvswitch Warning HW offload policy can also be changed by setting the tc-policy using one on the following values: * none - adds a TC rule to both the software and the hardware (default) * skip_sw - adds a TC rule only to the hardware * skip_hw - adds a TC rule only to the software The above change is used for debug purposes. Add the PF and the VF representor netdevices as OVS ports. Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f0 # ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f0_0 # ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f0_1 Make sure to bring up the PF and representor netdevices. Copy Copied! # ip link set dev enp4s0f0 up # ip link set dev enp4s0f0_0 up # ip link set dev enp4s0f0_1 up The PF represents the uplink (wire). Copy Copied! # ovs-dpctl show system @ovs -system: lookups: hit: 0 missed: 192 lost: 1 flows: 2 masks: hit: 384 total: 2 hit/pkt: 2.00 port 0 : ovs-system (internal) port 1 : ovs-sriov (internal) port 2 : enp4s0f0 port 3 : enp4s0f0_0 port 4 : enp4s0f0_1 Run traffic from the VFs and observe the rules added to the OVS data-path. Copy Copied! # ovs-dpctl dump-flows recirc_id( 0 ),in_port( 3 ),eth(src=e4: 11 : 22 : 33 : 44 : 50 ,dst=e4:1d:2d:a5:f3:9d), eth_type( 0x0800 ),ipv4(frag=no), packets: 33 , bytes: 3234 , used: 1 .196s, actions: 2 recirc_id( 0 ),in_port( 2 ),eth(src=e4:1d:2d:a5:f3:9d,dst=e4: 11 : 22 : 33 : 44 : 50 ), eth_type( 0x0800 ),ipv4(frag=no), packets: 34 , bytes: 3332 , used: 1 .196s, actions: 3 In the example above, the ping was initiated from VF0 (OVS port 3) to the outer node (OVS port 2), where the VF MAC is e4:11:22:33:44:50 and the outer node MAC is e4:1d:2d:a5:f3:9d

As shown above, two OVS rules were added, one in each direction.

Note that you can also verify offloaded packets by adding type=offloaded to the command. For example: Copy Copied! # ovs-appctl dpctl/dump-flows type=offloaded

The aging timeout of OVS is given in ms and can be controlled using the following command.

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle= 30000





Specifies the policy used with HW offloading.

none - adds a TC rule to both the software and the hardware (default)

skip_sw - adds a TC rule only to the hardware

skip_hw - adds a TC rule only to the software

Example:

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:tc-policy=skip_sw

Note: TC policy should only be used for debugging purposes.

Specifies the maximum time (in ms) that revalidator threads will wait for kernel statistics before executing flow revalidation.

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator= 10000





Specifies the number of threads for software datapaths to use for handling new flows.

The default value is the number of online CPU cores minus the number of revalidators.

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:n-handler-threads= 4





Specifies the number of threads for software datapaths to use for revalidating flows in the datapath.

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:n-revalidator-threads= 4





Limits the number of VLAN headers that can be matched to the specified number.

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:vlan-limit= 2

Offloading rules can also be added directly, and not only through OVS, using the tc utility.

To create an offloading rule using TC:

Create an ingress qdisc (queueing discipline) for each interface that you wish to add rules into. Copy Copied! # tc qdisc add dev enp4s0f0 ingress # tc qdisc add dev enp4s0f0_0 ingress # tc qdisc add dev enp4s0f0_1 ingress Add TC rules using flower classifier in the following format. Copy Copied! # tc filter add dev NETDEVICE ingress protocol PROTOCOL prio PRIORITY \ [chain CHAIN] flower [ MATCH_LIST ] [ action ACTION_SPEC ] Note: List of supported matches (specifications) and actions can be found in Classification Fields (Matches) section. Dump the existing tc rules using flower classifier in the following format. Copy Copied! # tc [ -s ] filter show dev NETDEVICE ingress

SR-IOV VF LAG allows the NIC’s physical functions (PFs) to get the rules that the OVS will try to offload to the bond net-device, and to offload them to the hardware e-switch. Bond modes supported are:

Active-Backup

XOR

LACP

SR-IOV VF LAG enables complete offload of the LAG functionality to the hardware. The bonding creates a single bonded PF port. Packets from up-link can arrive from any of the physical ports, and will be forwarded to the bond device.

When hardware offload is used, packets from both ports can be forwarded to any of the VFs. Traffic from the VF can be forwarded to both ports according to the bonding state. Meaning, when in active-backup mode, only one PF is up, and traffic from any VF will go through this PF. When in XOR or LACP mode, if both PFs are up, traffic from any VF will split between these two PFs.

To enable SR-IOV VF LAG, both physical functions of the NIC should first be configured to SR-IOV SwitchDev mode, and only afterwards bond the up-link representors.

The example below shows the creation of bond interface on two PFs:

Load bonding device and enslave the up-link representor (currently PF) net-device devices. Copy Copied! modprobe bonding mode= 802 .3ad Ifup bond0 (make sure ifcfg file is present with desired bond configuration) ip link set enp4s0f0 master bond0 ip link set enp4s0f1 master bond0 Add the VF representor net-devices as OVS ports. If tunneling is not used, add the bond device as well. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov bond0 ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f0_0 ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f1_0 Make sure to bring up the PF and the representor netdevices. Copy Copied! ip link set dev bond0 up ip link set dev enp4s0f0_0 up ip link set dev enp4s0f1_0 up

Warning Once SR-IOV VF LAG is configured, all VFs of the two PFs will become part of the bond, and will behave as described above.





In VF LAG mode, outgoing traffic in load balanced mode is according to the origin ring, thus, half of the rings will be coupled with port 1 and half with port 2. All the traffic on the same ring will be sent from the same port.

VF LAG configuration is not supported when the NUM_OF_VFS configured in mlxconfig is higher than 64.

Both rules can be added using either of the following.

Shared block (supported from kernel 4.16 and RHEL/CentOS 7.7 and above). Copy Copied! # tc qdisc add dev bond0 ingress_block 22 ingress # tc qdisc add dev ens4p0 ingress_block 22 ingress # tc qdisc add dev ens4p1 ingress_block 22 ingress Add drop rule. Copy Copied! # tc filter add block 22 protocol arp parent ffff: prio 3 \ flower \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 51 \ action drop Add redirect rule from bond to representor. Copy Copied! # tc filter add block 22 protocol arp parent ffff: prio 3 \ flower \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 50 \ action mirred egress redirect dev ens4f0_0 Add redirect rule from representor to bond. Copy Copied! # tc filter add dev ens4f0_0 protocol arp parent ffff: prio 3 \ flower \ dst_mac ec:0d:9a:8a: 28 : 42 \ action mirred egress redirect dev bond0 Without shared block (supported from kernel 4.15 and below). Add redirect rule from bond to representor. Copy Copied! # tc filter add dev bond0 protocol arp parent ffff: prio 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 50 \ action mirred egress redirect dev ens4f0_0 Add redirect rule from representor to bond. Copy Copied! # tc filter add dev ens4f0_0 protocol arp parent ffff: prio 3 \ flower \ dst_mac ec:0d:9a:8a: 28 : 42 \ action mirred egress redirect dev bond0

OVS-Kernel supports multiple classification fields which packets can fully or partially match.

Destination MAC

Source MAC

Ethertype

Supported on all kernels.

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! skb_priority( 0 / 0 ),skb_mark( 0 / 0 ),in_port(eth6),eth(src= 00 : 02 : 10 : 40 : 10 :0d ,dst= 68 : 54 :ed: 00 :af:de),eth_type( 0x8100 ), packets: 1981 , bytes: 206024 , used: 0 .440s, dp:tc, actions:eth7

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC





Source address

Destination address

Protocol TCP/UDP/ICMP/ICMPv6

TOS

TTL (HLIMIT)

Supported on all kernels.

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! Ipv4: ipv4(src= 0.0 . 0.0 / 0.0 . 0.0 ,dst= 0.0 . 0.0 / 0.0 . 0.0 ,proto= 17 ,tos= 0 / 0 ,ttl= 0 / 0 ,frag=no) Ipv6: ipv6(src=::/::,dst= 1 : 1 : 1 :: 3 : 1040 : 1008 ,label= 0 / 0 ,proto= 58 ,tclass= 0 / 0x3 ,hlimit= 64 ),

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! IPv4: tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol ip pref 1 \ flower \ dst_ip 1.1 . 1.1 \ src_ip 1.1 . 1.2 \ ip_proto TCP \ ip_tos 0x3 \ ip_ttl 63 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC IPv6: tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol ipv6 pref 1 \ flower \ dst_ip 1 : 1 : 1 :: 3 : 1040 : 1009 \ src_ip 1 : 1 : 1 :: 3 : 1040 : 1008 \ ip_proto TCP \ ip_tos 0x3 \ ip_ttl 63 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC





TCP/UDP source and destinations ports

TCP flags

Supported kernels are kernel > 4.13 and RHEL > 7.5

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! TCP: tcp(src= 0 / 0 ,dst= 32768 / 0x8000 ), UDP: udp(src= 0 / 0 ,dst= 32768 / 0x8000 ), TCP flags: tcp_flags( 0 / 0 )

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol ip pref 1 \ flower \ ip_proto TCP \ dst_port 100 \ src_port 500 \ tcp_flags 0x4 / 0x7 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC





ID

Priority

Inner vlan ID and Priority

Supported kernels: All (QinQ: kernel 4.19 and higher, and RHEL 7.7 and higher)

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! eth_type( 0x8100 ),vlan(vid= 2347 ,pcp= 0 ),

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol 802 .1Q pref 1 \ flower \ vlan_ethtype 0x800 \ vlan_id 100 \ vlan_prio 0 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC QinQ: tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol 802 .1Q pref 1 \ flower \ vlan_ethtype 0x8100 \ vlan_id 100 \ vlan_prio 0 \ cvlan_id 20 \ cvlan_prio 0 \ cvlan_ethtype 0x800 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC





ID (Key)

Source IP address

Destination IP address

Destination port

TOS (supported from kernel 4.19 and above & RHEL 7.7 and above)

TTL (support from kernel 4.19 and above & RHEL 7.7 and above)

Tunnel options (Geneve)

Supported kernels:

VXLAN: All

GRE: Kernel > 5.0, RHEL 7.7 and above

Geneve: Kernel > 5.0, RHEL 7.7 and above

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! tunnel(tun_id= 0x5 ,src= 121.9 . 1.1 ,dst= 131.10 . 1.1 ,ttl= 0 / 0 ,tp_dst= 4789 ,flags(+key))

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! # tc filter add dev $rep protocol 802 .1Q parent ffff: pref 1 flower \ vlan_ethtype 0x800 \ vlan_id 100 \ vlan_prio 0 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC QinQ: # tc filter add dev vxlan100 protocol ip parent ffff: \ flower \ skip_sw \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 51 \ src_mac e4+: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 50 \ enc_src_ip 20.1 . 11.1 \ enc_dst_ip 20.1 . 12.1 \ enc_key_id 100 \ enc_dst_port 4789 \ action tunnel_key unset \ action mirred egress redirect dev ens4f0_0

Forward action allows for packet redirection:

From VF to wire

Wire to VF

VF to VF

Supported on all kernels.

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! skb_priority( 0 / 0 ),skb_mark( 0 / 0 ),in_port(eth6),eth(src= 00 : 02 : 10 : 40 : 10 :0d ,dst= 68 : 54 :ed: 00 :af:de),eth_type( 0x8100 ), packets: 1981 , bytes: 206024 , used: 0 .440s, dp:tc, actions:eth7

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC





Drop action allows to drop incoming packets.

Supported on all kernels.

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! skb_priority( 0 / 0 ),skb_mark( 0 / 0 ),in_port(eth6),eth(src= 00 : 02 : 10 : 40 : 10 :0d ,dst= 68 : 54 :ed: 00 :af:de),eth_type( 0x8100 ), packets: 1981 , bytes: 206024 , used: 0 .440s, dp:tc, actions:drop

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action drop





By default, each flow collects the following statistics:

Packets – number of packets which hit the flow

Bytes – total number of bytes which hit the flow

Last used – the amount of time passed since last packet hit the flow

Supported on all kernels.

