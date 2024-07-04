NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.8-5.1.1.2 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
Changes and New Features

New Features

The following are the new features and changes that were added in this version. The supported adapter cards are specified as follows:

Supported Cards

Description

All HCAs

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-4 / ConnectX -4 Lx / ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2

ConnectX-6 Dx and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2

ConnectX-6 and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2

ConnectX-5 and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2

ConnectX-4 and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-4 / ConnectX -4 Lx / ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2

Feature/Change

Description

5.8-5.1.1.2

Bridge Offload

Bridge Offload in mlx5_core is now enabled by default.

To disable it, use the following option in the mlnx_ofa_kernel configuration file: "--without-bridge-offload".

To use this option from "mlnxofedinstall --add-kernel-support" (kernel modules rebuilding), add the following to the command line: "--kernel-extra-args --without-bridge-offload".

Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes in This Version

For a list of features from previous version see Release Notes Change Log History section. For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.

API Changes in MLNX_OFED

MLNX_OFED Verbs API Migration

As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 of the year 2020), MLNX_OFED Verbs API have migrated from the legacy version of user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5, etc.) to the Upstream version rdma-core.

For the list of MLNX_OFED verbs APIs that have been migrated, refer to Migration to RDMA-Core document.
