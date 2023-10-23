Optimized Memory Access

Memory Window allows the application to have a more flexible control over remote access to its memory. It is available only on physical functions/native machines The two types of Memory Windows supported are: type 1 and type 2B.

Memory Windows are intended for situations where the application wants to:

Grant and revoke remote access rights to a registered region in a dynamic fashion with less of a performance penalty

Grant different remote access rights to different remote agents and/or grant those rights over different ranges within registered region

For further information, please refer to the InfiniBand specification document.

Warning Memory Windows API cannot co-work with peer memory clients (PeerDirect).

Memory Windows are available if and only the hardware supports it. To verify whether Memory Windows are available, run ibv_query_device .

For example:

Copy Copied! truct ibv_device_attr device_attr = {.comp_mask = IBV_DEVICE_ATTR_RESERVED - 1 }; ibv_query_device(context, & device_attr); if (device_attr.exp_device_cap_flags & IBV_DEVICE_MEM_WINDOW || device_attr.exp_device_cap_flags & IBV_DEVICE_MW_TYPE_2B) {





Allocating memory window is done by calling the ibv_alloc_mw verb.

Copy Copied! type_mw = IBV_MW_TYPE_2/ IBV_MW_TYPE_1 mw = ibv_alloc_mw(pd, type_mw);





After being allocated, memory window should be bound to a registered memory region. Memory Region should have been registered using the IBV_ACCESS_MW_BIND access flag.

For further information on how to bind memory windows, please see rdma-core man page.

Before rebinding Memory Window type 2, it must be invalidated using ibv_post_send - see here.

Deallocating memory window is done using the ibv_dealloc_mw verb.

Copy Copied! ibv_dealloc_mw(mw);



