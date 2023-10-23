Local Loopback Disable
Local Loopback Disable feature allows users to force the disablement of local loopback on the virtual port (vport). This disables both unicast and mutlicast loopback in the hardware.
To enable Local Loopback Disable, run the following command:
echo
1 > /sys/
class/net/<ifname>/settings/force_local_lb_disable"
To disable Local Loopback Disable, run the following command:
echo
0 > /sys/
class/net/<ifname>/settings/force_local_lb_disable"
Warning
When turned off, the driver configures the loopback mode according to its own logic.