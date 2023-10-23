Lustre
Lustre is an open-source, parallel distributed file system, generally used for large-scale cluster computing that supports many requirements of leadership class HPC simulation environments.
Lustre Compilation for MLNX_OFED:
This procedure applies to RHEL/SLES OSs supported by Lustre. For further information, please refer to Lustre Release Notes.
To compile Lustre version 2.4.0 and higher:
$ ./configure --with-o2ib=/usr/src/ofa_kernel/
default/
$ make rpms
$ EXTRA_LNET_INCLUDE=
"-I/usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/ -include /usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/linux/compat-2.6.h" ./configure --with-o2ib=/usr/src/ofa_kernel/
default/
$ EXTRA_LNET_INCLUDE=
"-I/usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/ -include /usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/linux/compat-2.6.h" make rpms
For full installation example, refer to “HowTo Install NVIDIA OFED driver for Lustre” Community post.