NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.8-5.1.1.2 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.8-5.1.1.2 LTS (2022 LTS U5)  Bug Fixes in This Version

Bug Fixes in This Version

Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Reference Number

Description

3685061

Description: Fixed an issue that could lead to RPM database corruption in RPM-based OSes.

Keywords: rdmacm

Discovered in Release: 5.8-4.1.5.0

Fixed in Release: 5.8-5.1.1.2

3894402

Description: Fixed an overflow issue where RDMA applications could not find the device when creating new RDMA devices.

Keywords: rdmacm

Discovered in Release: 5.8-4.1.5.0

Fixed in Release: 5.8-5.1.1.2

3872233

Description: Fixed an issue that caused a deadlock in the flow of disabling the LAG when changing eswitch mode from switchdev to legacy when a LAG bond existed on the machine.

Keywords: LAG

Discovered in Release: 5.8-4.1.5.0

Fixed in Release: 5.8-5.1.1.2

3845842

Description: Fixed an issue where binding or unbinding PFs may cause memory problems, leading to unexpected kernel behavior.

Keywords: Physical Functions

Discovered in Release: 5.8-4.1.5.0

Fixed in Release: 5.8-5.1.1.2

3817386

Description: Fixed an issue related to the comparison process between the SW steering and FW steering modes to avoid kernel crashes incidences.

Keywords: SW steering, FW steering

Discovered in Release: 5.8-4.1.5.0

Fixed in Release: 5.8-5.1.1.2

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 4, 2024
content here