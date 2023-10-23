NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.4-3.2.7.2.3
SR-IOV Live Migration

Warning

Support for this feature is at beta level.

Overview

This section describes how to set up and perform live migration on VMs with SR-IOV and with actively running traffic.

The below are the requirements for working with SR-IOV Live Migration.

  • VM network persistency for applications - VM’s applications must survive the migration process

  • No internal VM admin configuration

  • Support for ASAP2 solution (kernel OVS hardware offload)

  • No use of physical function (PF) network device in Paravirtual (PV) path for failover network traffic

  • Use of sub-function (SF) in HyperVisor as failover PV path

sriov_live_migration_stage_2.png

Prerequisites

This section consists of the following steps.

  1. Host Servers Configuration.

  2. VM OS Installation Using "virt-manager".

  3. VFs to VMs Deployment.

  4. ASAP2 with OVS Deployment.

  5. Live Migration with Paravirtual Path and Traffic.

Host Servers Configuration

The following steps should be performed in both host servers.

  1. Install RedHat/CentOS v8.0 on the host server.
    The CentOS 8.0 ISO image can be downloaded via this link.

  2. Connect the host servers to the Ethernet switch.
    Two host servers HV1 (eth0: 10.20.1.118) and HV2 (eth0: 10.20.1.119) connected via an Ethernet switch with switch ports configured/enabled VLAN. For example, vlan=100

  3. Install the latest MLNX_OFED version.
    Download and install NVIDIA MLNX_OFED driver for distribution RHEL/CentOS 8.0.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mount -o loop MLNX_OFED_LINIx-5.4-rhel8.0-x86_64.iso /mnt
# cd /mnt
# ./mlnxofedinstall
# reboot

  4. Configure the host server and NVIDIA NIC with SR-IOV as instructed here.

  5. Configure the host server and NVIDIA NIC with sub-function as instructed here (github.com/Mellanox/scalablefunctions/wiki).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    mlxconfig -d 0000:03:00.0 s PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 \
      PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 PF_TOTAL_SF=64 PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8
 
Set the number of SFs same as that of VFs, as one SF-VF pair is used to attach to one VM.

  6. Configure storage for VMs' images as shared.
    The default location for VMs' images is /var/lib/libvirt/images, which is a shared location that is set up as an NFS directory in this PoC. For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mount <nfs-server>:/opt/nfs/images /var/lib/libvirt/images

  7. Set up the network bridge "installation" for VMs to enable external communication.
    VMs must be able to download and install extra required packages for external sources.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # cd /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts
# vim ifcfg-installation
 
	DEVICE=installation
	TYPE=Bridge
	BOOTPROTO=dhcp
	ONBOOT=yes
# vim ifcfg-eth0
	BRIDGE=installation
# systemctl network restart

  8. Download CentOS v8.0 ISO image for VM installation.
    Download CentOS v8.0 ISO image from one of the mirror sites to the local host.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # wget
http://isoredirect.centos.org/centos/8/isos/x86_64/CentOS-8-x86_64-1905-dvd1.iso

VM OS installation Using "virt-manager"

  1. Launch "virt-manager" to create a new VM. Click the icon as shown below.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # virt-manager

    image2020-7-26_14-25-6.png

  2. Choose “Local install media (ISO images or CDROM)”.

    image2020-7-26_14-26-25.png

  3. Specify the location of the downloaded CentOS 8.0 ISO image.

    image2020-7-26_14-27-26.png

  4. Fill in the fields under "Choose Memory and CPU settings" for the VM.

    image2020-7-26_14-28-39.png

  5. Create the disk image at the default root user location, for example: /var/lib/libvirt/images (NFS mount point). Make sure the storage is higher than 120GB and the virtual disk image is 60GB.

    image2020-7-26_14-30-13.png

  6. In the VM Name field, add "vm-01", and for the network selection, choose "Bridge installation: Host device eth0".

  7. Click "vm-01", then "Open".

    image2020-7-26_14-33-10.png

  8. Follow the installation with “Minimal Install” and “Virtual Block Device” selection.

    image2020-7-26_14-34-7.png

  9. Click "Begin Installation".

    image2020-7-26_14-34-18.png

  10. Reboot VM "vm-01" after installation is completed.

  11. Use the VM's console terminal to enable external communication.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # [~]$ vi /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0
	ONBOOT=yes
	BOOTPROTO=dhcp
 
# systemctl network restart

  12. Shut down VM "vm-01" and clone it to VM "vm-02".

    image2020-7-26_14-38-28.png

  13. Clone the virtual disk VM-01.qcow to VM-02.qcow.

    image2020-7-26_14-39-14.png

    image2020-7-26_14-39-27.png

  14. Test the VM installation and migration without VFs.

    1. Boot both VMs and run ping to each other.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@vm-01]# ping 10.20.4.8
 
[root@vm-02]# ping 10.20.4.20

    2. Perform live migration using the "virsh" command line on HV1 where VM "vm-01" resides.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@HV1]# virsh list --all
 Id    Name                           State
----------------------------------------------------
 24    VM-01                          running

    3. Perform live migration.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@HV1]# virsh migrate --live --unsafe --persistent --verbose VM-01 qemu+ssh://HV2/system

    4. Verify that vm-01 is migrated and resides at HV2.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@HV2]# virsh list --all
 Id    Name                           State
----------------------------------------------------
 1     VM-01                          running
 2     VM-02                          running

VFs to VMs Deployment

  1. Make sure SR-IOV is enabled and VFs are available.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@HV2]# lspci -D | grep Mellanox
0000:06:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27800 Family [ConnectX-5]
0000:06:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27800 Family [ConnectX-5 Virtual Function]
0000:06:00.2 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27800 Family [ConnectX-5 Virtual Function]
0000:06:00.3 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27800 Family [ConnectX-5 Virtual Function]
0000:06:00.4 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27800 Family [ConnectX-5 Virtual Function]

    Enable the usage of VF2 "0000:06:00.3" and VF3 "0000:06:00.4" to assign to VM-01 and VM-02 respectively.

  2. Attach VF to VM with XML file using "virsh" command line.

    1. Create VM-01-vf.xml and VM-02-vf.xml files to assign VF1 to VM-01 and VF2 to VM-02 as "hostdev" with MAC-address assigned.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      root@HV1]# cat VM-01-vf.xml
<interface type='hostdev' managed='yes'>
 <mac address='52:54:00:53:53:53'/>
 <source>
 <address type='pci' domain='0x0000' bus='0x06' slot='0x00' function='0x1'/>
 </source>
 <address type='pci' domain='0x0000' bus='0x00' slot='0x0c' function='0x0'/>
</interface>

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@HV2]# cat VM-02-vf.xml
<interface type='hostdev' managed='yes'>
 <mac address='52:54:00:54:54:54'/>
 <source>
 <address type='pci' domain='0x0000' bus='0x06' slot='0x00' function='0x2'/>
 </source>
 <address type='pci' domain='0x0000' bus='0x00' slot='0x0c' function='0x0'/>
</interface>

    2. Assign the VF to the VM by running the "virsh" command line.

      1. Before attaching the VF, VM-01 and VM-02 should have a single network interface.

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        [root@VM-02]# ip link show 
1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
    link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00
2: ens3: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
    link/ether 52:54:00:06:83:8a brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff

      2. On HV1 host, assign VF1 to VM-01.

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        [root@HV1]# virsh attach-device VM-01 VM-01-vf.xml
Device attached successfully

      3. On HV2 host, assign VF2 to VM-02.

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        [root@HV2]# virsh attach-device VM-02 VM-02-vf.xml
Device attached successfully

      4. After attaching the VFs, VM-01 and VM-02 should have two network interfaces. The second interface "ens12" is the VF with the MAC-address assigned.

