Changes and New Features

[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for kernel space GPUDirect from the VM. To use GDS with high performance in a VM, set the ATS capability in ib_alloc_mr.

In order to enable this feature, set this mode for both bonded devices through the below sysfs before the device is in switchdev mode:

[ConnectX-6 Dx and BlueField-2] Added support to have physical port selection based on the hash function defined by the bond so that different packets of the same flow will be egress from the same physical port.

This is done via dynamic MSIX feature. In case dynamic MSIX feature is not supported (old kernels), the following configuration will probe all VFs with single IRQ:

[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for single IRQ for PCI function. To use a high number of VFs, a large amount of IRQs is required which the device cannot always support. This feature enables VFs to function with a minimum of a single IRQ instead of two.

Dynamic VF MSI-X Allocation