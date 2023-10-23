NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.4-3.2.7.2.3
Release Notes

Release Notes Update History

Revision

Date

Description

5.4-3.2.7.2.3

June 6, 2022

Initial release of this document version. This version is for DGX only.

Warning

As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

Release Notes contain the following sections:

Supported NICs Speeds

The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE3

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

  1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

  2. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

  3. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Package Contents

Package

Revision

Licenses

ar_mgr

1.0-5.9.1.MLNX20210811.gb359a4e.54327.23

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

clusterkit

1.4.390-1.54327.23

BSD

dapl

2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.4.9.0.1.4.54327.23

Dual GPL/BSD/CPL

dpcp

1.1.13-1.54327.23

Proprietary

dump_pr

1.0-5.9.1.MLNX20210811.gb359a4e.54327.23

GPLv2 or BSD

fabric-collector

1.1.0.MLNX20170103.89bb2aa-0.1.54327.23

GPLv2 or BSD

hcoll

4.7.3199-1.54327.23

Proprietary

ibdump

6.0.0-1.54327.23

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.10-1.54327.23

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.136.MLNX20210617.g4883fca.54327.23

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

iser

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.2.6.1

GPLv2

isert

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.2.6.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.20.1-14

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx1-OFED.5.6.0.1.6.1

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.3.1-1

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

1.0.6-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mlnx-en

5.4-3.2.7.2.3.0.g22c7c12

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

5.13-1.54327.23

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

5.11.0-1.54327.23

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.2.6.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.2.6.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.2.7.2.3.1

GPLv2

mlnx-tools

5.2.0-0.54327.23

GPLv2

mpi-selector

1.0.3-1.54327.23

BSD

mpitests

3.2.20-5d20b49.54327.23

BSD

mstflint

4.16.0-1.54327.23

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.54327.23

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-docs

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.2.7.2.3

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.2.7.2.3

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.2a1-1.54327.23

BSD

opensm

5.10.0.MLNX20211115.e645cc83-0.1.54327.23

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.14.1-1.54327.23

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

4.5-0.6.gbb9a707.54327.23

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

54mlnx1-1.54327.23

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

2.0.6-1.ga97dc5d

GPLv2

sharp

2.5.1.MLNX20210812.e3c2616-1.54327.23

Proprietary

sockperf

3.7-0.gita1e8e835a689.54327.23

BSD

srp

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.2.6.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.11.2-1.54327.23

BSD

xpmem

2.6.3-2.54327.23

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

