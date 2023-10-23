Bug Fixes in This Version
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Description
|
2842077
|
Description: Between scripts there was a possibility for Inconsistency in python3 header line (shebang line) because some distributions may no longer have /usr/bin/python.
|
Keywords: Python3
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
2792432
|
Description: The driver didn't set the PCP-based priority for DCT, hence DCT response packets were transmitted without user priority.
|
Keywords: User Priority, DCT
|
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
2434399
|
Description: Node reboots may trigger memory corruption in OFED CM.
|
Keywords: CM Migration
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
2696789
|
Description: Redesigned the locks around peer MR invalidation flow to avoid a potential deadlock as Peer-direct patch may cause deadlock due to lock inversion.
Notes:
|
Keywords: lock inversion, nv_peer_mem
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
2792480
|
Description: Running tcpdump on bonding standby port caused to lose the network.
|
Keywords: NetDev
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
2782406
|
Description: Running yum update will upgrade kylin-release to a higher version. The version of this package is used for kylin10sp2 detection so the script will detect kylin 10 instead of kylin10sp2 and use its repository by mistake.
|
Workaround: Upgrade, kylin
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
2736003
|
Description: Starting from GPU Driver version r465, nv_peer_mem was shipping in the GPU driver package under the name nvidia-peermem. Updating OFED required nvidia-peermem rebuild, otherwise it was stubbed out by the kernel.
|
Keywords: Installation, GPU Driver
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
2823700
|
Description: xpmem driver is not supported on PowerPC.
|
Keywords: Installation, xpmem, PowerPC
|
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
2802508
|
Description: Suspend flow freed the VLAN data so the data was not restored during the resume flow.
|
Keywords: VLAN, Suspend Flow, Resume Flow
|
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
2796010
|
Description: Connection tracking rules with fragmentation had 0 stats.
|
Keywords: BlueField, Connection Tracking, Fragments, ASAP2
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-2.4.1.3
|
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
2803403
|
Description: Traffic failed to pass when OVS bridge is configured with bond interface and IP is configured over the OVS internal (bridge) port.
|
Keywords: Bond, VF LAG, OVS, Internal Port, ASAP2
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
2438392
|
Description: VXLAN with IPsec crypto offload does not work.
|
Keywords: VXLAN; IPsec crypto
|
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
2677225
|
Description: Conducting a driver restart while in VF LAG mode may cause unwanted behaviour such as kernel crashes.
|
Keywords: ASAP2, Bonding, Driver Restart, VF LAG
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2