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! skb_priority( 0 / 0 ),skb_mark( 0 / 0 ),in_port(eth6),eth(src= 00 : 02 : 10 : 40 : 10 :0d ,dst= 68 : 54 :ed: 00 :af:de),eth_type( 0x8100 ), packets: 1981 , bytes: 206024 , used: 0 .440s, dp:tc, actions:drop

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! #tc -s filter show dev $rep ingress filter protocol ip pref 2 flower chain 0 filter protocol ip pref 2 flower chain 0 handle 0x2 eth_type ipv4 ip_proto tcp src_ip 192.168 . 140.100 src_port 80 skip_sw in_hw action order 1 : mirred (Egress Redirect to device p0v11_r) stolen index 34 ref 1 bind 1 installed 144 sec used 0 sec Action statistics: Sent 388344 bytes 2942 pkt (dropped 0 , overlimits 0 requeues 0 ) backlog 0b 0p requeues 0

OVS-kernel supports offload of tunnels using encapsulation and decapsulation actions.

Encapsulation – pushing of tunnel header is supported on Tx

Decapsulation – popping of tunnel header is supported on Rx

Supported Tunnels:

VXLAN (IPv4/IPv6) – supported on all Kernels

GRE (IPv4/IPv6) – supported on kernel 5.0 and above & RHEL 7.6 and above

Geneve (IPv4/IPv6) - supported on kernel 5.0 and above & RHEL 7.6 and above

OVS configuration:

In case of offloading tunnel, the PF/bond should not be added as a port in the OVS datapath. It should rather be assigned with the IP address to be used for encapsulation.

The example below shows two hosts (PFs) with IPs 1.1.1.177 and 1.1.1.75, where the PF device on both hosts is enp4s0f0, and the VXLAN tunnel is set with VNID 98:

On the first host: Copy Copied! # ip addr add 1.1 . 1.177 / 24 dev enp4s0f1 # ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov vxlan0 -- set interface vxlan0 type=vxlan options:local_ip= 1.1 . 1.177 options:remote_ip= 1.1 . 1.75 options:key= 98

On the second host: Copy Copied! # ip addr add 1.1 . 1.75 / 24 dev enp4s0f1 # ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov vxlan0 -- set interface vxlan0 type=vxlan options:local_ip= 1.1 . 1.75 options:remote_ip= 1.1 . 1.177 options:key= 98 • for GRE IPv4 tunnel need use type=gre • for GRE IPv6 tunnel need use type=ip6gre • for GENEVE tunnel need use type=geneve

Warning When encapsulating guest traffic, the VF’s device MTU must be reduced to allow the host/HW to add the encap headers without fragmenting the resulted packet. As such, the VF’s MTU must be lowered by 50 bytes from the uplink MTU for IPv4 and 70 bytes for IPv6.

Tunnel offload using TC rules:

Copy Copied! Encapsulation: # tc filter add dev ens4f0_0 protocol 0x806 parent ffff: \ flower \ skip_sw \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 51 \ src_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 50 \ action tunnel_key set \ src_ip 20.1 . 12.1 \ dst_ip 20.1 . 11.1 \ id 100 \ action mirred egress redirect dev vxlan100 Decapsulation: # tc filter add dev vxlan100 protocol 0x806 parent ffff: \ flower \ skip_sw \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 51 \ src_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 50 \ enc_src_ip 20.1 . 11.1 \ enc_dst_ip 20.1 . 12.1 \ enc_key_id 100 \ enc_dst_port 4789 \ action tunnel_key unset \ action mirred egress redirect dev ens4f0_0





OVS-kernel supports offload of vlan header push/pop actions.

Push - pushing of vlan header is supported on Tx

Pop - popping of tunnel header is supported on Rx

Add a tag=$TAG section for the OVS command line that adds the representor ports. For example, VLAN ID 52 is being used here.

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f0 # ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f0_0 tag= 52 # ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f0_1 tag= 52

The PF port should not have a VLAN attached. This will cause OVS to add VLAN push/pop actions when managing traffic for these VFs.

Dump Flow Example

Copy Copied! recirc_id( 0 ),in_port( 3 ),eth(src=e4: 11 : 22 : 33 : 44 : 50 ,dst= 00 : 02 :c9:e9:bb:b2),eth_type( 0x0800 ),ipv4(frag=no), \ packets: 0 , bytes: 0 , used:never, actions:push_vlan(vid= 52 ,pcp= 0 ), 2 recirc_id( 0 ),in_port( 2 ),eth(src= 00 : 02 :c9:e9:bb:b2,dst=e4: 11 : 22 : 33 : 44 : 50 ),eth_type( 0x8100 ), \ vlan(vid= 52 ,pcp= 0 ),encap(eth_type( 0x0800 ),ipv4(frag=no)), packets: 0 , bytes: 0 , used:never, actions:pop_vlan, 3

VLAN Offload using TC Rules Example

Copy Copied! # tc filter add dev ens4f0_0 protocol ip parent ffff: \ flower \ skip_sw \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 51 \ src_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 50 \ action vlan push id 100 \ action mirred egress redirect dev ens4f0 # tc filter add dev ens4f0 protocol 802 .1Q parent ffff: \ flower \ skip_sw \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 51 \ src_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 50 \ vlan_ethtype 0x800 \ vlan_id 100 \ vlan_prio 0 \ action vlan pop \ action mirred egress redirect dev ens4f0_0

This action allows for modifying packet fields.

