PXE (FlexBoot) Related Issues
Issue
Cause
Solution
PXE boot timeout.
The 'always-broadcast' option is disabled.
Enable 'always-broadcast on'.
For the complete procedure, please refer to Linux PXE User Guide.
PXE InfiniBand link fails with the following messages although the DHCP request was sent: Initializing and The socket is not connected.
Either the SM is not running in the fabric or the SM default multicast group was created with non-default settings.
NVIDIA adapter is not identified as a boot device.
The expansion ROM image is not installed on the adapter. or the server's BIOS is not configured to work on Legacy mode
