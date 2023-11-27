Known Issues

3079038 Description: When there is a loaded 'non-mellanox' auxiliary device on the auxiliary bus, OFED driver load may fail and cause kernel panic.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Driver Load

3066233 Description: On SLES15 systems that have both python3 and python2 installed, rebuilding kernel modules fails with an error in the mlnx-tools package, and specifically in the mlnx-tools build log, about missing ib2ibsetup.8.

Workaround: Uninstall python2 to allow rebuilding the kernel modules (on the system that builds them).

Keywords: Installation

2998194 Description: On some systems with many (e.g., 64) virtual functions (VFs) attached to a ConnectX interface, 'ip link' may give an error message: "Error: Buffer too small for object." This applies to both IP commands: the inbox iproute package in RHEL8.x and the mlnx-iproute2 package from MLNX_OFED. This is known to work well and not give an error in RHEL7.x kernel regardless of what user-space package is used (including user-space from RHEL8.x).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: NetDev, RHEL, Virtual Functions

3045436 Description: Rebooting the host while the Arm is down may block the shutdown flow till the Arm is up.

Workaround: Restart the driver on the host side before reboot.

Keywords: Reboot, Arm

3040350 Description: When offload is enabled, removing a physical port from ovs-dpdk bridge requires restarting OVS service. Not doing so will result in wrong configuration of datapath rules. When offload is enabled, the physical port must be attached to a bridge.

Workaround: When removing a physical port from an ovs-dpdk bridge while offload is enabled, need to restart openvswitch after reattaching it. Attach physical port to a bridge according to the desired topology.

Keywords: OVS-DPDK, Bridge, Offload

2973726 Description: dec_ttl only work with ConnectX-6. It does not work with ConnectX-5.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: OVS-DPDK, dec_ttl

2971708 Description: If RoCE can be enabled or disabled via devlink, the sysfs interface for enabling or disabling RoCE should not be used. In newer kernels, which allow RoCE to be enabled/disabled via Devlink, using sysfs to enable or disable RoCE can result in stack traces and possibly kernel crashes. To determine if devlink can be used to enable or disable RoCE, execute the following command after starting OFED: Copy Copied! devlink dev param show | grep roce Enable/disable roce ONLY via devlink if you see the following output line: Copy Copied! name enable_roce type generic To enable or disable RoCE via devlink, perform the following which lists the PCI interfaces accessible by devlink: Copy Copied! devlink dev show For example: Copy Copied! $devlink dev show pci/ 0000 : 08 : 00.0 pci/ 0000 : 08 : 00.1 Then, to enable/disable RoCE on the first PCI interface, execute the following two commands: Copy Copied! $devlink dev param set pci/ 0000 : 08 : 00.0 name enable_roce value < true | false > cmode driverinit $devlink dev reload pci/ 0000 : 08 : 00.0

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Enabling/Disabling RoCE

3054413 Description: In the current release, the following OPNs/PSIDs should be manually upgraded: MCX753106AS-HEA-N NVD0000000023 MCX75310AAS-HEA-N NVD0000000024

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ConnectX-7, Upgrade

2946873 Description: Moving to switchdev mode while deleting namespace may cause a deadlock.

Workaround: Unload mlx5_ib module before moving to Switchdev mode.

Keywords: ASAP2, Switchdev, Namespace

2811957 Description: If a system is run from a network boot and is connected to the network storage through an NVIDIA ConnectX card, unloading the mlx5_core driver (such as running '/etc/init.d/openibd restart') will render the system unusable and should therefore be avoided.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Installation, mlx5_core

2979243 Description: The kernel in CentOS 7.6alt (for non-x86 architectures) is different than that of RHEL 7.6alt. Some of the MLNX_OFED kernel modules that were built for the RHEL7.6alt kernel will not load on a system with Centos7.6alt kernel. If you want to install MLNX_OFED on such a system, you should use ./mlnxofedinstall --add-kernelsupport to rebuild the kernel modules for the Centos kernel.

Workaround: Use add-kernel-support.

Keywords: Installation,CentOS

3011440 Description: In Debian 11.2, Ubuntu 21.10, and Ubuntu 22.04, attempting to install an "exact" type of metapackage (such as mlnx-ofed-all-exact or mlnx-ofed-basic-exact) may fail with an error regarding the version of mstflint.

Workaround: Install also mstflint of the exact same version (e.g., apt install mlnx-ofed-all-exact mstflint=4.16.0-1.56xxxx).

Keywords: Installation,Debian, Ubuntu, MST

3024520 Description: The option --copy-ifnames-udev copy some files under /etc (/etc/udev/rules.d/82-net-setup-link.rules and /etc/infiniband/vf-net-link-name.sh) that are never removed--not in the case this option is not given and not upon uninstallation. Those scripts are merely examples. They are files under /etc to be maintained by the user.

Workaround: Remove the files, if needed.

Keywords: Installation

3046601 Description: When rebuilding the kernel modules (--add-kernel-support) for some kernel versions (specifically mainline 4.14) do not unset LDFLAGS properly. Rebuilding xpmem in such a case may fail with the error such as "unrecognized option '-Wl,-z,relro'" in the xpmem build log.

Workaround: Either disable building xpmem by adding --without-xpmem to the command line, or edit the kernel Makefile to make it unset LDFLAGS: Copy Copied! sed -i -e '/^export ARCH/iLDFLAGS :=' /lib/modules/$(uname -r)/Makefile Note: The Makefile may be located elsewhere, such as the top-level directory of the kernel source directory.

Keywords: Installation, SLES

3046655 Description: A package manager upgrade with zypper (on a SLES system) may prompt a question about vendor change from "Mellanox Technologies" to "OpenFabrics".

Workaround: Either accept this when prompted or add the file /etc/zypp/vendors.d/mlnx_ofed with the following content: Copy Copied! [main] vendors = Mellanox,OpenFabrics

Keywords: Installation, SLES

3048411 Description: After installing OFED with rebuilt kernel modules, error messages indicating that the kernel module mlx5_ib failed to load (e.g. "mlx5_ib: Unknown symbol . . .") appear. These messages could be safely ignored because the module eventually loads.

Workaround: Run the command 'dracut -f' to update the initramfs.

Keywords: Installation

3048444 Description: OFED installation failed using yum for --add-kernel-support option (building packages without KMP enabled) if libfabric package is installed.

Workaround: Remove libfabric package before OFED installation or use installation script.

Keywords: Installation, RHEL 8.5

3015210 Description: OVS topology where the tunnel device is over a VF and the VF representor is connected to a bond is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2, ConnectX-6 Dx, Tunnel Over VF, LAG, Connection Tracking

3028300 Description: OVS metering is not support over kernel 5.17.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2,OVS, Meter, Kernel 5.17

3044255 Description: Destroying mlxdevm group while SF is attached to it is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2, mlxdevm, QoS, Group, Scalable Functions, ConnectX-6 Dx

2900346 Description: On Ubuntu OS, configuring different IP addresses with different subnets to both ports 0 and 1 is currently not supported. When trying to ping from port 0 on one BlueField-2 card to port 0 on the other BlueField-2 card, then both port 0 and port 1 on the receiving side send a reply to the ARP request (a.k.a, ARP flux).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BlueField-2, Ubuntu, ARP Flux

3046456 Description: Switching between SwitchDev mode and legacy mode quickly on BlueField-2 can prevent the driver from loading successfully and breaks its health recovery.

Workaround: Pause 60 seconds between state-altering commands to guarantee the driver health recovery is completed successfully.

Keywords: ASAP2, BlueField-2, Health Recovery

2934149 Description: Adding vDPA ports over ConnectX-5 devices in ovs-dpdk is not supported and will cause a crash.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: OVS-DPDK, ConnectX-5

2934833 Description: Running I/O traffic and toggling both physical ports status (UP/DOWN) in a stressful manner on the receiving-end machine may cause traffic loss.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RDMA, Port Toggle

2901514 Description: Relaxed Ordering is not working properly on Virtual Functions.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Relaxed Ordering, VF