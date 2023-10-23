Bug Fixes in This Version
2736003The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of old fixes, please see Bug Fixes History
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Description
|
2736003
|
Description: Starting from GPU Driver version r465, nv_peer_mem was shipping in the GPU driver package under the name nvidia-peermem. Updating OFED required nvidia-peermem rebuild, otherwise it was stubbed out by the kernel.
|
Keywords: Installation, GPU Driver
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
|
2852904
|
Description: In version 5.4, there was some offload breakage when using OVS.
|
Keywords: TSO, UDP Tunnels
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
|
2792480
|
Description: Running tcpdump on a bonding standby port resulted in the loss of the network.
|
Keywords: NetDev
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
2696789
|
Description: Redesigned the locks around peer MR invalidation flow to avoid a potential deadlock as Peer-direct patch may cause deadlock due to lock inversion.
Notes:
|
Keywords: lock inversion, nv_peer_mem
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
2739689
|
Description: A race that resulted in a QCE with an error, caused errors in UMR QP. To prevent the UMR QP from getting into error, we fixed the MR deregistration flow (e.g., Peer lkey which is always revoked before destroying it).
|
Keywords: QCE, UMR
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
2691656
|
Description: When using bonding, ibdev2netdev would sometimes match the infiniband device to the net device bonding interface, and sometimes to the underlying Infiniband net device interface.
ibdev2netdev now skips InfiniBand net device bonding interfaces, and always matches InfiniBand devices to the underlying InfiniBand net device interfaces.
|
Keywords: ibdev2netdev Bonding
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
2687643
|
Description: Fixed Decap flows inner IP_ECN match to take into account software modification of the match value according to RFC 6040 4.2.
|
Keywords: decap, ASAP2, ECN, RoCE
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
2691081
|
Description: Removed metadata from the rpm package mlnx-ofa_kernel where it claimed to Provide an older version of rdma-core. This made sense in older versions where we needed to avoid installing rdma-core. But does not make sense anymore. And caused problems to some users installing rdma-core-devel through meta-packages.
|
Keywords: Installation
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
2727062
|
Description: Removed manual build-time file list generation in mlnx-tools. Only keep it for python-installed files. And avoid guessing the version of python we use and the directory to which we install.
|
Keywords: Installation
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
2708220
|
Description: Removed useless build-time editing of uninstall.sh in ofed-scripts that caused the build to fail (in the case of --add-kernel-support) in some rare cases.
|
Keywords: Installation
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
2730547
|
Description: Some Dell OFED Factory Installation packages were missing dependencies. Removed the package rdma-core-devel from the Dell MLNX_OFED packages as it was not needed and some of its dependencies are not included.
|
Keywords: Installation, Dell
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
2699662
|
Description: MLNX_OFED build scripts fixed to also build hcoll with CUDA support on RHEL8 x86_64 platforms.
|
Keywords: Installation, CUDA
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
2686877
|
Description: Changing mtu takes too long. Reduced number of calls to synchronize_net to once for all channels.
|
Keywords: mtu, synchronize_net
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
2748328
|
Description: When trying to upgrade a kmp package, it conflicts and needs user help to choose whether to replace it or not. The fix avoids conflicts from /usr/lib/rpm/kernel-module-subpackage script which was changed in the builder. Building the packages with kmp enabled on the other image will cause the issue to reproduce.
|
Keywords: Upgrade, kmp Package
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
2707023
|
Description: On Ubuntu and Debian systems for openvswitch-switch (in case installing using e.g. --ovs-dpdk or --with-openvswitch), the installer misses a run-time dependency of libpcap0.8.
|
Keywords: Installation, Ubuntu, Debian
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
2563366
|
Description: The full path to the directory that contains the installer must not contain a space or any similar white-space character, otherwise the installer will fail.
|
Keywords: Installation, White Space
|
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0