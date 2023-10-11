NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.4-3.7.5.0 LTS
Release Notes

This long-term support (LTS) version 5.4-3.7.5.0 should be used by customers who would like to utilize ConnectX-4 adapter cards and above and keep using sable 5.4-x deployment while getting the following:

  • Critical bug fixes

  • Support for new major operating systems

For other use cases, it is recommended to use the latest 5.x version.

Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

5.4-3.7.5.0

June 22, 2023

Initial release of this document version.
Warning

As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

Release Notes contain the following sections:

Supported NICs Speeds

The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE 3, 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

  1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

  2. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

  3. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Package Contents

Package

Revision

Licenses

clusterkit

1.4.390-1.54375

BSD

dapl

2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.4.9.0.1.4.54375

Dual GPL/BSD/CPL

dpcp

1.1.25-1.54375

Proprietary

dump_pr

1.0-5.9.1.MLNX20210811.gb359a4e.54375

GPLv2 or BSD

fabric-collector

1.1.0.MLNX20170103.89bb2aa-0.1.54375

GPLv2 or BSD

hcoll

4.7.3208-1.54375

Proprietary

ibdump

6.0.0-1.54375

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.10-1.54375

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.148.MLNX20220418.g60b8156.54375

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

iser

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5.1

GPLv2

isert

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.21.0-102

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx2-OFED.23.04.0.5.2.1

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.5.2-1

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

1.0.6-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mlnx-en

5.4-3.7.5.0.g5f79a79

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

5.13-1.54375

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

5.11.0-1.54375

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5.1

GPLv2

mlnx-tools

23.04-0.54375

GPLv2

mpi-selector

1.0.3-1.54375

BSD

mpitests

3.2.20-de56b6b.54375

BSD

mstflint

4.16.0-1.54375

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.54375

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-docs

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.2a1-1.54375

BSD

opensm

5.11.0.MLNX20220418.fd3d650-0.1.54375

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.15.1-1.54375

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

4.5-0.17.g6f25f23.54375

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

54mlnx1-1.54375

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

2.0.6-1.ga97dc5d

GPLv2

sharp

2.7.0.MLNX20220426.703f9a40-1.54375

Proprietary

sockperf

3.7-0.gita1e8e835a689.54375

BSD

srp

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.13.0-1.54375

BSD

xpmem

2.6.4-1.54375

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

