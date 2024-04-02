NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.4-3.2.7.2.3

Overview

NVIDIA® OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution for Linux (MLNX_OFED) is a single Virtual Protocol Interconnect (VPI) software stack that operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions.

NVIDIA OFED (MLNX_OFED) is an NVIDIA-tested and packaged version of OFED and supports two interconnect types using the same RDMA (remote DMA) and kernel bypass APIs called OFED verbs—InfiniBand and Ethernet. Up to 200Gb/s InfiniBand and RoCE (based on the RDMA over Converged Ethernet standard) over 10/25/40/50/100/200GbE are supported with OFED to enable OEMs and System Integrators to meet the needs of end users in the said markets.

Further information on this product can be found in the following MLNX_OFED documents:

