Bug Fixes in This Version
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see .Bug Fixes History v5.5-2.1.7.0.
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Description
|
2858237
|
Description: NULL dereference may occur when performing port up/down.
|
Keywords: Host
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2697443
|
Description: Reloading devlink in NetDev profile caused deadlock.
|
Keywords: Devlink
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2947734
|
Description: When using NFS over RDMA rpcrdma.ko created some entry files under /proc folder (e.g., “-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 . . .).
|
Keywords: NFS, RDMA
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2905055
|
Description: ECPF port was not properly recognized.
|
Keywords: ECPF
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2771739
|
Description: Gratuitous ARP during rdma_connect is not handled properly.
|
Keywords: Gratuitous ARP
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2888178
|
Description: A locking issue in steering rules deletion, at times, could cause a deadlock while inserting or deleting new rules.
|
Keywords: Deadlock, Steering
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2979734
|
Description: ibdump sources were not shared under the sources directory.
|
Keywords: ibdump Sources
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2820245
|
Description: Crypto offload of UDP traffic on top of IPv6 was unsupported.
|
Keywords: IPsec, Crypto, Offload
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2869109
|
Description: IPsec crypto offload for non TCP/UDP encapsulated traffic broke.
|
Keywords: IPsec, Crypto, Offload
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2905896
|
Description: Leaving a multicast group (rdma_leave_multicast) used the wrong address and left the interface in the multicast group.
|
Keywords: RoCE, Multicast
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2939691
|
Description: Unsupported parameters were ignored. Now, when using unsupported syntax or unsupported command line parameters, the application will fail with an error message.
|
Keywords: Command Line, Parameters
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
3024670
|
Description: When many MRs are allocated, the driver searches for a free MR with the best size fit. When the cache is dry, a huge MRs (1 MB) instead of small once (32B) could be selected because there was no better fit. The memory overhead was limited to avoid synchronous MR creation.
|
Keywords: Memory, MR
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
3020746
|
Description: In the rdma-core library, the CMA device was retrieved in the wrong way when libnl is not used.
|
Keywords: libnl, rdma-core
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2939037
|
Description: Ethtool that is part of the original OFED package failed to dump correct EEPROM values when using -m flag.
|
Keywords: Ethtool, EEPROM
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2582616
|
Description: Manual pages were missing from infiniband-diags tools. Added manpages for all OSs that provide the python-docutils package.
|
Keywords: Manual Pages (manpages), infiniband-diags
|
Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2979137
|
Description: An increment of count variable was missing when looping over output buffer in mlx5e_self_test(). As a result, the garbage value of ethtool -t was resolved.
|
Keywords: ethtool, selftest
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2752622
|
Description: On SLES 15, the inbox modules in the directory mlxsw (such as mlxsw_spectrum) was not supported. When they were installed when installing MLNX_OFED, they no longer worked (as they depend on a different version of the mlx* modules) and could cause an error at time of installation.
|
Keywords: Installation
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2200320
|
Description: In cases where MLNX_OFED was reinstalled on a certain system without using --force, the installation could fail requiring the removal of the infiniband-diags package.
|
Keywords: Installation, Force, infiniband-diags
|
Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2984013
|
Description: When uninstalling the kmod-xpmem package, xpmem module was not unloaded. From now on, after uninstalling, xpmem module will be removed automatically.
|
Keywords: Installation, xpmem
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2984098
|
Description: OFED installation modified file "/etc/yum.conf" to exclude some packages from the Yum repositories. As of RHEL 8, /etc/yum.conf is a symlink to /etc/dnf.conf and this edit breaks the symlink. As there is no use in such an edit, OFED no longer edits this file.
|
Keywords: Installation, Yum Repositories, RHEL
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2934828
|
Description: PCIe device address to RDMA device name mapping on x86 host may change after the driver restarts in Arm.
|
Keywords: RDMA, Arm, Driver
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2946450
|
Description: In some cases, the firmware tracer did not work with NEO-Host.
|
Keywords: NEO-Host, Firmware Tracer
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2947645
|
Description: current_link_speed sysfs was missing.
|
Keywords: sysfs
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
3025582
|
Description: If the commands were not entered in the correct order when setting buffer size and allocation using the mlnx_qos command, on some occasions, the xoff_threshold calculation broke pausing functionality.
|
Keywords: Driver, xoff, Buffer
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2859206
|
Description: First generation BlueField SoC based DPUs were not supported.
|
Keywords: BlueField, SoC
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2936867
|
Description: Creating a TC rules with more than 30 actions caused kernel panic.
|
Keywords: ASAP2, Call Trace, TC
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
3016685
|
Description: IP-in-IP packets received in one queue instead of hashing to multi queues.
|
Keywords: NetDev, Tunneling, RSS
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
3023304
|
Description: Fixed compatibility issue of mlnx_qos for python3.9 deprecated tostring/fromstring.
|
Keywords: Python3, Compatibility
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2887387
|
Description: IPsec flow tables design caused the number of IPsec tunnels to be limited to 16K.
Changed the flow tables design to support up to 32K IPsec tunnels per protocol (IPv4/IPv6).
|
Keywords: IPsec
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2887394/2887381
|
Description: When configuring over 1000 IPsec sessions caused performance issues.
|
Keywords: IPsec
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2906002
|
Description: Hairpin rules failed to send packet back to wire when IPsec full offload is enabled.
|
Keywords: IPsec Full Offload, Hairpin
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2901506
|
Description: On rare occasions, the application did not use any raw WQE feature and unexpectedly got wc opcode IBV_WC_DRIVER2.
|
Keywords: RDMA, Raw WQE, IB_WC_DRIVER2
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2890024
|
Description: Under certain conditions, incorrect handling of resources caused memory corruption over software steering resources leading to failure of OVS to offloaded the traffic to the hardware.
|
Keywords: ASAP2, Steering, OVS, Memory
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2874200
|
Description: Using hairpin tunnel traffic, caused incorrect TC rules to be created.
Example:
tunnel(tun_id=0×65,src=10.10.11.3,dst=10.10.11.2,ttl=0/0,tp_dst=4789,flags(+key)),…,in_port(vxlan_sys_4789),…, actions:set(tunnel(tun_id=0×66,src=10.10.12.2,dst=10.10.12.3,tp_dst=4789,flags(key))),vxlan_sys_4789
|
Keywords: ASAP2, Hairpin, OVS, SwitchDev
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
2891499
|
Description: Adding a route with next hop object caused a warning in dmesg and could possibly lead to kernel panic.
|
Keywords: ASAP2, Route, SwitchDev, Call Trace, Nexthop
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3