Destination MAC

Source MAC

Supported kernels: Kernel 4.14 and above & RHEL 7.5 and above

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! skb_priority( 0 / 0 ),skb_mark( 0 / 0 ),in_port(eth6),eth(src= 00 : 02 : 10 : 40 : 10 :0d ,dst= 68 : 54 :ed: 00 :af:de),eth_type( 0x8100 ), packets: 1981 , bytes: 206024 , used: 0 .440s, dp:tc, actions: set(eth(src= 68 : 54 :ed: 00 :f4:ab,dst=fa: 16 :3e:dd: 69 :c4)),eth7

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action pedit ex \ munge eth dst set 20 : 22 : 33 : 44 : 55 : 66 \ munge eth src set aa:ba:cc:dd:ee:fe \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC





Source address

Destination address

Protocol

TOS

TTL (HLIMIT)

Supported kernels: Kernel 4.14 and above & RHEL 7.5 and above

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! Ipv4: set(eth(src=de:e8:ef: 27 :5e: 45 ,dst= 00 : 00 : 01 : 01 : 01 : 01 )), set(ipv4(src= 10.10 . 0.111 ,dst= 10.20 . 0.122 ,ttl= 63 )) Ipv6: set(ipv6(dst= 2001 : 1 : 6 ::92eb:fcbe:f1c8,hlimit= 63 )),

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! IPv4: tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol ip pref 1 \ flower \ dst_ip 1.1 . 1.1 \ src_ip 1.1 . 1.2 \ ip_proto TCP \ ip_tos 0x3 \ ip_ttl 63 \ pedit ex \ munge ip src set 2.2 . 2.1 \ munge ip dst set 2.2 . 2.2 \ munge ip tos set 0 \ munge ip ttl dec \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC IPv6: tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol ipv6 pref 1 \ flower \ dst_ip 1 : 1 : 1 :: 3 : 1040 : 1009 \ src_ip 1 : 1 : 1 :: 3 : 1040 : 1008 \ ip_proto tcp \ ip_tos 0x3 \ ip_ttl 63 \ pedit ex \ munge ipv6 src set 2 : 2 : 2 :: 3 : 1040 : 1009 \ munge ipv6 dst set 2 : 2 : 2 :: 3 : 1040 : 1008 \ munge ipv6 hlimit dec \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC

Warning IPv4 and IPv6 header rewrite is only supported with match on UDP/TCP/ICMP protocols.

TCP/UDP source and destinations ports

Supported kernels: kernel > 4.16 & RHEL > 7.6

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! TCP: set(tcp(src= 32768 / 0xffff ,dst= 32768 / 0xffff )), UDP: set(udp(src= 32768 / 0xffff ,dst= 32768 / 0xffff )),

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! TCP: tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol ip pref 1 \ flower \ dst_ip 1.1 . 1.1 \ src_ip 1.1 . 1.2 \ ip_proto tcp \ ip_tos 0x3 \ ip_ttl 63 \ pedit ex \ pedit ex munge ip tcp sport set 200 pedit ex munge ip tcp dport set 200 action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC UDP: tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol ip pref 1 \ flower \ dst_ip 1.1 . 1.1 \ src_ip 1.1 . 1.2 \ ip_proto udp \ ip_tos 0x3 \ ip_ttl 63 \ pedit ex \ pedit ex munge ip udp sport set 200 pedit ex munge ip udp dport set 200 action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC





ID

Supported on all kernels.

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! Set(vlan(vid= 2347 ,pcp= 0 / 0 )),

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol 802 .1Q pref 1 \ flower \ vlan_ethtype 0x800 \ vlan_id 100 \ vlan_prio 0 \ action vlan modify id 11 pipe action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC

The TC connection tracking action performs connection tracking lookup by sending the packet to netfilter conntrack module. Newly added connections may be associated, via the ct commit action, with a 32 bit mark, 128 bit label and source/destination NAT values.

The following example allows ingress tcp traffic from the uplink representor to vf1_rep, while assuring that egress traffic from vf1_rep is only allowed on established connections. In addition, mark and source IP NAT is applied.

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! ct(zone= 2 ,nat) ct_state(+est+trk) actions:ct(commit,zone= 2 ,mark= 0x4 / 0xffffffff ,nat(src= 5.5 . 5.5 ))

Using TC rules:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! # tc filter add dev $uplink_rep ingress chain 0 prio 1 proto ip \ flower \ ip_proto tcp \ ct_state -trk \ action ct zone 2 nat pipe action goto chain 2 # tc filter add dev $uplink_rep ingress chain 2 prio 1 proto ip \ flower \ ct_state +trk+ new \ action ct zone 2 commit mark 0xbb nat src addr 5.5 . 5.7 pipe \ action mirred egress redirect dev $vf1_rep # tc filter add dev $uplink_rep ingress chain 2 prio 1 proto ip \ flower \ ct_zone 2 \ ct_mark 0xbb \ ct_state +trk+est \ action mirred egress redirect dev $vf1_rep #Setup filters on $vf1_rep, allowing only established connections of zone 2 through, and reverse nat (dst nat in this case ) # tc filter add dev $vf1_rep ingress chain 0 prio 1 proto ip \ flower \ ip_proto tcp \ ct_state -trk \ action ct zone 2 nat pipe \ action goto chain 1 # tc filter add dev $vf1_rep ingress chain 1 prio 1 proto ip \ flower \ ct_zone 2 \ ct_mark 0xbb \ ct_state +trk+est \ action mirred egress redirect dev eth0

Max offloaded connections—specifies the limit on the number of offloaded connections.

Example: Copy Copied! # devlink dev param set pci/${pci_dev} name ct_max_offloaded_conns value $max cmode runtime

Allow mixed NAT/non-NAT CT—allows offloading of the following scenario: Copy Copied! • cookie= 0x0 , duration= 21 .843s, table= 0 , n_packets= 4838718 , n_bytes= 241958846 , ct_state=-trk,ip,in_port=enp8s0f0 actions=ct(table= 1 ,zone= 2 ) • cookie= 0x0 , duration= 21 .823s, table= 1 , n_packets= 15363 , n_bytes= 773526 , ct_state=+ new +trk,ip,in_port=enp8s0f0 actions=ct(commit,zone= 2 ,nat(dst= 11.11 . 11.11 )),output: "enp8s0f0_1" • cookie= 0x0 , duration= 21 .806s, table= 1 , n_packets= 4767594 , n_bytes= 238401190 , ct_state=+est+trk,ip,in_port=enp8s0f0 actions=ct(zone= 2 ,nat),output: "enp8s0f0_1" Example: Copy Copied! # echo enable > /sys/ class /net/<device>/compat/devlink/ct_action_on_nat_conns

TC interface supports adding flows on different chains. Only chain 0 is accessed by default. Access to the other chains requires usafe of the goto action.

