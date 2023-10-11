Known Issues

2125036/2125031 Description: Upgrading the MLNX_OFED from an UPSTREAM_LIBS based version to an MLNX_LIBS based version fails unless the driver is uninstalled and then re-installed.

Workaround: Make sure to uninstall and re-install MLNX_OFED to complete the upgrade.

Keywords: Installation, UPSTREAM_LIBS, MLNX_LIBS

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2105447 Description: hns_roce warning messages will appear in the dmesg after reboot on Euler2 SP3 OSs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: hns_roce, dmesg, Euler

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2110321 Description: Multiple driver restarts may cause IPoIB soft lockup.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Driver restart, IPoIB

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2112251 Description: On kernels 4.10-4.14, when Geneve tunnel's remote endpoint is defined using IPv6, packets larger than MTU are not fragmented, resulting in no traffic sent.

Workaround: Define geneve tunnel's remote endpoint using IPv4.

Keywords: Kernel, Geneve, IPv4, IPv6, MTU, fragmentation

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2102902 Description: A kernel panic may occur over RH8.0-4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64 OS when opening kTLS offload connection due to a bug in kernel TLS stack.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: TLS offload, mlx5e

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2111534 Description: A Kernel panic may occur over Ubuntu19.04-5.0.0-38-generic OS when opening kTLS offload connection due to a bug in the Kernel TLS stack.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: TLS offload, mlx5e

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2035950 Description: An internal error might take place in the firmware when performing any of the following in VF LAG mode, when at least one VF of either PF is still bound/attached to a VM. Removing PF from the bond (using ifdown, ip link or any other function) Attempting to disable SR-IOV

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF LAG, binding, firmware, FW, PF, SR-IOV

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2044544 Description: When working with OSs with Kernel v4.10, bonding module does not allow setting MTUs larger than 1500 on a bonding interface.

Workaround: Upgrade your Kernel version to v4.11 or above.

Keywords: Bonding, MTU, Kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1882932 Description: Libibverbs dependencies are removed during OFED installation, requiring manual installation of libraries that OFED does not reinstall.

Workaround: Manually install missing packages.

Keywords: libibverbs, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2058535 Description: ibdev2netdev command returns duplicate devices with different ports in SwitchDev mode.

Workaround: Use /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link show command instead.

Keywords: ibdev2netdev

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2072568 Description: In RHEL/CentOS 7.2 OSs, adding drop rules when act_gact is not loaded may cause a kernel crash.

Workaround: Preload all needed modules to avoid such a scenario (cls_flower, act_mirred, act_gact, act_tunnel_key and act_vlan).

Keywords: RHEL/CentOS 7.2, Kernel 4.9, call trace, ASAP

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2093698 Description: VF LAG configuration is not supported when the NUM_OF_VFS configured in mlxconfig is higher than 64.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF LAG, SwitchDev mode, ASAP

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2093746 Description: Devlink health dumps are not supported on kernels lower than v5.3.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Devlink, health report, dump

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2000590 Description: Sending packets larger than MTU is not supported when working with OVS-DPDK.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MTU, OVS-DPDK

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2062900 Description: Moving VF from SwitchDev mode to Legacy mode while the representor is being used by OVS-DPDK results in a segmentation fault.

Workaround: To move VF to Legacy mode with no error, make sure to delete the ports from the OVS.

Keywords: SwitchDev, Legacy, representor, OVS-DPDK

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2075942 Description: Huge pages configuration is lost each time the server is configured.

Workaround: Re-configure the huge pages after each reboot, or configure them as a kernel parameter.

Keywords: Huge pages, reboot, OVS-DPDK

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2067012 Description: MLNX_OFED cannot be installed on Debian 9.11 OS in SwitchDev mode.

Workaround: Install OFED with the flag --add-kernel-support.

Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev, Debian, Kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2036572 Description: When using a thread domain and the lockless rdma-core ibv_post_send path, there is an additional CPU penalty due to required barriers around the device MMIO buffer that were omitted in MLNX_OFED.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: rdma-core, write-combining, MMIO buffer