Bug Fixes in This Version

2858237 Description: NULL dereference may occur when performing port up/down.

Keywords: Host

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2697443 Description: Reloading devlink in NetDev profile caused deadlock.

Keywords: Devlink

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2947734 Description: When using NFS over RDMA rpcrdma.ko created some entry files under /proc folder (e.g., “-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 . . .).

Keywords: NFS, RDMA

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2905055 Description: ECPF port was not properly recognized.

Keywords: ECPF

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2771739 Description: Gratuitous ARP during rdma_connect is not handled properly.

Keywords: Gratuitous ARP

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2888178 Description: A locking issue in steering rules deletion, at times, could cause a deadlock while inserting or deleting new rules.

Keywords: Deadlock, Steering

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2979734 Description: ibdump sources were not shared under the sources directory.

Keywords: ibdump Sources

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2820245 Description: Crypto offload of UDP traffic on top of IPv6 was unsupported.

Keywords: IPsec, Crypto, Offload

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2869109 Description: IPsec crypto offload for non TCP/UDP encapsulated traffic broke.

Keywords: IPsec, Crypto, Offload

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2905896 Description: Leaving a multicast group (rdma_leave_multicast) used the wrong address and left the interface in the multicast group.

Keywords: RoCE, Multicast

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2939691 Description: Unsupported parameters were ignored. Now, when using unsupported syntax or unsupported command line parameters, the application will fail with an error message.

Keywords: Command Line, Parameters

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

3024670 Description: When many MRs are allocated, the driver searches for a free MR with the best size fit. When the cache is dry, a huge MRs (1 MB) instead of small once (32B) could be selected because there was no better fit. The memory overhead was limited to avoid synchronous MR creation.

Keywords: Memory, MR

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

3020746 Description: In the rdma-core library, the CMA device was retrieved in the wrong way when libnl is not used.

Keywords: libnl, rdma-core

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2939037 Description: Ethtool that is part of the original OFED package failed to dump correct EEPROM values when using -m flag.

Keywords: Ethtool, EEPROM

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2582616 Description: Manual pages were missing from infiniband-diags tools. Added manpages for all OSs that provide the python-docutils package.

Keywords: Manual Pages (manpages), infiniband-diags

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2979137 Description: An increment of count variable was missing when looping over output buffer in mlx5e_self_test(). As a result, the garbage value of ethtool -t was resolved.

Keywords: ethtool, selftest

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2752622 Description: On SLES 15, the inbox modules in the directory mlxsw (such as mlxsw_spectrum) was not supported. When they were installed when installing MLNX_OFED, they no longer worked (as they depend on a different version of the mlx* modules) and could cause an error at time of installation.

Keywords: Installation

Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2200320 Description: In cases where MLNX_OFED was reinstalled on a certain system without using --force , the installation could fail requiring the removal of the infiniband-diags package.

Keywords: Installation, Force, infiniband-diags

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2984013 Description: When uninstalling the kmod-xpmem package, xpmem module was not unloaded. From now on, after uninstalling, xpmem module will be removed automatically.

Keywords: Installation, xpmem

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2984098 Description: OFED installation modified file "/etc/yum.conf" to exclude some packages from the Yum repositories. As of RHEL 8, /etc/yum.conf is a symlink to /etc/dnf.conf and this edit breaks the symlink. As there is no use in such an edit, OFED no longer edits this file.

Keywords: Installation, Yum Repositories, RHEL

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2934828 Description: PCIe device address to RDMA device name mapping on x86 host may change after the driver restarts in Arm.

Keywords: RDMA, Arm, Driver

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2946450 Description: In some cases, the firmware tracer did not work with NEO-Host.

Keywords: NEO-Host, Firmware Tracer

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2947645 Description: current_link_speed sysfs was missing.

Keywords: sysfs

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

3025582 Description: If the commands were not entered in the correct order when setting buffer size and allocation using the mlnx_qos command, on some occasions, the xoff_threshold calculation broke pausing functionality.

Keywords: Driver, xoff, Buffer

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2859206 Description: First generation BlueField SoC based DPUs were not supported.

Keywords: BlueField, SoC

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2936867 Description: Creating a TC rules with more than 30 actions caused kernel panic.

Keywords: ASAP2, Call Trace, TC

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

3016685 Description: IP-in-IP packets received in one queue instead of hashing to multi queues.

Keywords: NetDev, Tunneling, RSS

Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

3023304 Description: Fixed compatibility issue of mlnx_qos for python3.9 deprecated tostring/fromstring.

Keywords: Python3, Compatibility

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2887387 Description: IPsec flow tables design caused the number of IPsec tunnels to be limited to 16K. Changed the flow tables design to support up to 32K IPsec tunnels per protocol (IPv4/IPv6).

Keywords: IPsec

Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2887394/2887381 Description: When configuring over 1000 IPsec sessions caused performance issues.

Keywords: IPsec

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2906002 Description: Hairpin rules failed to send packet back to wire when IPsec full offload is enabled.

Keywords: IPsec Full Offload, Hairpin

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2901506 Description: On rare occasions, the application did not use any raw WQE feature and unexpectedly got wc opcode IBV_WC_DRIVER2.

Keywords: RDMA, Raw WQE, IB_WC_DRIVER2

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2890024 Description: Under certain conditions, incorrect handling of resources caused memory corruption over software steering resources leading to failure of OVS to offloaded the traffic to the hardware.

Keywords: ASAP2, Steering, OVS, Memory

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2874200 Description: Using hairpin tunnel traffic, caused incorrect TC rules to be created. Example: tunnel(tun_id=0×65,src=10.10.11.3,dst=10.10.11.2,ttl=0/0,tp_dst=4789,flags(+key)),…,in_port(vxlan_sys_4789),…, actions:set(tunnel(tun_id=0×66,src=10.10.12.2,dst=10.10.12.3,tp_dst=4789,flags(key))),vxlan_sys_4789

Keywords: ASAP2, Hairpin, OVS, SwitchDev

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2

Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3

2891499 Description: Adding a route with next hop object caused a warning in dmesg and could possibly lead to kernel panic.

Keywords: ASAP2, Route, SwitchDev, Call Trace, Nexthop

Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2