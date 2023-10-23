Bug Fixes in This Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of old fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Reference Number
Description
3051981
Description: On rare occasions, deallocating non-contiguous memory with non-matching deallocation API may cause the system to crash.
Keywords: NetDev, Memory Allocation
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
3069993
Description: Using hairpin tunnel traffic, caused incorrect TC rules to be created.
Example:
Keywords: ASAP2, Hairpin, OVS, SwitchDev
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
3070027
Description: Traffic failed to pass when OVS bridge is configured with bond interface and IP is configured over the OVS internal (bridge) port.
Keywords: ASAP2, Bond, VF LAG, OVS, Internal Port
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
3070039
Description: In some cases, the firmware tracer did not work with NEO-Host.
Keywords: NEO-Host, Firmware Tracer
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
3084468
Description: When there is a loaded 'non-mellanox' auxiliary device on the auxiliary bus, OFED driver load may fail and cause kernel panic.
To prevent this, when the driver looks for auxiliary devices, verify that they are not from other vendors before using them accordingly.
Keywords: Auxiliary Device
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
3065052
Description: On rare occasions, the application did not use any raw WQE feature and unexpectedly got wc opcode IBV_WC_DRIVER2.
Keywords: RDMA, Raw WQE, IB_WC_DRIVER2
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
3071120
Description: A locking issue in steering rules deletion, at times, could cause a deadlock while inserting or deleting new rules.
Keywords: RDMA, Deadlock, Steering
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
3065036
Description: In the rdma-core library, the CMA device was retrieved in the wrong way when libnl is not used.
Keywords: RDMA, libnl
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
2973603
Description: Gratuitous ARP during rdma_connect was not handled properly.
Keywords: RDMA, Gratuitous ARP
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
2971704
Description: When using NFS over RDMA, rpcrdma.ko created some entry files under /proc folder (e.g., “-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 . . .).
Keywords: NFS over RDMA
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
3058627
Description: On some occasion, a locking issue in steering rules deletion, could cause a deadlock while inserting or deleting new rules.
Keywords: RDMA, Steering Rules
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
3071110
Description: Leaving a multicast group (rdma_leave_multicast) used the wrong address and left the interface in the multicast group.
Keywords: RDMA, Multicast
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
3071097
Description: When the bond device is configured to be active-backup, there is a difference between steering that is software-only (kernel) and between when rules are also offloaded to the hardware.
Keywords: RDMA, SwitchDev
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
2736003
Description: Starting from GPU Driver version r465, nv_peer_mem was shipping in the GPU driver package under the name nvidia-peermem. Updating OFED required nvidia-peermem rebuild, otherwise it was stubbed out by the kernel.
Keywords: Installation, GPU Driver
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
2852904
Description: In version 5.4, there was some offload breakage when using OVS.
Keywords: TSO, UDP Tunnels
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
2792480
Description: Running tcpdump on a bonding standby port resulted in the loss of the network.
Keywords: NetDev
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2696789
Description: Redesigned the locks around peer MR invalidation flow to avoid a potential deadlock as Peer-direct patch may cause deadlock due to lock inversion.
Notes:
Keywords: lock inversion, nv_peer_mem
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2739689
Description: A race that resulted in a QCE with an error, caused errors in UMR QP. To prevent the UMR QP from getting into error, we fixed the MR deregistration flow (e.g., Peer lkey which is always revoked before destroying it).
Keywords: QCE, UMR
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2691656
Description: When using bonding, ibdev2netdev would sometimes match the infiniband device to the net device bonding interface, and sometimes to the underlying Infiniband net device interface.
ibdev2netdev now skips InfiniBand net device bonding interfaces, and always matches InfiniBand devices to the underlying InfiniBand net device interfaces.
Keywords: ibdev2netdev Bonding
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2687643
Description: Fixed Decap flows inner IP_ECN match to take into account software modification of the match value according to RFC 6040 4.2.
Keywords: decap, ASAP2, ECN, RoCE
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2691081
Description: Removed metadata from the rpm package mlnx-ofa_kernel where it claimed to Provide an older version of rdma-core. This made sense in older versions where we needed to avoid installing rdma-core. But does not make sense anymore. And caused problems to some users installing rdma-core-devel through meta-packages.
Keywords: Installation
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2727062
Description: Removed manual build-time file list generation in mlnx-tools. Only keep it for python-installed files. And avoid guessing the version of python we use and the directory to which we install.
Keywords: Installation
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2708220
Description: Removed useless build-time editing of uninstall.sh in ofed-scripts that caused the build to fail (in the case of --add-kernel-support) in some rare cases.
Keywords: Installation
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2730547
Description: Some Dell OFED Factory Installation packages were missing dependencies. Removed the package rdma-core-devel from the Dell MLNX_OFED packages as it was not needed and some of its dependencies are not included.
Keywords: Installation, Dell
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2699662
Description: MLNX_OFED build scripts fixed to also build hcoll with CUDA support on RHEL8 x86_64 platforms.
Keywords: Installation, CUDA
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2686877
Description: Changing mtu takes too long. Reduced number of calls to synchronize_net to once for all channels.
Keywords: mtu, synchronize_net
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2748328
Description: When trying to upgrade a kmp package, it conflicts and needs user help to choose whether to replace it or not. The fix avoids conflicts from /usr/lib/rpm/kernel-module-subpackage script which was changed in the builder. Building the packages with kmp enabled on the other image will cause the issue to reproduce.
Keywords: Upgrade, kmp Package
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2707023
Description: On Ubuntu and Debian systems for openvswitch-switch (in case installing using e.g. --ovs-dpdk or --with-openvswitch), the installer misses a run-time dependency of libpcap0.8.
Keywords: Installation, Ubuntu, Debian
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
2563366
Description: The full path to the directory that contains the installer must not contain a space or any similar white-space character, otherwise the installer will fail.
Keywords: Installation, White Space
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0