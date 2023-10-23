Bug Fixes History
This table lists the bugs fixed in the last three major GA releases. For a list of old bug fixes, please refer to the release notes of the desired version.
Internal Reference Number
Description
2684302
Description: To support scalability, function representor channels were limited to 4. However in scenarios when SF are not used, certain use cases require representors to support a large number of channels.
Hence, representor channel limit to 4 is applicable only when a PCI device, such as Scalable Function support, is enabled.
Keywords: Representor Channels
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2644217
Description: Matching on ipv4_ihl (internet header length) was supported only for outer headers.
Support has been added for inner headers too.
Keywords: Internet Header Length, ipv4_ihl
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2626906
Description: When using one counter for both pop/push VLAN actions, the counter value is incorrect. Split the counter for pop_vlan_action_counter and push_vlan_action_counter.
Keywords: Pop/Push VLAN
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2653382
Description: Incorrect L3 decapsulation occurs when the original inner frame is small and was padded to comply with minimum frame size of 64-bytes.
Keywords: SW Steering, Decapsulation, Padding
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2612725
Description: dapl and libmlx4 are needed by libdat2 and libdpdk. In order to remove or update dapl, its dependencies need to be removed.
Keywords: dapl, libmlx4
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2649134
Description: An override of log_max_qp by other devices occurs if the devices share the same mlx5_core module.
Keywords: log_max_qp, mlx5_core
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2638029
Description: A synchronization issue where closing and opening channels (which may happen on configuration changes such as changing number of channels) may cause null pointer dereference in function mlx5e_select_queue.
Keywords: mlx5e_select_queue, Synchronization, Tx
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2678982
Description: Enabling tx-udp_tnl-csum-segmentation has no effect on the driver. tx-udp_tnl-csum-segmentation has been moved to "off [fixed]".
Keywords: tx-udp_tnl-csum-segmentation
Discovered in Release: 5.4-0.5.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2610870
Description: Some MLNX_OFED dkms packages ignored (install-time) build errors and considered the packages properly built.
Those errors are now not ignored and indicated as package installation errors.
Keywords: dkms, Installation
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2617820
Description: Old udevd versions could get stuck renaming network devices, leaving interfaces named eth* instead of enp*.
Updating the systemd version resolves this issue. For example, if an issue detected on RHEL 7.6 with systemd-219-62, updating the systemd version to systemd-219-67 resolves the issue.
Keywords: udev, systemd, RHEL
Discovered in Release: 5.4-0.5.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2632768
Description: Flows with t commit action with ct state -trk are not be offloaded (i.e., table=0,ct_state=-trk,ip actions=ct(commit,table=1)).
Keywords: ASAP2, Connection Tracking
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2247143
Description: Connection tracking over VF LAG with tunnel encapsulation/decapsulation is not supported and may cause traffic drop.
Keywords: ASAP2, Connection Tracking, VF LAG, Tunnel
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2597327
Description: When stack size is limit to 1024, OFED compilation fails.
Keywords: Compilation, Stack
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2609641
Description: Setting rate/burst values higher than 2,147,483,648 are rejected.
Keywords: VF Metering
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2626920
Description: Offloaded remote mirroring flows on tunnel device caused forwarded traffic to VF to not be decapsulated.
Keywords: ASAP2, Offload, Remote Mirroring, Tunnel
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2660247
Description: Trying to set VPort match mode on VF (cat/sys/class/net/enp8s0f2/compat/devlink/vport_match_mode), leads to kernel crash.
Keywords: ASAP2, Kernel Crash
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2667484
Description: OVS flows are not being offloaded over socket-direct devices.
Keywords: ASAP2, Socket-Direct
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2663042
Description: When VXLAN is configured and illegal route is added, the system crashes with call trace.
Keywords: ASAP2, Offload, Tunnel, Call Trace
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2354761
Description: If any traffic is sent before the netdev goes up for the first time, a division by zero caused by a modulo operation may occur in ndo_select_queue, leading to a kernel panic.
Keywords: NetDev; ndo_select_queue
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2562053/2667551
Description: After restarting driver, the x86 host may be in grace period and may not recover on its own. As part of the fix, 5 FW_fatal recoveries are allowed within the 20-minute grace period. As a result, the grace period in the devlink health show command will appear as 0 for FW_fatal reporter.
Keywords: BlueField Reload, recovery, reset flow
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2635638
Description: In fork situation, if parent/children processes happen to have same virtual address, then the doorbell mechanism may not work well and may leads to errors in application behavior.
