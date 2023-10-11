General Support

Below is a list of all the operating systems that support OVS-Kernel ASAP2 in the current software package.

BCLinux 7.4

BCLinux 7.5

BCLinux 7.6

RHEL/CentOS 7.4

RHEL/CentOS 7.5

RHEL/CentOS 7.6

RHEL/CentOS 7.7

RHEL/CentOS 7.8

RHEL/CentOS 8.0

RHEL/CentOS 8.1

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

RHEL/CentOS 8.3

Fedora 31

Oracle Linux 7.4

Oracle Linux 7.6

Oracle Linux 7.7

Oracle Linux 7.8

Oracle Linux 8.1

Oracle Linux 8.2

SLES12 SP4

SLES12 SP5

SLES15 SP1

SLES15 SP2

Ubuntu 16.04

Ubuntu 18.04

Ubuntu 19.04

Ubuntu 20.04

Up to kernel 5.10

Below is a list of all the operating systems that support OVS-DPDK ASAP2 in the current software package.

Adapter Card Type Supported OSs ConnectX RHEL/CentOS 7.4

RHEL/CentOS 7.5

RHEL/CentOS 7.6

RHEL/CentOS 7.7

Ubuntu 18.04

Ubuntu 20.04 BlueField RHEL/CentOS 7.4

RHEL/CentOS 7.5

RHEL/CentOS 7.6

RHEL/CentOS 7.7

Ubuntu 18.04

Ubuntu 20.04

iproute >= 4.12 (for tc support)

Upstream Open vSwitch >= 2.8 for CentOS 7.2 NVIDIA openvswitch