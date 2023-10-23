General Support

Below is a list of all the operating systems that support OVS-Kernel ASAP2 in the current software package.

BCLinux 7.7

BCLinux 8.1

RHEL/CentOS 7.4

RHEL/CentOS 7.5

RHEL/CentOS 7.6

RHEL/CentOS 7.7

RHEL/CentOS 7.8

RHEL/CentOS 8.0

RHEL/CentOS 8.1

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

RHEL/CentOS 8.3

RHEL /Centos 8.4

RHEL /Centos 8.5

Oracle Linux 7.8

Oracle Linux 8.1

Oracle Linux 8.2

Oracle Linux 8.3

Oracle Linux 8.4

SLES12 SP4

SLES12 SP5

SLES15 SP2

Ubuntu 16.04

Ubuntu 18.04

Ubuntu 20.04

Ubuntu 21.10

Up to kernel 5.14

Below is a list of all the operating systems that support OVS-DPDK ASAP2 in the current software package.

RHEL/CentOS 7.4

RHEL/CentOS 7.5

RHEL/CentOS 7.6

RHEL/CentOS 7.7

RHEL/CentOS 7.8

RHEL/CentOS 8.0

RHEL/CentOS 8.1

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

RHEL/CentOS 8.3

RHEL/CentOS 8.4

RHEL/CentOS 8.5

Ubuntu 18.04

Ubuntu 20.04

Ubuntu 21.10

SLES15 SP2

iproute >= 4.12 (for tc support)

Upstream Open vSwitch >= 2.8 for CentOS 7.2 NVIDIA openvswitch