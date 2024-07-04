NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.8-5.1.1.2 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
User Manual Revision History

Release

Date

Description

5.7

August 2022

June 2023

Added an important note to IPsec Crypto Offload

5.6

April 2022

5.5

December 2021

5.4-3

October 2021

5.4-2

August 2021

5.4

June 2021

5.3-1

March 31,2021

  • Added sFlow description under OVS-DPDK Hardware Offloads section

5.2

February 14, 2021

January 19, 2021

Added OpenSSL with kTLS Offload section

January 4, 2021

5.1-2

September 17, 2020

Added Packet Pacing for Hairpin Queues section

5.1

July 28, 2020

Updated the content of the entire document following the removal of support for ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro and Connect-IB adapter cards, as well as the deprecation of RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)

Added SR-IOV Live Migration section

Added SR-IOV VF LAG section

5.0-2

April 23, 2020

Added Interrupt Request (IRQ) Naming section

April 6, 2020

Added Kernel Transport Layer Security (kTLS) Offloads section

5.0

March 3, 2020

4.7

December 29, 2019

December 13, 2019

September 29, 2019

4.6

May 13, 2019

April 30, 2019

4.5

December 19, 2018

November 29, 2018

Added the following sections:

