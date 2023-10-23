Common Abbreviations and Related Documents

Channel Adapter (CA), Host Channel Adapter (HCA) An IB device that terminates an IB link and executes transport functions. This may be an HCA (Host CA) or a TCA (Target CA)

HCA Card A network adapter card based on an InfiniBand channel adapter device

IB Devices An integrated circuit implementing InfiniBand compliant communication

IB Cluster/Fabric/ Subnet A set of IB devices connected by IB cables

In-Band A term assigned to administration activities traversing the IB connectivity only

Local Identifier (ID) An address assigned to a port (data sink or source point) by the Subnet Manager, unique within the subnet, used for directing packets within the subnet

Local Device/Node/ System The IB Host Channel Adapter (HCA) Card installed on the machine running IBDIAG tools

Local Port The IB port of the HCA through which IBDIAG tools connect to the IB fabric

Master Subnet Manager The Subnet Manager that is authoritative, that has the reference configuration information for the subnet

Multicast Forwarding Tables A table that exists in every switch providing the list of ports to forward received multicast packet. The table is organized by MLID

Network Interface Card (NIC) A network adapter card that plugs into the PCI Express slot and provides one or more ports to an Ethernet network

Standby Subnet Manager A Subnet Manager that is currently quiescent, and not in the role of a Master Subnet Manager, by the agency of the master SM

Subnet Administrator (SA) An application (normally part of the Subnet Manager) that implements the interface for querying and manipulating subnet management data

Subnet Manager (SM) One of several entities involved in the configuration and control of the IB fabric

Unicast Linear Forwarding Tables (LFT) A table that exists in every switch providing the port through which packets should be sent to each LID