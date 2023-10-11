This long-term support (LTS) version 5.4-3.7.5.0 should be used by customers who would like to utilize ConnectX-4 adapter cards and above and keep using sable 5.4-x deployment while getting the following:

Critical bug fixes

Support for new major operating systems

For other use cases, it is recommended to use the latest 5.x version.

Release Notes Update History

Version Date Description 5.4-3.7.5.0 June 22, 2023 Initial release of this document version.

Warning As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported. ConnectX-3

ConnectX-3 Pro

Connect-IB

RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib) To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

Release Notes contain the following sections: