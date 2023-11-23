Installing MLNX_OFED

NVIDIA provides OFED packages to be installed on common operating systems. These packages are provided as binaries, and NVIDIA provided full support for them. This model is now referred to as "Primary support".

Starting OFED 5.6, NVIDIA is introducing a new support model for OFED used on open source community operating systems. The goal of this new support model is to enable customers to use community-maintained variants of the Linux operating system, without being limited to major distributions that NVIDIA provides primary support for.

In the community model, there is shared responsibility between NVIDIA and customers choosing to use community operating systems in their environment. NVIDIA owns basic validation for the operating systems, so that customers know they can expect OFED to work. Customers are responsible for building their own packages and binaries (based on source code and build instructions detailed below), and can also choose to deploy parts of OFED instead of the whole package.

In case of issues, for customers that are entitled for NVIDIA support (e.g. customers who have an applicable support contract), NVIDIA will do the best effort to assist, but may require the customer to work with the community to fix issues that are deemed to be caused by the community breaking OFED, as opposed to NVIDIA owning the fix end to end.

Overall, the following should be noted when running OFED on the community-supported operating systems:

NVIDIA will perform sanity testing of OFED on community supported OSs

NVIDIA will declare which kernel versions were tested (min/max), based on mainstream kernel (kernel.org) versions

NVIDIA will not ship binaries/installation packages for community-supported OSs

Customers will use source code of OFED and build guidance and will need to build their own binaries & installation packages

Customers will be able to pick and choose the parts of OFED they deploy (e.g., drivers only, user tools only, and so forth)

In case of bug reports, customers may be asked to reproduce on a primary-supported distribution (such as RHEL) in order to have support

If issues are deemed specific to the community OS (e.g., if an OS deviates from mainstream in a way that breaks OFED), it is the customer’s responsibility to work with the community to fix it

Below are the instructions how to build OFED from the sources provided by NVIDIA.

Download sources from https://network.nvidia.com/products/infiniband-drivers/linux/mlnx_ofed Scroll down to the and click the "Download" tab. Choose the relevant package, depending on the host operating system (the package format is what really matters (rpm/deb)). Download the desired tgz SOURCE package (e.g., MLNX_OFED_SRC-<debian?>-<ver>.tgz) Unpack the tarball. Copy Copied! tar -xzf MLNX_OFED_SRC-<debian?>-<version>.tgz Go to the extracted directory. Copy Copied! cd MLNX_OFED_SOURCE- 5.6 -x.x.x.x Run the installation script with the relevant options. Copy Copied! ./install.pl <option 1 > <option 2 > . Use " ./install.pl --help " to see all the options and choose the desired option. For example: " ./install.pl --all " should build and install all the default packages. While running install.pl , the script may fail on missing dependencies. Those dependencies should be installed manually before running install.pl again.

The installation procedure does not install proprietary packages—propriety packages should be installed upon request.

List of closed source proprietary packages:

Clusterkit

DPCP

hcoll

Sharp

ibutils2

opensm

dump_pr

Today the only way to install these packages is by using an already-built rpm/deb from a similar primary operating system.

The following table maps the community OSs that are most similar to Primary OSs based on internal testing:

Community OS Most Similar Primary OS BCLINUX7.6 RHEL 7.9 BCLINUX7.7 RHEL 7.9 BCLINUX8.1 RHEL 8.5 Debian9.13 Debian 10.8 EulerOS2.0sp5 EulerOS2.0sp10 EulerOS2.0sp8 EulerOS2.0sp10 Oracle Linux7.8 RHEL 7.9 RHEL/CentOS7.5 RHEL 7.9 RHEL/CentOS7.5alternate RHEL 7.9 RHEL/CentOS7.6alternate RHEL 7.9 RHEL/CentOS7.7 RHEL 7.9 RHEL/CentOS7.8 RHEL 7.9 SLES12SP2 SLES12 SP5 SLES12SP3 SLES12 SP5 SLES12SP4 SLES12 SP5 Ubuntu16.04 Ubuntu22.04 Alma 8.5 RHEL 8.5 Anolis OS 8.4 RHEL 8.5 CentOS Strea m 8.5 RHEL 8.5 Fedora 35 RHEL 8.5 OpenEuler 20.03 SP3 OpenEuler20.03 OpenSUSE 15.3 SLES15 SP3 Photon OS 3.0 RHEL 7.9 Rocky 8.5 RHEL 8.5

