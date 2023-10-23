Hardware and Software Requirements
|
Requirements
|
Description
|
Platforms
|
A server platform with an adapter card based on one of the following NVIDIA’ VPI HCA devices listed in Supported NICs Speeds table.
For the list of supported architecture platforms, please refer to the NVIDIA OFED Release Notes.
|
Required Disk Space for
Installation
|
1GB
|
Device ID
|
For the latest list of device IDs, please visit NVIDIA website.
|
Operating System
|
Linux operating system.
For the list of supported operating system distributions and kernels, please refer to the NVIDIA OFED Release Notes.
|
Installer
Privileges
|
The installation requires administrator (root) privileges on the target machine.