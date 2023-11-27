NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.6-1.0.3.3
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.6-1.0.3.3  Release Notes

Release Notes

Release Notes Update History

Revision

Date

Description

5.6-1.0.3.3

May 3, 2022

Initial release of this document version.
Warning

As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

Release Notes contain the following sections:

Supported NICs Speeds

The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE3

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

  1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

  2. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

  3. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Package Contents

Package

Revision

Licenses

clusterkit

1.6.417-1.56103

BSD

dapl

2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.4.9.0.1.4.56103

Dual GPL/BSD/CPL

dpcp

1.1.25-1.56103

Proprietary

dump_pr

1.0-5.11.0.MLNX20220418.g7e9d922.56103

GPLv2 or BSD

hcoll

4.7.3208-1.56103

Proprietary

ibdump

6.0.0-1.56103

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.10-1.56103

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.148.MLNX20220418.g60b8156.56103

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

iser

5.6-OFED.5.6.1.0.1.1

GPLv2

isert

5.6-OFED.5.6.1.0.1.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.20.0-34

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx1-OFED.5.6.0.1.6.1

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.5.2-1

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

1.2.9-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mlnx-en

5.6-1.0.3.0.g568f868

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

5.15-1.56103

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

5.16.0-1.56103

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

5.6-OFED.5.6.1.0.1.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

5.6-OFED.5.6.1.0.1.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

5.6-OFED.5.6.1.0.3.1

GPLv2

mlnx-tools

5.2.0-0.56103

GPLv2

mlx-steering-dump

1.0.0-0.56103

GPLv2

mpi-selector

1.0.3-1.56103

BSD

mpitests

3.2.20-de56b6b.56103

BSD

mstflint

4.16.1-2.56103

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.56103

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-docs

5.6-OFED.5.6.1.0.3

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

5.6-OFED.5.6.1.0.3

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.4rc1-1.56103

BSD

opensm

5.11.0.MLNX20220418.fd3d650-0.1.56103

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.15.1-1.56103

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

4.5-0.14.gd962d8c.56103

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

56mlnx40-1.56103

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

2.0.6-9.g7267006

GPLv2

sharp

2.7.0.MLNX20220426.703f9a40-1.56103

Proprietary

sockperf

3.8-0.git31ee322aa82a.56103

BSD

srp

5.6-OFED.5.6.1.0.1.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.13.0-1.56103

BSD

xpmem

2.6.3-1.56103

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

ucx

1.12.0-1.55308

BSD

xpmem

2.6.3-1.55308

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 27, 2023
content here