In this example, a flow is created on chain 1 without any match and redirect to wire.

The second flow is created on chain 0 and match on source MAC and action goto chain 1.

This example simulates simple MAC spoofing.

Copy Copied! #tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol all chain 1 pref 1 \ flower \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC #tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol all chain 1 pref 1 \ flower \ src_mac aa:bb:cc:aa:bb:cc action goto chain 1

Unlike para-virtual configurations, when the VM traffic is offloaded to the hardware via SR-IOV VF, the host side Admin cannot snoop the traffic (e.g. for monitoring).

ASAP² uses the existing mirroring support in OVS and TC along with the enhancement to the offloading logic in the driver to allow mirroring the VF traffic to another VF.

The mirrored VF can be used to run traffic analyzer (tcpdump, wireshark, etc) and observe the traffic of the VF being mirrored.

The example below shows the creation of port mirror on the following configuration:

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl show 09d8a574-9c39-465c-9f16-47d81c12f88a Bridge br-vxlan Port "enp4s0f0_1" Interface "enp4s0f0_1" Port "vxlan0" Interface "vxlan0" type: vxlan options: {key= "100" , remote_ip= "192.168.1.14" } Port "enp4s0f0_0" Interface "enp4s0f0_0" Port "enp4s0f0_2" Interface "enp4s0f0_2" Port br-vxlan Interface br-vxlan type: internal ovs_version: "2.14.1"

To set enp4s0f0_0 as the mirror port, and mirror all of the traffic: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl -- --id= @p get port enp4s0f0_0 \ -- --id= @m create mirror name=m0 select-all= true output-port= @p \ -- set bridge br-vxlan mirrors= @m

To set enp4s0f0_0 as the mirror port, and only mirror the traffic, the destination is enp4s0f0_1: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl -- --id= @p1 get port enp4s0f0_0 \ -- --id= @p2 get port enp4s0f0_1 \ -- --id= @m create mirror name=m0 select-dst-port= @p2 output-port= @p1 \ -- set bridge br-vxlan mirrors= @m

To set enp4s0f0_0 as the mirror port, and only mirror the traffic the source is enp4s0f0_1: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl -- --id= @p1 get port enp4s0f0_0 \ -- --id= @p2 get port enp4s0f0_1 \ -- --id= @m create mirror name=m0 select-src-port= @p2 output-port= @p1 \ -- set bridge br-vxlan mirrors= @m

To set enp4s0f0_0 as the mirror port and mirror, all the traffic on enp4s0f0_1: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl -- --id= @p1 get port enp4s0f0_0 \ -- --id= @p2 get port enp4s0f0_1 \ -- --id= @m create mirror name=m0 select-dst-port= @p2 select-src-port= @p2 output-port= @p1 \ -- set bridge br-vxlan mirrors= @m

To clear the mirror port:

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl clear bridge br-vxlan mirrors

Mirroring using TC:

Copy Copied! Mirror to VF tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action mirred egress mirror dev $mirror_rep pipe \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC Mirror to tunnel: tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action tunnel_key set \ src_ip 1.1 . 1.1 \ dst_ip 1.1 . 1.2 \ dst_port 4789 \ id 768 \ pipe \ action mirred egress mirror dev vxlan100 pipe \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC

This feature allows for monitoring traffic sent between two VMs on the same host using an sFlow collector.

The example below shows the creation of port mirroring on the following configuration.

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl show 09d8a574-9c39-465c-9f16-47d81c12f88a Bridge br-vxlan Port "enp4s0f0_1" Interface "enp4s0f0_1" Port "vxlan0" Interface "vxlan0" type: vxlan options: {key= "100" , remote_ip= "192.168.1.14" } Port "enp4s0f0_0" Interface "enp4s0f0_0" Port "enp4s0f0_2" Interface "enp4s0f0_2" Port br-vxlan Interface br-vxlan type: internal ovs_version: "2.14.1"

To sample all traffic over the OVS bridge:

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl -- --id= @sflow create sflow agent=\"$SFLOW_AGENT\" \ target=\"$SFLOW_TARGET:$SFLOW_PORT\" header=$SFLOW_HEADER \ sampling=$SFLOW_SAMPLING polling= 10 \ -- set bridge br-vxlan sflow= @sflow

Parameter Description SFLOW_AGENT Indicates that the sFlow agent should send traffic from SFLOW_AGENT’s IP address SFLOW_TARGET Remote IP address of the sFLOW collector SFLOW_PORT Size of packet header to sample (in bytes) SFLOW_SAMPLING Sample rate

To clear the sFLOW configuration:

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl clear bridge br-vxlan mirrors

sFLOW using TC:

Copy Copied! Sample to VF tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action sample rate 10 group 5 trunc 96 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC

Warning Userspace application is needed in order to process to sampled packet from the kernel. Example: https://github.com/Mellanox/libpsample

OVS-kernel supports offload of VF rate limit using OVS configuration and TC.

The example below sets a rate limit to the VF related to representor eth0 to 10Mbps.

Copy Copied! OVS: # ovs-vsctl set interface eth0 ingress_policing_rate= 10000 tc: # tc_filter add dev eth0 root prio 1 protocol ip matchall skip_sw action police rate 10mbit burst 20k





This kernel config should be enabled in order to support switchdev offload.

CONFIG_NET_ACT_CSUM – needed for action csum

CONFIG_NET_ACT_PEDIT – needed for header rewrite

CONFIG_NET_ACT_MIRRED – needed for basic forward

CONFIG_NET_ACT_CT – needed for connection tracking (supported from kernel 5.6)

CONFIG_NET_ACT_VLAN - needed for action vlan push/pop

CONFIG_NET_ACT_GACT

CONFIG_NET_CLS_FLOWER

CONFIG_NET_CLS_ACT

CONFIG_NET_SWITCHDEV

CONFIG_NET_TC_SKB_EXT - needed for connection tracking (supported from kernel 5.6)

CONFIG_NET_ACT_CT - needed for connection tracking (supported from kernel 5.6)

CONFIG_NFT_FLOW_OFFLOAD

CONFIG_NET_ACT_TUNNEL_KEY

CONFIG_NF_FLOW_TABLE - needed for connection tracking (supported from kernel 5.6)

CONFIG_SKB_EXTENSIONS - needed for connection tracking (supported from kernel 5.6)

CONFIG_NET_CLS_MATCHALL

CONFIG_NET_ACT_POLICE

CONFIG_MLX5_ESWITCH

OVS-kernel supports offloading of VF metering (TX and RX) using sysfs. Metering of number of packets per second (PPS) and bytes per second (BPS) is supported.

