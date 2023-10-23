QoS - Quality of Service

Quality of Service (QoS) requirements stem from the realization of I/O consolidation over an IB network. As multiple applications and ULPs share the same fabric, a means is needed to control their use of network resources.

The basic need is to differentiate the service levels provided to different traffic flows, such that a policy can be enforced and can control each flow utilization of fabric resources.

The InfiniBand Architecture Specification defines several hardware features and management interfaces for supporting QoS:

Up to 15 Virtual Lanes (VL) carry traffic in a non-blocking manner

Arbitration between traffic of different VLs is performed by a two-priority-level weighted round robin arbiter. The arbiter is programmable with a sequence of (VL, weight) pairs and a maximal number of high priority credits to be processed before low priority is served

Packets carry class of service marking in the range 0 to 15 in their header SL field

Each switch can map the incoming packet by its SL to a particular output VL, based on a programmable table VL=SL-to-VL-MAP(in-port, out-port, SL)

The Subnet Administrator controls the parameters of each communication flow by providing them as a response to Path Record (PR) or MultiPathRecord (MPR) queries

DiffServ architecture (IETF RFC 2474 & 2475) is widely used in highly dynamic fabrics. The following subsections provide the functional definition of the various software elements that enable a DiffServ-like architecture over the NVIDIA OFED software stack.