Keywords: RDMA, Fork
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2393352
Description: Using "--with-openvswitch" flag during MLNX_OFED installation may not work on Debian 10 systems.
Keywords: --with-openvswitch, Debian
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2445058
Description: ib_uverbs module parameter disable_raw_qp_enforcement is deprecated and should no longer be used.
Keywords: disable_raw_qp_enforcement, ib_uverbs
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2434650
Description: Fixed an issue in ConnectX-5 and earlier that when the module is missing, the driver reported a connector type that is different than OTHER.
Keywords: Module, Connector Type
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2434650
Description: Solved a compilation error by fixing a backport issue with unpin_user_pages_dirty_lock function.
Keywords: Memory, unpin_user_pages_dirty_lock
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2434650
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a deadlock on IPoIB interface. While IPoIB driver handes multicast groups, the fix assures that everything is done under safe lock while handled.
Keywords: IPoIB, Multicast
Discovered in Release: 4.6
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2505615
Description: Fixed an issue where VLAN header was not popped on VF Rx when the eSwitch priority tagging was configured.
Keywords: ASAP2, Priority Tagging, VLAN
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2494257
Description: Fixed connection tracking (CT) offload in NIC mode by using correct steering domain for the rules.
Keywords: ASAP2, Connection Tracking, NIC Mode
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2461213
Description: Fixed an issue where offload of rules from OVS internal port to uplink failed.
Keywords: ASAP2, OVS
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2444523
Description: Fixed an issue in the tunnel mishandling that can happen when the tunnel overlay device is an OVS internal port.
Keywords: ASAP2, OVS internal port offloading
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2566354
Description: Fixed incorrect parsing of network configuration when the option --net (-n) was given to mlnxofedinstall: get network configuration from the output of 'ip' instead of 'ifconfig'.
Keywords: Installation
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2495065
Description: Dropped unsupported devices from OFED rdma-core description.
Keywords: rdma-core
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2482696
Description: Backported MLNX_OFED kernel to support elrepo 5.8 kernel.
Keywords: add-kernel-support
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2481104
Description: Fixed ability to build xpmem on kernel version 5.6.
Keywords: add-kernel-support, xpmem
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2440062
Description: Fixed an issue where kernel build on SLES 15 systems that configures scripts assume SLES 15 systems have /etc/SuSE-release or /etc/SUSE-brand. These files no longer exist on SLES 15.
Keywords: add-kernel-support, SLES 15
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2445146
Description: Fixed an issue where running data on Geneve tunnel on a VF may result in CQE error and a failure t to transmit data.
Keywords: Virtual Function
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2494008
Description: Fixed an issue where the driver silently ignores the settings of an already-set ECN value (0->0, 1->1) via sysfs.
Keywords: RDMA, ECN
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2581127
Description: Fixed an issue where KVS offload, under certain conditions, takes too long. Improved malloc performance by increasing the memory reuse and reducing the stress on malloc and free.
Keywords: MLNX5DR, Software Steering
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2502564
Description: Fixed an issue where when using switchdev mode with SMFS, inserting duplicate rules from userspace was not supported (required when there are a few instances of the same application). As part of the fix, added support for update_fte which is called in case a duplicate rule is being added.
Keywords: SwitchDev, Steering
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2433351
Description: Fixed an issue where creating 127 ports on each VF may fail as the current kernel does not support an RDMA device with more than 255 ports.
Keywords: VF, RDMA, virtualization
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2333971
Description: Fixed an issue where changing the "other" channels count by "ethtool -L
Keywords: Kernel 5.10, kernel panic, ethtool, "other" channels
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2454952
Description: Fixed an issue where MLNX_OFED cannot be built on top of Kernel 5.4.87.
Workaround: operating system, kernel
Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2383355
Description: Fixed an issue where Switch and eSwitch offloads are not supported for SR-IOV and its sub functions when installing MLNX_OFED over upstream kernel v5.10 or higher.
Keywords: eSwitch, Kernel, SR-IOV
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
2278833
Description: Creating a bond via NetworkManager and restarting the driver (openibd restart) results in no pf0hpf and bond creation failure.
Keywords: Bond, LAG, network manager, driver reload
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0
2293460
Description: In rare cases, mlx5_cmd_exec may lead to recount warning, such as:
WARNING: CPU: 1 PID: 30811 at lib/refcount.c:28 refcount_warn_saturate+0xd9/0xe0
This refcount warning can be ignored.
Keywords: mlx5_cmd_exec
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2328206
Description: Prior to stopping Open vSwitch, the following command should be run.
ovs-appctl exit --cleanup
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description: Fixed bad utility paths in rdma-core "dracut" hooks on SLES systems, which used to result in the following errors when running "dracut" with the "--add rdma" option.
dracut-install: ERROR: installing ‘/usr/libexec/mlx4-setup.sh’
dracut: /usr/lib/dracut/dracut-install -D /var/tmp/dracut.UdCOSJ/initramfs /usr/libexec/mlx4-setup.sh
dracut-install: ERROR: installing ‘/usr/libexec/rdma-set-sriov-vf’
dracut: /usr/lib/dracut/dracut-install -D /var/tmp/dracut.UdCOSJ/initramfs /usr/libexec/rdma-set-sriov-vf
Keywords: rdma-core dracut
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2379620
Description: Fixed an issue where MLNX_OFED installation using 'yum' tool failed with the following errors.
Requires: rdma-core(x86-64) = 50mlnx1-1.50218
Removing: rdma-core-22.4-1.el7.x86_64 (@anaconda)
rdma-core(x86-64) = 22.4-1.el7
Obsoleted By: mlnx-ofed-all-5.0-2.1.8.0.rhel7.8.noarch (MLNX_LOCAL_REPO)
Not found
Updated By: rdma-core-50mlnx1-1.50218.x86_64 (MLNX_LOCAL_REPO)
rdma-core(x86-64) = 50mlnx1-1.50218
Available: rdma-core-22.4-5.el7.x86_64 (base)
rdma-core(x86-64) = 22.4-5.el7
Keywords: YUM, rdma-core conflict
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2299982
Description: Fixed the issue where traffic class value was not updated in DCT when set via sysfs.
Keywords: DCT, sysfs, TC
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2335165
Description: Fixed a doorbell loss issue on AMD platforms with Secure Memory Encryption (SME).
Keywords: AMD, SME
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2355878
Description: Fixed an issue with registering memory using mlx5dv_devx_umem_reg while forking. Without this fix, applications which use fork() or similar syscalls while using a memory registered with umem_reg could hang due to incorrect physical page mapping. This fix requires setting the IBV_FORK_SAFE environment variable.
Keywords: mlx5dv_dr, SW steering, RDMA core
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2288599
Description: Fixed the issue where unbinding the device resulted in the following message being printed to the dmesg: "failed to disable DC tracer"
Keywords: Unbind
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2083942
Description: Fixed the issue where the content of file /sys/class/net/
Keywords: Multicast counters
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2282316
Description: Fixed the issue where ERSPAN protocol was available only when turning off Tx checksum offload.
Keywords: ERSPAN, TX checksum offload
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2310695
Description: Fixed a udev script issue which caused non-NVIDIA devices to be renamed.
Keywords: udev, naming
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2334518
Description: Fixed missing representor statistics when using ifconfig.
Keywords: SwitchDev, representor, statistics, ifconfig
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2342348
Description: Fixed wrong value of skb mark of received packets on representors.
Keywords: SwitchDev, skb mark
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2363982
Description: Fixed an issue which caused second port representors to be named as first port representors.
Keywords: SwitchDev, udev, representor
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
2292762
Description: Fixed a kernel panic scenario that may have taken place when using sysfs to cancel the probing of VFs and performing reboot while the VFs are still managed by the mlx5 driver.
Keywords: Proved VFs
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2302010
Description: Fixed a GPUDirect locking bug that may have caused instability and communication loss in Peer-direct applications.
Keywords: Peer-direct, GPUDirect
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2298308
Description: Fixed the issue where pinned pages were not handled properly by peer flow, which resulted in ENOMEM error.
Keywords: Peer flow
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2323446
Description: Fixed the issue where num_free_callbacks counter was not functional, and querying the counters returned the value of 0 all the time.
Keywords: GPUDirect
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2288779
Description: Fixed a KMP support issue in EulerOS 2.0 SP9 with non-default kernel.
Keywords: KMP, EulerOS, OS
Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2298285
Description: Fixed the following VST issues.
Keywords: VST
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2247363
Description: Added command interface resilience by manually polling the async commands EQE in case of command timeout.
Keywords: Command interface, mlx5_core
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2244729
Description: Enabled on-demand device memory sync to free cached memory.
Keywords: Device memory, cache
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2229683
Description: Eliminated long mlx5 recovery-flow delay on a VF driver when PCI interface goes down.
Keywords: mlx5, VF, PCI
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
Description: ibv_get_device_list returns only accessible devices now.
Keywords: ibv_get_device_list
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2257363
Description: The install script will now also install the package rpm-build (that includes basic support for building RPM packages) on SLES15.x systems when trying to rebuild packages, as is the case with the rest of the distributions.
