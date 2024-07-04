Bug Fixes in This Version

3685061 Description: Fixed an issue that could lead to RPM database corruption in RPM-based OSes.

Keywords: rdmacm

Discovered in Release: 5.8-4.1.5.0

Fixed in Release: 5.8-5.1.1.2

3894402 Description: Fixed an overflow issue where RDMA applications could not find the device when creating new RDMA devices.

Keywords: rdmacm

Discovered in Release: 5.8-4.1.5.0

Fixed in Release: 5.8-5.1.1.2

3872233 Description: Fixed an issue that caused a deadlock in the flow of disabling the LAG when changing eswitch mode from switchdev to legacy when a LAG bond existed on the machine.

Keywords: LAG

Discovered in Release: 5.8-4.1.5.0

Fixed in Release: 5.8-5.1.1.2

3845842 Description: Fixed an issue where binding or unbinding PFs may cause memory problems, leading to unexpected kernel behavior.

Keywords: Physical Functions

Discovered in Release: 5.8-4.1.5.0

Fixed in Release: 5.8-5.1.1.2

3817386 Description: Fixed an issue related to the comparison process between the SW steering and FW steering modes to avoid kernel crashes incidences.

Keywords: SW steering, FW steering

Discovered in Release: 5.8-4.1.5.0