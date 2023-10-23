Bug Fixes in This Version

NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.5-1.0.3.2
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Reference Number

Description

2842077

Description: Between scripts there was a possibility for Inconsistency in python3 header line (shebang line) because some distributions may no longer have /usr/bin/python.

Keywords: Python3

Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0

Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

2792432

Description: The driver didn't set the PCP-based priority for DCT, hence DCT response packets were transmitted without user priority.

Keywords: User Priority, DCT

Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

2434399

Description: Node reboots may trigger memory corruption in OFED CM.

Keywords: CM Migration

Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0

Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

2696789

Description: Redesigned the locks around peer MR invalidation flow to avoid a potential deadlock as Peer-direct patch may cause deadlock due to lock inversion.

Notes:

  • For GPU drivers prior to r470, the user should update nv_peer_mem to the next version, probably 1.2.

  • For GPU drivers from r470 or later branches shipped with nvidia-peermem, the driver will have an option to update to newer releases which take advantage of the redesigned MLNX_OFED support.

Keywords: lock inversion, nv_peer_mem

Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0

Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

2792480

Description: Running tcpdump on bonding standby port caused to lose the network.

Keywords: NetDev

Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0

Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

2782406

Description: Running yum update will upgrade kylin-release to a higher version. The version of this package is used for kylin10sp2 detection so the script will detect kylin 10 instead of kylin10sp2 and use its repository by mistake.

Workaround: Upgrade, kylin

Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0

Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

2736003

Description: Starting from GPU Driver version r465, nv_peer_mem was shipping in the GPU driver package under the name nvidia-peermem. Updating OFED required nvidia-peermem rebuild, otherwise it was stubbed out by the kernel.

Keywords: Installation, GPU Driver

Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0

Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

2823700

Description: xpmem driver is not supported on PowerPC.

Keywords: Installation, xpmem, PowerPC

Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

2802508

Description: Suspend flow freed the VLAN data so the data was not restored during the resume flow.

Keywords: VLAN, Suspend Flow, Resume Flow

Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

2796010

Description: Connection tracking rules with fragmentation had 0 stats.

Keywords: BlueField, Connection Tracking, Fragments, ASAP2

Discovered in Release: 5.4-2.4.1.3

Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

2803403

Description: Traffic failed to pass when OVS bridge is configured with bond interface and IP is configured over the OVS internal (bridge) port.

Keywords: Bond, VF LAG, OVS, Internal Port, ASAP2

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

2438392

Description: VXLAN with IPsec crypto offload does not work.

Keywords: VXLAN; IPsec crypto

Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

2677225

Description: Conducting a driver restart while in VF LAG mode may cause unwanted behaviour such as kernel crashes.

Keywords: ASAP2, Bonding, Driver Restart, VF LAG

Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0

Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