The example bellow sets Rx meter on VF 0 with value 10Mbps BPS.

Copy Copied! echo 10000000 > /sys/ class /net/enp4s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/rx/bps/rate echo 65536 > /sys/ class /net/enp4s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/rx/bps/burst

The example bellow sets Tx meter on VF 0 with value 1000 PPS.

Copy Copied! echo 1000 > /sys/ class /net/enp4s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/tx/pps/rate echo 100 > /sys/ class /net/enp4s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/tx/pps/burst

Warning Both rate and burst must not be zero and burst may need to be adjusted according to the requirements.

The following counters can be used to query the number dropped packet/bytes:

Copy Copied! #cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/rx/pps/packets_dropped #cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/rx/pps/bytes_dropped #cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/rx/bps/packets_dropped #cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/rx/bps/bytes_dropped #cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/tx/pps/packets_dropped #cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/tx/pps/bytes_dropped #cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/tx/bps/packets_dropped #cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/tx/bps/bytes_dropped

Metering for uplink and VF representors traffic support has been added.

Traffic going to a representor device can be a result of a miss in the embedded switch (eSwitch) FDB tables. This means that a packet which arrived from that representor into the eSwitch was not matched against the existing rules in the hardware FDB tables and needs to be forwarded to software to be handled there and is, therefore, forwarded to the originating representor device driver.

The meter allows to configure the max rate [packets/sec] and max burst [packets] for traffic going to the representor driver. Any traffic exceeding values provided by the user will be dropped in hardware. There are statistics that show number of dropped packets.

The configuration of a representors metering is done via a new sysfs called miss_rl_cfg .

Full path of the miss_rl_cfg parameter: / sys/class/net//rep_config/miss_rl_cfg

Usage: echo ”<rate> <burst>” > /sys/class/net//rep_config/miss_rl_cfg . Rate is the max rate of packets allowed for this representor (in packets/sec units) and burst is the max burst size allowed for this representor (in packets units). Both values must be specified. The default is 0 for both, meaning unlimited rate and burst.

To view the amount of packets and bytes that were dropped due to traffic exceeding the user-provided rate and burst, two read-only sysfs for statistics are exposed.

/sys/class/net//rep_config/miss_rl_dropped_bytes counts how many FDB-miss bytes were dropped due to reaching the miss limits

/sys/class/net//rep_config/miss_rl_dropped_packets counts how many FDB-miss packets were dropped due to reaching the miss limits

To configure OVS-DPDK HW offloads:

Unbind the VFs. Copy Copied! echo 0000 : 04 : 00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind echo 0000 : 04 : 00.3 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind Note: VMs with attached VFs must be powered off to be able to unbind the VFs. Change the e-switch mode from Legacy to SwitchDev on the PF device (make sure all VFs are unbound). This will also create the VF representor netdevices in the host OS. Copy Copied! echo switchdev > /sys/ class /net/enp4s0f0/compat/devlink/mode To revert to SR-IOV Legacy mode: Copy Copied! echo legacy > /sys/ class /net/enp4s0f0/compat/devlink/mode Note that running this command will also result in the removal of the VF representor netdevices. Bind the VFs. Copy Copied! echo 0000 : 04 : 00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind echo 0000 : 04 : 00.3 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind Run the Open vSwitch service. Copy Copied! systemctl start openvswitch Enable hardware offload (disabled by default). Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --no-wait set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-init= true ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true Configure the DPDK white list. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --no-wait set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-extra= "-w 0000:01:00.0,representor=[0],dv_flow_en=1,dv_esw_en=1,dv_xmeta_en=1" Restart the Open vSwitch service. This step is required for HW offload changes to take effect. Copy Copied! systemctl restart openvswitch Create OVS-DPDK bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --no-wait add-br br0-ovs -- set bridge br0-ovs datapath_type=netdev Add PF to OVS. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 88 : 00.0 Add representor to OVS. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs representor -- set Interface representor type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 88 : 00.0 ,representor=[$rep]

vSwitch in userspace rather than kernel-based Open vSwitch requires an additional bridge. The purpose of this bridge is to allow use of the kernel network stack for routing and ARP resolution.

The datapath needs to look-up the routing table and ARP table to prepare the tunnel header and transmit data to the output port.

Warning The configuration is done with: PF on 0000:03:00.0 PCI and MAC 98:03:9b:cc:21:e8

Local IP 56.56.67.1 - br-phy interface will be configured to this IP

Remote IP 56.56.68.1

To configure OVS-DPDK VXLAN:

Create a br-phy bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br-phy -- set Bridge br-phy datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-phy bridge-id br-phy -- set bridge br-phy fail-mode=standalone other_config:hwaddr= 98 : 03 :9b:cc: 21 :e8 Attach PF interface to br-phy bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy p0 -- set Interface p0 type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 03 : 00.0 Configure IP to the bridge. Copy Copied! ip addr add 56.56 . 67.1 / 24 dev br-phy Create a br-ovs bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br-ovs -- set Bridge br-ovs datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-ovs bridge-id br-ovs -- set bridge br-ovs fail-mode=standalone Attach representor to br-ovs. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-ovs pf0vf0 -- set Interface pf0vf0 type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 03 : 00.0 ,representor=[ 0 ] Add a port for the VXLAN tunnel. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov vxlan0 -- set interface vxlan0 type=vxlan options:local_ip= 56.56 . 67.1 options:remote_ip= 56.56 . 68.1 options:key= 45 options:dst_port= 4789

Connection tracking enables stateful packet processing by keeping a record of currently open connections.

OVS flows using connection tracking can be accelerated using advanced Network Interface Cards (NICs) by offloading established connections.

To view offloaded connections, run:

Copy Copied! ovs-appctl dpctl/offload-stats-show





To configure OVS-DPDK SR-IOV VF LAG:

Enable SR-IOV on the NICs. Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d <PCI> set SRIOV_EN= 1 Allocate the desired number of VFs per port. Copy Copied! echo $n > /sys/ class /net/<net name>/device/sriov_numvfs Unbind all VFs. Copy Copied! echo <VF PCI> >/sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind Change both NICs' mode to SwitchDev. Copy Copied! devlink dev eswitch set pci/<PCI> mode switchdev Create Linux bonding using kernel modules. Copy Copied! modprobe bonding mode=<desired mode> Note: Other bonding parameters can be added here. The supported Bond modes are: Active-Backup, XOR and LACP. Bring all PFs and VFs down. Copy Copied! ip link set <PF/VF> down Attach both PFs to the bond. Copy Copied! ip link set <PF> master bond0 To work with VF-LAG with OVS-DPDK, add the bond master (PF) to the bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy p0 -- set Interface p0 type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 03 : 00.0 options:dpdk-lsc-interrupt= true Add representor $N of PF0 or PF1 to a bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy rep$N -- set Interface rep$N type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF0 PCI>,representor=pf0vf$N OR ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy rep$N -- set Interface rep$N type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF0 PCI>,representor=pf1vf$N

Warning Hardware vDPA is supported on ConnectX-6 Dx, ConnectX-6 Lx & BlueField-2 cards and above only.

Warning Hardware vDPA is enabled by default. In case your hardware does not support vDPA, the driver will fall back to Software vDPA. To check which vDPA mode is activated on your driver, run: ovs-ofctl -O OpenFlow14 dump-ports br0-ovs and look for hw-mode flag.

Warning This feature has not been accepted to the OVS-DPDK Upstream yet, making its API subject to change.

In user space, there are two main approaches for communicating with a guest (VM), either through SR-IOV, or through virtIO.

Phy ports (SR-IOV) allow working with port representor, which is attached to the OVS and a matching VF is given with pass-through to the guest. HW rules can process packets from up-link and direct them to the VF without going through SW (OVS). Therefore, using SR-IOV achieves the best performance.

However, SR-IOV architecture requires the guest to use a driver specific to the underlying HW. Specific HW driver has two main drawbacks:

Breaks virtualization in some sense (guest is aware of the HW). It can also limit the type of images supported. Gives less natural support for live migration.

Using virtIO port solves both problems. However, it reduces performance and causes loss of some functionalities, such as, for some HW offloads, working directly with virtIO. To solve this conflict, a new netdev type- dpdkvdpa has been created. The new netdev is similar to the regular DPDK netdev, yet introduces several additional functionalities.

dpdkvdpa translates between phy port to virtIO port. It takes packets from the Rx queue and sends them to the suitable Tx queue, and allows transfer of packets from virtIO guest (VM) to a VF, and vice-versa, benefitting from both SR-IOV and virtIO.

To add vDPA port:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0 vdpa0 -- set Interface vdpa0 type=dpdkvdpa \ options:vdpa-socket-path=<sock path> \ options:vdpa-accelerator-devargs=<vf pci id> \ options:dpdk-devargs=<pf pci id>,representor=[id] \ options: vdpa-max-queues =<num queues> \ options: vdpa-sw=< true / false >

Note: vdpa-max-queues is an optional field. When the user wants to configure 32 vDPA ports, the maximum queues number is limited to 8.

Prior to configuring vDPA in OVS-DPDK mode, follow the steps below.

Generate the VF. Copy Copied! echo 0 > /sys/ class /net/enp175s0f0/device/sriov_numvfs echo 4 > /sys/ class /net/enp175s0f0/device/sriov_numvfs Unbind each VF. Copy Copied! echo <pci> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind Switch to SwitchDev mode. Copy Copied! echo switchdev >> /sys/ class /net/enp175s0f0/compat/devlink/mode Bind each VF. Copy Copied! echo <pci> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind Initialize OVS with: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --no-wait set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-init= true ovs-vsctl --no-wait set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true

To configure vDPA in OVS-DPDK mode on ConnectX-5 cards and above:

Open vSwitch configuration. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --no-wait set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-extra= "-w 0000:01:00.0,representor=[0],dv_flow_en=1,dv_esw_en=1,dv_xmeta_en=1" /usr/share/openvswitch/scripts/ovs-ctl restart Create OVS-DPDK bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br0-ovs -- set bridge br0-ovs datapath_type=netdev ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 01 : 00.0 Create vDPA port as part of the OVS-DPDK bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs vdpa0 -- set Interface vdpa0 type=dpdkvdpa options:vdpa-socket-path=/var/run/virtio-forwarder/sock0 options:vdpa-accelerator-devargs= 0000 : 01 : 00.2 options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 01 : 00.0 ,representor=[ 0 ] options: vdpa-max-queues= 8

To configure vDPA in OVS-DPDK mode on BlueField cards:

Set the bridge with the software or hardware vDPA port:

On the ARM side : Create the OVS-DPDK bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br0-ovs -- set bridge br0-ovs datapath_type=netdev ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 :af: 00.0 ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs rep-- set Interface rep type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 :af: 00.0 ,representor=[ 0 ]

On the host side: Create the OVS-DPDK bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br1-ovs -- set bridge br1-ovs datapath_type=netdev protocols=OpenFlow14 ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs vdpa0 -- set Interface vdpa0 type=dpdkvdpa options:vdpa-socket-path=/var/run/virtio-forwarder/sock0 options:vdpa-accelerator-devargs= 0000 :af: 00.2 Note: To configure SW vDPA, add " options:vdpa-sw=true" to the end of the command.

SW vDPA can also be used in configurations where the HW offload is done through TC and not DPDK.

