NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.8-5.1.1.2 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.8-5.1.1.2 LTS (2022 LTS U5)  Local Loopback Disable

Local Loopback Disable

Local Loopback Disable feature allows users to force the disablement of local loopback on the virtual port (vport). This disables both unicast and multicast loopback in the hardware.

Procedure_Heading_Icon-version-1-modificationdate-1719922303617-api-v2.PNG

To enable Local Loopback Disable, run the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo 1 > /sys/class/net/<ifname>/settings/force_local_lb_disable"

To disable Local Loopback Disable, run the following command:

Procedure_Heading_Icon-version-1-modificationdate-1719922303617-api-v2.PNG

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo 0 > /sys/class/net/<ifname>/settings/force_local_lb_disable"

Note

When turned off, the driver configures the loopback mode according to its own logic.
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 4, 2024
content here