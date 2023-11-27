Changes and New Features

Interface Renaming, PF/VF, Udev

The OFED driver no longer performs Ethernet NetDev interface renaming for PFs and VFs. The udev rules file which implemented renaming (82-net-setup-link.rules) and its supporting script vf-net-link-name.sh are no longer installed by default. Renaming is thus performed by underlying mechanisms -- in udev, in the kernel, and in the BIOS. Users who wish to continue using the OFED driver renaming mechanism must add option —copy-ifnames-udev to the OFED install command. To install these files at a later time, copy them from one of the following directories: /usr/share/doc/mlnx-ofa_kernel (RHEL8 and newer)

/usr/share/doc/mlnx-ofa_kernel-[1-9]* (RHEL 7.X)

/usr/share/doc/packages/mlnx-ofa_kernel (SLES)

/usr/share/doc/mlnx-ofed-kernel-utils/examples (Debian-based releases) Warning File 82-net-setup-link.rules should be copied to directory /etc/udev/rules.d

File vf-net-link-name.sh should be copied to directory /etc/infiniband (make sure that it has both read and execute permission)

After copying over the files, the driver should be restarted for the copied files to take effect

Customers who wish prevent renaming of NetDev names should add "net.ifnames=0 biosdevname=0" to the kernel boot command line, and then reboot the host