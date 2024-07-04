Changes and New Features
The following are the new features and changes that were added in this version. The supported adapter cards are specified as follows:
|
Supported Cards
|
Description
|
All HCAs
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-4 / ConnectX -4 Lx / ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-6 Dx and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-6 and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-5 and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-4 and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-4 / ConnectX -4 Lx / ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
5.8-5.1.1.2
|
Bridge Offload
|
Bridge Offload in mlx5_core is now enabled by default.
To disable it, use the following option in the mlnx_ofa_kernel configuration file: "--without-bridge-offload".
To use this option from "mlnxofedinstall --add-kernel-support" (kernel modules rebuilding), add the following to the command line: "--kernel-extra-args --without-bridge-offload".
|
Bug Fixes
For a list of features from previous version see Release Notes Change Log History section. For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.
MLNX_OFED Verbs API Migration
As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 of the year 2020), MLNX_OFED Verbs API have migrated from the legacy version of user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5, etc.) to the Upstream version rdma-core.
For the list of MLNX_OFED verbs APIs that have been migrated, refer to Migration to RDMA-Core document.