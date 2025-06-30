Release Notes
This LTS version should be used by customers who would like to utilize ConnectX-4 adapter cards and above and keep using sable 5.8-x deployment while getting the following:
Critical bug fixes
Support for new major operating systems
For other use cases, it is recommended to use the latest 5.x version.
Version
Date
Description
5.8-7.0.6.1
June 2025
7th update of the 5.8 LTS branch.
As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.
ConnectX-3
ConnectX-3 Pro
Connect-IB
RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)
To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).
Release Notes contain the following sections:
The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:
Uplink/Adapter Card
Driver Name
Uplink Speed
BlueField-2
mlx5
BlueField
ConnectX-7
ConnectX-6 Lx
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-6
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
ConnectX-4 Lx
ConnectX-4
Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.
Package
Revision
Licenses
clusterkit
1.8.428-1.58706
BSD
dapl
2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.4.9.0.1.5.58706
Dual GPL/BSD/CPL
dpcp
1.1.37-1.58706
BSD-3-Clause
dump_pr
1.0-5.13.0.MLNX20221016.gac314ef.58706
GPLv2 or BSD
hcoll
4.8.3220-1.58706
Proprietary
ibdump
6.0.0-1.58706
BSD2+GPL2
ibsim
0.10-1.58706
GPLv2 or BSD
ibutils2
2.1.1-0.156.MLNX20221016.g4aceb16.58706
Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary
iser
5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6.1
GPLv2
isert
5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6.1
GPLv2
kernel-mft
4.22.1-526
Dual BSD/GPL
knem
1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1
BSD and GPLv2
libvma
9.7.2-1
GPLv2 or BSD
libxlio
2.0.7-1
GPLv2 or BSD
mlnx-en
5.8-7.0.6.0.g1f85fb5
GPLv2
mlnx-ethtool
5.18-1.58706
GPL
mlnx-iproute2
5.19.0-1.58706
GPL
mlnx-nfsrdma
5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6.1
GPLv2
mlnx-nvme
5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6.1
GPLv2
mlnx-ofa_kernel
5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6.1
GPLv2
mlnx-tools
5.8.0-1.lts.58706
GPLv2
mlx-steering-dump
1.0.0-0.58706
GPLv2
mpi-selector
1.0.3-1.58706
BSD
mpitests
3.2.20-de56b6b.58706
BSD
mstflint
4.16.1-2.58706
GPL/BSD
multiperf
3.0-3.0.58706
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
ofed-docs
5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6
GPL/BSD
ofed-scripts
5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6
GPL/BSD
openmpi
4.1.5a1-1.58706
BSD
opensm
5.13.0.MLNX20221016.10d3954-0.1.58706
GPLv2 or BSD
openvswitch
2.17.2-1.58706
ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL
perftest
4.5-0.18.gfcddfe0.58706
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
rdma-core
58mlnx43-1.58706
GPLv2 or BSD
rshim
2.0.19-0.gbf7f1f2
GPLv2
sharp
3.1.1.MLNX20221122.c93d7550-1.58706
Proprietary
sockperf
3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.58706
BSD
srp
5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6.1
GPLv2
ucx
1.14.0-1.58706
BSD
xpmem
2.7.3-1.58706
GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1