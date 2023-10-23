On This Page
General Support
Operating System
Architecture
Default Kernel Version
RHEL/CentOS7.9
x86_64
3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64
RHEL/CentOS8.4
x86_64
4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
RHEL/CentOS8.5
x86_64
4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64
Ubuntu20.04
x86_64
5.4.0-26-generic
32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_OFED
For RPM-based distributions, to install OFED on a different kernel, create a new ISO image using mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script (see the MLNX_OFED User Manual for instructions)
Upgrading MLNX_OFED on a cluster requires upgrading all of its nodes to the newest version as well
All operating systems listed above are fully supported in Paravirtualized and SR-IOV environments with Linux KVM Hypervisor
The following are the supported non-Linux Virtual Machines in this current version:
NIC
Windows Virtual Machine Type
Minimal WinOF Version
Protocol
ConnectX-4
Windows 2012 R2 DC
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
IB, IPoIB, ETH
ConnectX-4 Lx
Windows 2016 DC
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
IB, IPoIB, ETH
ConnectX-5 family
All Windows server editions
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
IPoIB, ETH
ConnectX-6 family
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
IPoIB, ETH
ASAP2 Supported Operating Systems
OVS-Kernel SR-IOV Based Supported Operating Systems
Below is a list of all the operating systems that support OVS-Kernel ASAP2 in the current software package.
BCLinux 7.4
BCLinux 7.5
BCLinux 7.6
RHEL/CentOS 7.4
RHEL/CentOS 7.5
RHEL/CentOS 7.6
RHEL/CentOS 7.7
RHEL/CentOS 7.8
RHEL/CentOS 8.0
RHEL/CentOS 8.1
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
RHEL/CentOS 8.3
Fedora 31
Oracle Linux 7.4
Oracle Linux 7.6
Oracle Linux 7.7
Oracle Linux 7.8
Oracle Linux 8.1
Oracle Linux 8.2
SLES12 SP4
SLES12 SP5
SLES15 SP1
SLES15 SP2
Ubuntu 16.04
Ubuntu 18.04
Ubuntu 19.04
Ubuntu 20.04
Up to kernel 5.10
OVS-DPDK SR-IOV Based Supported OSs
Below is a list of all the operating systems that support OVS-DPDK ASAP2 in the current software package.
Adapter Card Type
Supported OSs
ConnectX
BlueField
ASAP2 Requirements
iproute >= 4.12 (for tc support)
Upstream Open vSwitch >= 2.8 for CentOS 7.2 NVIDIA openvswitch
ASAP2 Supported Adapter Cards
ConnectX-5
ConnectX-6 Dx
NFSoRDMA Supported Operating Systems on Client and Target Sides
SLES12 SP4
SLES12 SP5
SLES15 SP2
SLES15 SP3
Ubuntu 18.04.3
Ubuntu 18.04.4
Ubuntu 18.04.5
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Ubuntu 21.04
RedHat 7.5
RedHat 7.6
RedHat 7.7
RedHat 7.8
RedHat 7.9
RedHat 8.0
RedHat 8.1
RedHat 8.2
RedHat 8.3
RedHat 8.4
Lustre 2.12.3
Lustre 2.12.5
Lustre 2.13.0
RedHat 7.x
Oracle Linux 7.x
SLES 12 SP3
SLES 12 SP4
SLES 12 SP5
SLES 15 SP0
SLES 15 SP1
Ubuntu 16.04
Ubuntu 18.04
Ubuntu 19.04
Debian 9.x
Debian 10.x
Ubuntu 18.04
Linux operating system
Administrator privileges on your machine(s)
Disk Space: 1GB
For the OFED Distribution to compile on your machine, some software packages of your operating
system (OS) distribution are required.
To install the additional packages, run the following commands per OS:
Operating System
Required Packages Installation Command
RHEL/Oracle Linux/Fedora
yum install perl pciutils python gcc-gfortran libxml2-python tcsh libnl.i686 libnl expat glib2 tcl libstdc++ bc tk gtk2 atk cairo numactl pkgconfig ethtool lsof
XenServer
yum install perl pciutils python libxml2-python libnl expat glib2 tcl bc libstdc++ tk pkgconfig ethtool
SLES 12
zypper install pkg-config expat libstdc++6 libglib-2_0-0 lib- gtk-2_0-0 tcl libcairo2 tcsh python bc pciutils libatk-1_0-0 tk python-libxml2 lsof libnl3-200 ethtool lsof
SLES 15
python ethtool libatk-1_0-0 python2-libxml2-python tcsh lib- stdc++6-devel-gcc7 libgtk-2_0-0 tcl libopenssl1_1 libnl3-200 make libcairo2 expat libmnl0 insserv-compat pciutils lsof lib- glib-2_0-0 pkg-config tk
Ubuntu/Debian
apt-get install perl dpkg autotools-dev autoconf libtool auto- make1.10 automake m4 dkms debhelper tcl tcl8.4 chrpath swig graphviz tcl-dev tcl8.4-dev tk-dev tk8.4-dev bison flex dpatch zlib1g-dev curl libcurl4-gnutls-dev python-libxml2 libvirt-bin libvirt0 libnl-dev libglib2.0-dev libgfortran3 automake m4
pkg-config libnuma logrotate ethtool lsof
As of version 5.1, ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro or Connect-IB NICs are no longer supported. To work with a version that supports these adapter cards, please refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).
This current version is tested with the following NVIDIA NIC firmware versions:
Firmware versions listed are the minimum supported versions.
NIC/HCA
Recommended Firmware Version
Additional Firmware Version Supported
BlueField®-2
24.31.2006
24.31.1014
BlueField
18.31.2006
18.31.1014
ConnectX-7
28.33.4020
N/A
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.31.2006
26.31.1014
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.31.2006
22.31.1014
ConnectX-6
20.31.2354
20.31.1014
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
16.31.2006
16.31.1014
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.31.2006
14.31.1014
ConnectX-4
12.28.2006
12.28.2006
For the official firmware versions, please see https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Support → Support → Firmware Download.
The following are the unsupported functionalities/features/NICs in the current version:
ConnectX-2 adapter card
ConnectX-3 adapter card
ConnectX-3 Pro adapter card
Connect-IB adapter card
Soft-RoCE
RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)
Relational Database Service (RDS)
mthca InfiniBand driver
Ethernet IPoIB (eIPoIB)