Keywords: RPM, SLES, OS
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2244336
Description: AF_XDP is now functional.
Keywords: AF_XDP
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2192791
Description: Fixed the issue where packages neohost-backend and neohost-sdk were not properly removed by the uninstallation procedure and may have required manual removal before re-installing or upgrading the MLNX_OFED driver.
Keywords: NEO-Host, SDK
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2247404
Description: srptools installation no longer fails in case the srp_daemon service fails to start on Debian and Ubuntu systems.
Keywords: SRP, srptool, srp_daemon, Debian, Ubuntu, OS
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2248201
Description: Fixed the issue where during MLNX_OFED installation, warning messages related to modules iw_cxgb3 and iw_nes may have appeared in the log.
Keywords: SLES, RHEL, KMP, weak updates, kmod
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2261475
Description: Simplified the sanity test that verifies which systems must use python3 and not python2, so that when rebuilding the kernel packages using --add-kernel-support, the systems based on CentOS 8 are detected.
Keywords: CentOS 8, RHEL 8, OS, sanity test, python
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2288099/2257445
Description: Simplified sanity tests for building MLNX_OFED/MLNX_EN with kernel v5.7.11 or newer.
Keywords: Kernel, sanity test, installation
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2288783
Description: MLNX_OFED/MLNX_EN installer will no longer automatically remove the spdk package when installing the driver.
Keywords: spdk, installation
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2292273
Description: Marked additional packages as obsolete so they would be removed when installing the HPE-roce mlnx-ofa-kernel package.
Keywords: RPM, HPE-roce
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.7.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2265094
Description: Fixed VM driver to avoid command timeouts when the Hypervisor disables the VF's PCI interface. This reduces the device removal time to 2 seconds.
Keywords: VF disable
Discovered in Release:5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
2272539
Description: Added back rx_dct_connect counter that queries the number of received connection requests for the associated DCTs.
Keywords: rx_dct_connect, DCT
Discovered in Release:5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0
1731939
Description: Get/Set Forward Error Correction FEC configuration is not supported on ConnectX-6 HCAs with 200Gbps speed rate.
Keywords: Forward Error Correction, FEC, 200Gbps
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
1980884
Description: Setting VF VLAN, state and spoofchk using ip link tool is not supported in SwitchDev mode.
Keywords: ASAP, ip tool, VF, SwitchDev
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2117845
Description: Relaxed ordering memory regions are not supported when working with CAPI. Registering memory region with relaxed ordering while CAPI enabled will result in a registration failure.
Keywords: Relaxed ordering, memory region, MR, CAPI
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2118956
Description: mlx5dv_dr API does not support sub functions (SFs) as destination actions.
Keywords: mlx5dv_dr, sub functions, SF
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2097045
Description: Userspace Software Steering using mlx5dv_dr API support on ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards is now at GA level.
Keywords: Software Steering, SW, mlx5dv_dr, ConnectX-6 Dx
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2132332
Description: Fixed a sporadic reporting bandwidth issue in case of running with --run_infinitely flag.
Keywords: perftest, bandwidth
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2151658
Description: Optimized XRC target lookup by modifying the locking scheme to enable multiple readers and changing the linked list that holds the QPs to xarray.
Keywords: XRC, QP, xarray
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2196118
Description: Fixed a driver issue that led to panic after DPDK application crashes.
Keywords: DPDK, panic
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2245228
Description: Fixed an issue of a crash when attempting to access roce_enable sysfs in unprobed VFs.
Keywords: roce_enable, unprobed VFs
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2061294
Description: Fixed a race of commands executed by command interface in parallel to AER recovery causing the kernel to crash.
Keywords: mlx5e, AER
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2131951
Description: Fixed an issue in MLNX_OFED build system that broke RPM sign process for random packages, all RPMs are now signed properly.
Keywords: RPM, sign
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2143067
Description: If Openibd was configured to enable the SRP daemon, it now also enables srp_daemon from rdma-core.
Keywords: Openibd, SRP daemon, srp_daemon, rdma-core
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2143094
Description: Regenerated package repository in the correct location after rebuilding the kernel using add-kernel-support. This allows for installing the newly generated packages with a package manager.
Keywords: add-kernel-support, RPM, deb
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2172130
Description: Fixed an issue with metadata packages generation in the eth-only directory. This allows using the directory as a repository for package managers.
Keywords: Metadata packages
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2214543
Description: Moved ibdev2netdev script from /usr/bin to /usr/sbin in the RPM package to avoid package conflict with RHEL 8 and consequent MLNX_OFED installation failure on some systems.
Keywords: ibdev2netdev, RPM, RHEL, RedHat
Discovered in Release:
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2211311
Description: Fixed an issue where Rx port buffers cell size was wrong, leading to wrong buffers size reported by mlnx_qos/netdev qos/buffer_size sysfs.
Keywords: mlx5e, RX buffers, mlnx_qos
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2111349
Description: Fixed the issue where ethtool --show-fec/--get-fec were not supported over ConnectX-6 and ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards.
Keywords: Ethtool, ConnectX-6 Dx
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2165668
Description: Fixed an issue related to mlx5 command interface that in some scenarios caused the driver to hang.
Keywords: ConnectX-5, mlx5, panic
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2119984
Description: Fixed the issue where IPsec crypto offloads did not work when ESN was enabled.
Keywords: IPsec, ESN
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
1630228
Description: Fixed the issue where tunnel stateless offloads were wrongly forbidden for E-Switch manager function.
Keywords: Stateless offloads cap
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2089996
Description: Fixed the issue where dump flows were not supported and may have been corrupted when using tc tool with connection tracking rules.
Keywords: ASAP, iproute2, tc, connection tracking
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2094216
Description: Fixed the issue of when one of the LAG slaves went down, LAG deactivation failed, ultimately causing bandwidth degradation.
Keywords: RoCE LAG
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2133778
Description: The mlx5 driver maintains a subdirectory for every open eth port in /sys/kernel/debug/. For the default network namespace, the sub-directory name is the name of the interface, like "eth8". The new convention for the network interfaces moved to the non-default network namespaces is the interfaces name followed by "@" and the port's PCI ID. For example: "eth8@0000:af:00.3".
Keywords: Namespace
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2076546
Description: Fixed the issue where in RPM-based OSs with non-default kernels, using repositories after re-creating the installer (using --add-kernel-support) would result in improper installation of the drivers.
Keywords: Installation, OS
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2114957
|
Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_OFED installation may have depended on python2 package even when attempting to install it on OSs whose default package is python3.
|
Keywords: Installation, python
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
|
2122684
|
Description: Fixed the issue where OFED uninstallation resulted in the removal of dependency packages, such as qemu-system-* (qemu-system-x86).
|
Keywords: Uninstallation, dependency, qemu-system-x86
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
|
2135476
|
Description: Added KMP ability to install MLNX_OFED Kernel modules on SLES12 SP5 and SLES15 kernel maintenance updates.
|
Keywords: KMP, SLES, kernel
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
|
2143258
|
Description: Fixed a typo in perftest package where help messages wrongly displayed the conversion result between Gb/s and MB/s (20^2 instead of 2^20).
|
Keywords: perftest
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
|
2149577
|
Description: Fixed the issue where openibd script load used to fail when esp6_offload module did not load successfully.
|
Keywords: openibd, esp6_offload
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
|
2163879
|
Description: Added dependency of package mpi-selectors on perl-Getopt-Long system package. On minimal installs of RPM-based OSs, installing mpi-selectors will also install the required system package perl-Getopt-Long.
|
Keywords: Dependency, perl-Getopt-Long
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
|
2119017
|
Description: Fixed the issue where injecting EEH may cause extra Kernel prints, such as: “EEH: Might be infinite loop in mlx5_core driver”.
|
Keywords: EEH, kernel
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
|
2107532
|
Description: Fixed the issue where in certain rare scenarios, due to Rx page not being replenished, the same page fragment mistakenly became assigned to two different Rx descriptors.
|
Keywords: Memory corruption, Rx page recycle
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2116234
|
Description: Fixed the issue where ibsim was missing after OFED installation.
|
Keywords: ibsim, installation
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2116233
|
Description: Fixed an issue where ucx-kmem was missing after OFED installation.
|
Keywords: ucx-kmem, installation
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2109716
|
Description: Fixed a dependency issue between systemd and RDMA-Core.
|
Keywords: Dependency, RDMA-Core
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2107776
|
Description: Fixed a driver load issue with Errata-kernel on SLES15 SP1.
|
Keywords: Load, SLES, Errata
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2105536
|
Description: Fixed an issue in the Hairpin feature which prevented adding hairpin flows using TC tool.
|
Keywords: Hairpin, TC
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2090321
|
Description: Fixed the issue where WQ queue flushing was not handled properly in the event of EEH.
|
Keywords: WQ, EEH
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2076311
|
Description: Fixed a rare kernel crash scenario when exiting an application that uses RMPP mads intensively.
|
Keywords: MAD RMPP
|
Discovered in Release: 4.0-1.0.1.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2094545
|
Description: Fixed the issue where perftest applications (ib_read_*, ib_write_* and others) supplied with MLNX_OFED v5.0 and above did not work correctly if corresponding applications on another side of client-server communication were supplied with previous versions of MLNX_OFED due to an interoperability issue.
|
Keywords: perftest, interoperability
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2096998
|
Description: Fixed the issue where NEO-Host could not be installed from the MLNX_OFED package when working on Ubuntu and Debian OSs.
|
Keywords: NEO-Host, Ubuntu, Debian
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2094012
|
Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_OFED installation failed to upgrade firmware version on ConnectX-6 Dx NICs with secure-fw.
|
Keywords: ConnectX-6 Dx, installation, firmware, NIC
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2057076
|
Description: Added support for installing MLNX_OFED using --add-kernel-support option over RHEL 8 OSs.
|
Keywords: --add-kernel-support, installation, RHEL
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2090186
|
Description: Fixed a possible kernel crash scenario when AER/slot reset in done in parallel to user space commands execution.
|
Keywords: mlx5_core, AER, slot reset
|
Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
2093410
|
Description: Added missing ECN configuration under sysfs for PFs in SwitchDev mode.
|
Keywords: sysfs, ASAP, SwitchDev, ECN
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
1731005
|
Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_OFED v4.6 YUM and Zypper installations failed on RHEL8.0, SLES15.0 and PPCLE OSs.
|
Keywords: YUM, Zypper, installation, RHEL, RedHat, SLES, PPCLE
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
1779150
|
Description: Fixed the issue of when upgrading the MLNX_OFED version over SLES 15 SP0 and SP1 OSs on PPCLE platforms, it might have failed due to an isert-kmp-default issue.
|
Keywords: Installation, SLES, PPCLE
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
1897199
|
Description: Fixed the issue of when using the RDMA statistics feature and attempting to unbind a QP from a counter, not including the counter-id as an argument in the CLI would have resulted in a segmentation fault.
|
Keywords: RDMA, QP, segfault, unbinding
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
1916029
|
Description: Fixed the issue of when firmware response time to commands became very long, some commands failed upon timeout. The driver may have then triggered a timeout completion on the wrong entry, leading to a NULL pointer call trace.
|
Keywords: Firmware, timeout, NULL
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2036394
|
Description: Added driver support for kernels with the old XDP_REDIRECT infrastructure that uses the following NetDev operations: .ndo_xdp_flush and .ndo_xdp_xmit.
|
Keywords: XDP_REDIRECT, Soft lockup
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
1973238
|
Description: Fixed the issue where ib_core unload may fail on Ubuntu 18.04.2 OS with the following error message:
"Module ib_core is in use"
|
Keywords: ib_core, Ubuntu, ibacm
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
|
2072871
|
Description: Fixed an issue where the usage of --excludedocs Open MPI RPM option resulted in the removal of non-documentation related files.
|
Keywords: --excludedocs, Open MPI, RPM
|
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2060216
|
Description: Legacy mlnx-libs are now installed by default on SLES11 SP3 OS, as building MLNX_OFED on RDMA-Core based packages with this OS is not supported.
|
Keywords: mlnx-libs, SLES, RDMA-Core
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2072884
|
Description: Removed all cases of automated loading of MLNX_OFED kernel modules outside of openibd to preserve the startup process of previous MLNX_OFED versions. These loads conflict with openibd, which has its own logic to overcome issues. Such issues can be inbox driver load instead of MLNX_OFED, or module load with wrong parameter value. They might also load modules while openibd is trying to unload the driver stack.
|
Keywords: Installation, openibd, RDMA-Core
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2052037
|
Description: Disabled automated loading of some modules through udev triggers to preserve the startup process of previous MLNX_OFED versions.
|
Keywords: Installation, udev, RDMA-Core
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2022634
|
Description: Fixed a typo in the packages build command line which could cause the installation of MLNX_OFED on SLES OSs to fail when using the option --without-depcheck.
|
Keywords: Installation, SLES
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2022619
|
Description: Fixed the issue where uninstallation of MLNX_OFED would hang due to a bug in the package dependency check.
|
Keywords: Uninstallation, dependency
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
1995843
|
Description: ibdump is now provided with the default rdma-core-based build.
|
Keywords: ibdump, RDMA-Core
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
1995631
|
Description: Proper package dependencies are now set on Debian and Ubuntu libibverbs-dev package that is generated from RDMA-Core.
|
Keywords: Dependency, libibverbs, RDMA-Core
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2047221
|
Description: Reference count (refcount) for RDMA connection ID (cm_id) was not incremented in rdma_resolve_addr() function, resulting in a cm_id use-after-free access.
A fix was applied to increment the cm_id refcount.
|
Keywords: rdma_resolve_addr(), cm_id
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2045181
|
Description: Fixed a race condition which caused kernel panic when moving two ports to SwitchDev mode at the same time.
|
Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev, race
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2004488
|
Description: Allowed accessing sysfs hardware counters in SwitchDev mode.
|
Keywords: ASAP, hardware counters, sysfs, SwitchDev
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2030943
|
Description: Function smp_processor_id() is called in the RX page recycle flow to determine the core to run on. This is intended to run in NAPI context. However, due to a bug in backporting, the RX page recycle was mistakenly called also in the RQ close flow when not needed.
|
Keywords: Rx page recycle, smp_processor_id
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2074487
|
Description: Fixed an issue where port link state was automatically changed (without admin state involvement) to "UP" after reboot.
|
Keywords: Link state, UP
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2064711
|
Description: Fixed an issue where RDMA CM connection failed when port space was small.
|
Keywords: RDMA CM
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2076424
|
Description: Traffic mirroring with OVS offload and non-offload over VxLAN interface is now supported.
Note: For kernel 4.9, make sure to use a dedicated OVS version.
|
Keywords: VxLAN, OVS
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
1828321
|
Description: Fixed the issue of when working with VF LAG while the bond device is in active-active mode, running fwreset would result in unequal traffic on both PFs, and PFs would not reach line rate.
|
Keywords: VF LAG, bonding, PF
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
1975293
|
Description: Installing OFED with --with-openvswitch flag no longer requires manual removal of the existing Open vSwitch.
|
Keywords: OVS, Open vSwitch, openvswitch
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
1939719
|
Description: Fixed an issue of when running openibd restart after the installation of MLNX_OFED on SLES12 SP5 and SLES15 SP1 OSs with the latest Kernel (v4.12.14) resulted in an error that the modules did not belong to that Kernel. This was due to the fact that the module installed by MLNX_OFED was incompatible with new Kernel's module.
|
Keywords: SLES, operating system, OS, installation, Kernel, module
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2001966
|
Description: Fixed an issue of when bond was created over VF netdevices in SwitchDev mode, the VF netdevice would be treated as representor netdevice. This caused the mlx5_core driver to crash in case it received netdevice events related to bond device.
|
Keywords: PF, VF, SwitchDev, netdevice, bonding
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
1816629
|
Description: Fixed an issue where following a bad affinity occurrence in VF LAG mode, traffic was sent after the port went up/down in the switch.
|
Keywords: Traffic, VF LAG
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
1718531
|
Description: Added support for VLAN header rewrite on CentOS 7.2 OS.
|
Keywords: VLAN, ASAP, switchdev, CentOS 7.2
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
1556337
|
Description: Fixed the issue where adding VxLAN decapsulation rule with enc_tos and enc_ttl failed.
|
Keywords: VxLAN, decapsulation
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
1921799
|
Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_OFED installation over SLES15 SP1 ARM OSs failed unless --add-kernel-support flag was added to the installation command.
|
Keywords: SLES, installation
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1949260
|
Description: Fixed a race condition that resulted in kernel panic when running IPoIB traffic in Connected mode.
|
Keywords: IPoIB
|
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1973828
|
Description: Fixed wrong EEPROM length for small form factor (SFF) 8472 from 256 to 512 bytes.
|
Keywords: EEPROM, SFF
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1915553
|
Description: Fixed the issue where errno field was not sent in all error flows of ibv_reg_mr API.
|
Keywords: ibv_reg_mr
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1970901
|
Description: Fixed the issue where mlx5 IRQ name did not change to express the state of the interface.
|
Keywords: Ethernet, PCIe, IRQ
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1915587
|
Description: Udaddy application is now functional in Legacy mode.
|
Keywords: Udaddy, MLNX_OFED legacy, RDMA-CM
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1931421
|
Description: Added support for E-Switch (SR-IOV Legacy) mode in RHEL 7.7 OSs.
|
Keywords: E-Switch, SR-IOV, RHEL, RedHat
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1945411/1839353
|
Description: Fixed the issue of when XDP_REDIRECT fails, pages got double-freed due to a bug in the refcnt_bias feature.
|
Keywords: XDP, XDP_REDIRECT, refcnt_bias
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1715789
|
Description: Fixed the issue where NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package was missing from Ubuntu v18.04.2 OS.
|
Keywords: MFT, Ubuntu, operating system
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
1547200
|
Description: Fixed an issue where IPoIB Tx queue may get stuck, leading to timeout warnings in dmesg.
|
Keywords: IPoIB
|
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
1817636
|
Description: Fixed the issue of when disabling one port on the Server side, VF-LAG Tx Affinity would not work on the Client side.
|
Keywords: VF-LAG, Tx Affinity
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
1800525
|
Description: When configuring the Time-stamping feature, CQE compression will be disabled. This fix entails the removal of a warning message that appeared upon attempting to disable CQE compression when it has already been disabled.
|
Keywords: Time-stamping, CQE compression
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
1431282
|
Description: Fixed the issue where software reset may have resulted in an order inversion of interface names.
|
Keywords: Software reset
|
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
1843020
|
Description: Server reboot may result in a system crash.
|
Keywords: reboot, crash
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
1734102
|
Description: Fixed the issue where Ubuntu v16.04.05 and v16.04.05 OSs could not be used with their native kernels.
|
Keywords: Ubuntu, Kernel, OS
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
1811973
|
Description: VF mirroring offload is now supported.
|
Keywords: ASAP2, VF mirroring
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
1841634
|
Description: The number of guaranteed counters per VF is now calculated based on the number of ports mapped to that VF. This allows more VFs to have counters allocated.
|
Keywords: Counters, VF
|
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
1758983
|
Description: Installing MLNX_OFED on RHEL 7.6 OSs platform x86_64 and RHEL 7.6 ALT OSs platform PPCLE using YUM is now supported.
|
Keywords: RHEL, RedHat, YUM, OS, operating system
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
1523548
|
Description: Fixed the issue where RDMA connection persisted even after dropping the network interface.
|
Keywords: Network interface, RDMA
|
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1712870
|
Description: Fixed the issue where small packets with non-zero padding were wrongly reported as "checksum complete" even though the padding was not covered by the csum calculation. These packets now report "checksum unnecessary".
In addition, an ethtool private flag has been introduced to control the "checksum complete" feature: ethtool --set-priv-flags eth1 rx_no_csum_complete on/off
|
Keywords: csum error, checksum, mlx5_core
|
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1648597
|
Description: Fixed the wrong wording in the FW tracer ownership startup message (from "FW Tracer Owner" to "FWTracer: Ownership granted and active").
|
Keywords: FW Tracer
|
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1581631
|
Description: Fixed the issue where GID entries referenced to by a certain user application could not be deleted while that user application was running.
|
Keywords: RoCE, GID
|
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1368390
|
Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_OFED could not be installed on RHEL 7.x Alt OSs using YUM repository.
|
Keywords: Installation, YUM, RHEL
|
Discovered in Release: 4.3-3.0.2.1
|
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1531817
|
Description: Fixed an issue of when the number of channels configured was less than the number of CPUs available, part of the CPUs would not be used by Tx queues.
|
Keywords: Performance, Tx, CPU
|
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
1571977
|
Description: Fixed an issue of when the same CQ is connected to some QPs with SRQ and some without, wrong wr_id might be reported by ibv_poll_cq .
|
Keywords: libmlx5, wr_id
|
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
1380135
|
Description: Fixed the issue where IB port link used to flap due to MAD heartbeat response delay when using new CQ API.
|
Keywords: IB port link, CQ API, MAD heartbeat
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
1498931
|
Description: Fixed the issue where establishing TCP connection took too long due to failure of SA PathRecord query callback handler.
|
Keywords: TCP, SA PathRecord
|
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
1514096
|
Description: Fixed the issue where lack of high order allocations caused driver load failure. All high order allocations are now changed to order-0 allocations.
|
Keywords: mlx5, high order allocation
|
Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.2.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
1524932
|
Description: Fixed a backport issue on some OSs, such as RHEL v7.x, where mlx5 driver would support ip link set DEVICE vf NUM rate TXRATE old command, instead of ip link set DEVICE vf NUM max_tx_rate TXRATE min_tx_rate TXRATE new command.
|
Keywords: mlx5 driver
|
Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.2.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
1498585
|
Description: Fixed the issue of when performing configuration changes, mlx5e counters values were reset.
|
Keywords: Ethernet counters
|
Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.2.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
1425027
|
Description: Fixed the issue where attempting to establish a RoCE connection on the default GID or on IPv6 link-local address might have failed when two or more netdevices that belong to HCA ports were slaves under a bonding master.
This might also have resulted in the following error message in the kernel log: “ __ib_cache_gid_add: unable to add gid fe80:0000:0000:0000:f652:14ff:fe46:7391 error=-28 ”.
|
Keywords: RoCE, bonding
|
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0