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        [root@VM-02]# ip link show 
1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
    link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00
2: ens3: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
    link/ether 52:54:00:06:83:8a brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
3: ens12: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
    link/ether 52:54:00:54:54:54 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff

    3. Connect to VMs console, configure the IP address of the VF network interface and run traffic.
      Install iperf, configure the IP address and run traffic between them on both VMs.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@VM-01]# yum -y install iperf3
…
Resolving Dependencies
--> Running transaction check
---> Package iperf3.x86_64 0:3.1.7-2.el7 will be installed
…
 
[root@VM-01]# ip addr add 11.11.11.1 dev ens12
 
 
[root@VM-02]# yum -y install iperf3
…
Resolving Dependencies
--> Running transaction check
---> Package iperf3.x86_64 0:3.1.7-2.el7 will be installed
…
 
[root@VM-02]# ip addr add 11.11.11.2 dev ens12
 
[root@VM-02]# ping 11.11.11.1
64 bytes from 11.11.11.1: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.046 ms
64 bytes from 11.11.11.1: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.039 ms
 
[root@VM-02]# iperf3 -s -f m
-----------------------------------------------------------
Server listening on 5201
-----------------------------------------------------------

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@VM-01]# iperf3 -c 11.11.11.2 -P 4 -t 600 -i 1

NVIDIA ASAP2 with OVS Deployment

Perform the NVIDIA ASAP2 installation and configuration on both HV1 and HV2.

  1. Download, build and install OpenvSwitch-2.12.0.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    root@HV1]# wget https://www.openvswitch.org/releases/openvswitch-2.15.0.tar.gz
[root@HV1]# tar -xzf openvswitch-2.15.0.tar.gz 
[root@HV1]# cd openvswitch-2.15.0 
[root@HV1]# ./boot.sh
[root@HV1]# ./configure
[root@HV1]# make -j32; make install
[root@HV1]# export PATH=$PATH:/usr/local/share/openvswitch/scripts

  2. Configure OVS with a single vSwitch "ovs-sriov" with hw-offload=true and tc-policy=verbose.

    1. Create OVS "ovs-sriov" and set hw-offload=true and tc-policy=verbose

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@HV1]# export PATH=$PATH:/usr/local/share/openvswitch/scripts
 [root@HV1]# ovs-ctl start
 
 [root@HV1]# ovs-vsctl add-br ovs-sriov
 [root@HV1]# ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true
 [root@HV1]# ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:tc-policy=verbose
 [root@HV1]# ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=100000
 [root@HV1]# ovs-ctl restart
 [root@HV1]# ovs-vsctl get Open_vSwitch . other_config
{hw-offload="true", tc-policy=verbose}

    2. Enable SR-IOV and SWITCHDEV mode by executing "asap_config.sh" script for PF port 1.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@HV1] cat asap_config.sh
 echo "Configure ASAP & VSWITCH OFFLOAD"
 devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:${pci}.0 mode switchdev
 ethtool -K $pf hw-tc-offload on
 ip link set dev $pf up
 # Number of Virtual Functions NUM_VFS=2
 
 # Mellanox NIC ID
 HCA=MT27800
 
 pci=$(lspci |grep Mellanox|grep $HCA |head -n1|awk '{print $1}'| sed s/\.0\$//g)
pf=$(ls -l /sys/class/net/| grep $pci|awk '{print $9}'| head -n1)
echo "pci=$pci pf=$pf HCA=$HCA"
sh -c "echo $NUM_VFS > /sys/class/net/${pf}/device/sriov_numvfs"
 lspci|grep Mell
 ls -l /sys/class/net/
 ovs-vsctl show
 ovs-dpctl show

    3. Create a sub-function on PF port 1 with the script "create_sf.sh".

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@HV1] cat create_sf.sh
 
 # Number of Sub-Functions 
 NUM_SFS=2
 
 HCA=MT27800
 
 pci=$(lspci |grep Mellanox|grep "$HCA" |head -n1|awk '{print $1}'| sed s/\.0\$//g)
 DEV=0000:$pci.0
 
 for ((i=1; i<=$NUM_SFS; i++)); do
 /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/mlxdevm port add pci/0000:${pci}.0 \
        flavour pcisf pfnum 0 sfnum $i
 /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/mlxdevm port function set en6s0f0pf0sf$i state active
done
 
 [root@HV1] ./create_sf.sh
 [root@HV1] ip link
 …
 47: en6s0f0pf0sf0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
    link/ether 7e:94:e9:79:48:0b brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
 48: enp6s0f0s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
    link/ether 36:76:c1:f9:3e:5d brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
 49: en6s0f0pf0sf1: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
    link/ether 96:03:d2:f1:27:f6 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
 50: enp6s0f0s1: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
    link/ether 62:f0:68:a5:79:cb brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
 
NOTES:
======
There are 2 new SF netdevices (enp6s0f0s0, enp6s0f0s1) and their representors netdevices (en6s0f0pf0sf0, en6s0f0pf0sf1) created

    4. Rename the sub-function's netdevices.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      Rename sub function's netdevices so that both source and destination systems can have same name.
 
[root@HV1] 
$ ip link set eth0 down
$ ip link set eth0 name meth0
$ ip link set meth0 up
 
$ ip link set eth1 down
$ ip link set eth1 name meth1
$ ip link set meth1 up
 
$ ip link set eth2 down
$ ip link set eth2 name meth2
$ ip link set meth2 up
 
$ ip link set eth3 down
$ ip link set eth3 name meth3
$ ip link set meth3 up

Live Migration with Paravirtual Path and Traffic

  1. Create bonding devices of VF and sub-function (SF) representors.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    NOTES: 
=======
bond0 is bond device of sf1's representor (primary slave) and vf0's representor
bond1 is bond device of sf2's representor (primary slave) and vf1's representor
 
[root@HV1]# ./bond_setup.sh bond0 en6s0f0pf0sf0 ens2_0
[root@HV1]# ./bond_setup.sh bond1 en6s0f0pf0sf1 ens2_1
 
[root@HV1]# cat ./bond_setup.sh
 
BOND=$1
 
# put here two SF/VF reps for which you want to share the block
SFR1=$2
VFR2=$3
 
tc qdisc del dev $BOND ingress
tc qdisc del dev $SFR1 ingress
tc qdisc del dev $VFR2 ingress
 
ip link set dev $SFR1 nomaster 
ip link set dev $VFR2 nomaster 
ip link del $BOND
 
ip link add name $BOND type bond
 
ip link set dev $SFR1 down
ip link set dev $VFR2 down
 
ip link set dev $BOND type bond mode active-backup
ip link set dev $SFR1 master $BOND
ip link set dev $VFR2 master $BOND
 
# make SFR1 the primary - this is paravirtual path
echo $SFR1 > /sys/class/net/$BOND/bonding/primary
 
ip link set dev $SFR1 up
ip link set dev $VFR2 up
ip link set dev $BOND up

  2. Add Uplink "ens2" and bonding devices to "ovs-sriov" bridge.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@HV1]# ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov ens2
[root@HV1]# ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov bond0 tag=100
[root@HV1]# ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov bond1 tag=100

  3. Modify the VM-01's xml file to have the default SF's macvtap-based virtio netdevice.

    1. Edit VM-01 configuration with the same MAC address assigned to VF-1.

    2. Make sure the alias name has the prefix "ua-".

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      Insert below configuration to VM-01.
 
[root@HV1]# virsh edit VM-01
 
<interface type='direct'>
   <mac address='52:54:00:53:53:53'/>
   <source dev='enp6s0f0s0' mode='passthrough'/>
   <target dev='macvtap0'/>
   <model type='virtio'/>
   <teaming type='persistent'/>
   <alias name='ua-net0'/>
   <address type='pci' domain='0x0000' bus='0x05' slot='0x00' function='0x0'/>
</interface>

    3. Edit VM-02 configuration with the same MAC address assigned to VF-2.

    4. Make sure the alias name has the prefix "ua-".

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      Insert below configuration to VM-01.
 
[root@HV1]# virsh edit VM-02
 
<interface type='direct'>
    <mac address='52:54:00:54:54:54'/>
    <source dev='enp6s0f0s1' mode='passthrough'/>
    <target dev='macvtap1'/>
    <model type='virtio'/>
    <alias name='ua-net1'/>
    <address type='pci' domain='0x0000' bus='0x06' slot='0x00' function='0x0'/>
</interface>

  4. Restart the VMs and verify that the PV path exists in both VMs and that it is accessible.
    Each VM should have two extra netdevs, such as: eth0, eth1 where eth0 is master and eth1 is automatically enslaved to eth0.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@VM-01] ip link show
1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN mode DEFAULT qlen 1000
    link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00
2: ens3: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc pfifo_fast state UP mode DEFAULT qlen 1000
    link/ether 52:54:00:1c:91:0a brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
3: eth0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 qdisc noop state DOWN mode DEFAULT qlen 1000
    link/ether 52:54:00:53:53:53 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
4: eth1: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 qdisc noop master eth0 state DOWN mode DEFAULT qlen 1000
    link/ether 52:54:00:53:53:53 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff

    1. Configure the IP address and run iperf on VMs over SF PF path.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@VM-01]# ip addr add 11.11.11.1 dev eth0
[root@VM-01]# iperf3 -s -f m

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@VM-02]# ip addr add 11.11.11.2 dev eth0
[root@VM-02]# ping 11.11.11.1
[root@VM-02]# iperf3 -c 11.11.11.1 -P 4 -t 600 -i 1

    2. Modify the XML file of the VFs to link to the persistent device of the SFs.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@HV1]# cat VM-01-vf.xml
<interface type='hostdev' managed='yes'>
 <mac address='52:54:00:53:53:53'/>
 <source>
 <address type='pci' domain='0x0000' bus='0x06' slot='0x00' function='0x1'/>
 </source>
 <teaming type='transient' persistent='ua-net0'/>
 <address type='pci' domain='0x0000' bus='0x00' slot='0x0c' function='0x0'/>
</interface>

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@HV2]# cat VM-02-vf.xml
<interface type='hostdev' managed='yes'>
 <mac address='52:54:00:54:54:54'/>
 <source>
 <address type='pci' domain='0x0000' bus='0x06' slot='0x00' function='0x2'/>
 </source>
 <teaming type='transient' persistent='ua-net1'/>
 <address type='pci' domain='0x0000' bus='0x00' slot='0x0c' function='0x0'/>
</interface>

    3. Attach VFs to VMs VM-01 and VM-02, and switch to the direct path in HyperVisors HV1 and HV2. I/O traffic should continue after the VFs have been successfully attached to the VMs.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@HV1] virsh attach-device VM-01 VM-01-vf.xml; echo ens2_0 > /sys/class/net/bond0/bonding/active_slave
Device attached successfully
 
[root@HV2] virsh attach-device VM-02 VM-02-vf.xml; echo ens2_1 > /sys/class/net/bond1/bonding/active_slave
Device attached successfully

      Each VM should have one extra netdev from the attached VF that is automatically enslaved to eth0.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@VM-01] ip link show
1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN mode DEFAULT qlen 1000
    link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00
2: ens3: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc pfifo_fast state UP mode DEFAULT qlen 1000
    link/ether 52:54:00:1c:91:0a brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
3: eth0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 qdisc noop state DOWN mode DEFAULT qlen 1000
    link/ether 52:54:00:53:53:53 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
4: eth1: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 qdisc noop master eth0 state DOWN mode DEFAULT qlen 1000
    link/ether 52:54:00:53:53:53 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
5: ens12: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 qdisc noop master eth0 state DOWN mode DEFAULT qlen 1000
    link/ether 52:54:00:53:53:53 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff

  5. Detach VF from VM, switch to SF PV path in HyperVisors HV1 and HV2. I/O traffic should pause 0.5s and then resume.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    root@HV1] virsh detach-device VM-01 VM-01-vf.xml; echo en6s0f0pf0sf0 > /sys/class/net/bond0/bonding/active_slave
Device detached successfully

  6. Perform Live Migration on VM-01. iperf traffic should run as usual.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@HV1] virsh migrate --live --unsafe --persistent --verbose VM-01 qemu+ssh://HV2/system

  7. Attach VF to VM again and switch to the direct path in HyperVisor. I/O traffic should run as usual.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@HV2] virsh attach-device VM-01 VM-01-vf.xml; echo ens2_0 > /sys/class/net/bond0/bonding/active_slave
Device attached successfully