Open vSwitch configuration. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-extra= "-w 0000:01:00.0,representor=[0],dv_flow_en=1,dv_esw_en=0,idv_xmeta_en=0,isolated_mode=1" /usr/share/openvswitch/scripts/ovs-ctl restart Create OVS-DPDK bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br0-ovs -- set bridge br0-ovs datapath_type=netdev Create vDPA port as part of the OVS-DPDK bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs vdpa0 -- set Interface vdpa0 type=dpdkvdpa options:vdpa-socket-path=/var/run/virtio-forwarder/sock0 options:vdpa-accelerator-devargs= 0000 : 01 : 00.2 options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 01 : 00.0 ,representor=[ 0 ] options: vdpa-max-queues= 8 Create Kernel bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br-kernel Add representors to Kernel bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-kernel enp1s0f0_0 ovs-vsctl add-port br-kernel enp1s0f0

To configure MTU/jumbo frames:

Verify that the Kernel version on the VM is 4.14 or above. Copy Copied! cat /etc/redhat-release Set the MTU on both physical interfaces in the host. Copy Copied! ifconfig ens4f0 mtu 9216 Send a large size packet and verify that it is sent and received correctly. Copy Copied! tcpdump -i ens4f0 -nev icmp & ping 11.100 . 126.1 -s 9188 -M do -c 1 Enable host_mtu in xml, and add the following values to xml. Copy Copied! host_mtu= 9216 ,csum=on,guest_csum=on,host_tso4=on,host_tso6=on Example: Copy Copied! <qemu:commandline> <qemu:arg value= '-chardev' /> <qemu:arg value= 'socket,id=charnet1,path=/tmp/sock0,server' /> <qemu:arg value= '-netdev' /> <qemu:arg value= 'vhost-user,chardev=charnet1,queues=16,id=hostnet1' /> <qemu:arg value= '-device' /> <qemu:arg value= 'virtio-net-pci,mq=on,vectors=34,netdev=hostnet1,id=net1,mac=00:21:21:24:02:01,bus=pci.0,addr=0xC,page-per-vq=on,rx_queue_size=1024,tx_queue_size=1024,host_mtu=9216,csum=on,guest_csum=on,host_tso4=on,host_tso6=on' /> </qemu:commandline> Add mtu_request=9216 option to the OvS ports inside the container and restart the OVS: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 :c4: 00.0 mtu_request= 9216 OR: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs vdpa0 -- set Interface vdpa0 type=dpdkvdpa options:vdpa-socket-path=/tmp/sock0 options:vdpa-accelerator-devargs= 0000 :c4: 00.2 options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 :c4: 00.0 ,representor=[ 0 ] mtu_request= 9216 /usr/share/openvswitch/scripts/ovs-ctl restart Start the VM and configure the MTU on the VM. Copy Copied! ifconfig eth0 11.100 . 124.2 / 16 up ifconfig eth0 mtu 9216 ping 11.100 . 126.1 -s 9188 -M do -c1

Warning This feature is at beta level.

OVS offload rules are based on a multi-table architecture. E2E cache feature enables merging the multi-table flow matches and actions into one joint flow.

This improves connection tracking performance by using a single-table when exact match is detected.

To s

et the E2E cache size (default = 4k):

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set open_vswitch . other_config:e2e-size=<size> systemctl restart openvswitch

Note: Make sure to restart the openvswitch service in order for the configuration to take effect.

To e

nable/disable E2E cache (default = disabled) :

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set open_vswitch . other_config:e2e-enable=< true / false > systemctl restart openvswitch

Note: Make sure to restart the openvswitch service in order for the configuration to take effect.

To run

E2E cache statistics:

Copy Copied! ovs-appctl dpctl/dump-e2e-stats

To run E2E cache flows:

Copy Copied! ovs-appctl dpctl/dump-e2e-flows





Geneve tunneling offload feature support includes matching on extension header.

To configure OVS-DPDK Geneve encap/decap:

Create a br-phy bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-phy -- set Bridge br-phy datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-phy bridge-id br-phy -- set bridge br-phy fail-mode=standalone Attach PF interface to br-phy bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF PCI> Configure IP to the bridge. Copy Copied! ifconfig br-phy <$local_ip_1> up Create a br-int bridge. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br- int -- set Bridge br- int datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br- int bridge-id br- int -- set bridge br- int fail-mode=standalone Attach representor to br-int. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br- int rep$x -- set Interface rep$x type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF PCI>,representor=[$x] Add a port for the GENEVE tunnel. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br- int geneve0 -- set interface geneve0 type=geneve options:key=<VNI> options:remote_ip=<$remote_ip_1> options:local_ip=<$local_ip_1>

OVS-DPDK supports parallel insertion and deletion of offloads (flow & CT). While multiple threads are supported, by default only one is used.

To c

onfigure multiple threads:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload-thread-nb= 3

Make sure to restart the openvswitch service in order for the configuration to take effect.

Copy Copied! systemctl restart openvswitch

Warning For more information, see the OvS user manual.

This feature allows for monitoring traffic sent between two VMs on the same host using an sFlow collector.

To sample all traffic over the OVS bridge, run the following:

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl -- --id= @sflow create sflow agent=\"$SFLOW_AGENT\" \ target=\"$SFLOW_TARGET:$SFLOW_PORT\" header=$SFLOW_HEADER \ sampling=$SFLOW_SAMPLING polling= 10 \ -- set bridge sflow= @sflow

Parameter Description SFLOW_AGENT Indicates that the sFlow agent should send traffic from SFLOW_AGENT’s IP address SFLOW_TARGET Remote IP address of the sFLOW collector SFLOW_PORT Remote IP destination port of the sFlow collector SFLOW_HEADER Size of packet header to sample (in bytes) SFLOW_SAMPLING Sample rate

To clear the sFLOW configuration, runt he following:

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl clear bridge br-vxlan mirrors

Warning Currently sFlow for OVS-DPDK is supported without CT.





To enable ct-ct-nat offloads in OvS-DPDK, execute the following command (deafult value is false):

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set open_vswitch . other_config:ct-action-on-nat-conns= true

If disabled, ct-ct-nat configurations will not be fully offloaded, improving connection offloading rate for

other cases (ct and ct-nat).

If enabled, ct-ct-nat configurations will be fully offloaded but ct and ct-nat offloading

will be slower to be created.