NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.8-7.0.6.1 LTS
Release Notes

This LTS version should be used by customers who would like to utilize ConnectX-4 adapter cards and above and keep using sable 5.8-x deployment while getting the following:

  • Critical bug fixes

  • Support for new major operating systems

For other use cases, it is recommended to use the latest 5.x version.

Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

5.8-7.0.6.1

June 2025

7th update of the 5.8 LTS branch.

Note

As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

Release Notes contain the following sections:

Supported NIC Speeds

The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 2 , 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 1

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 1

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE 3 , 100GbE

  1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.                                                                           

  2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.     

  3. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.     

Embedded Components

Package

Revision

Licenses

clusterkit

1.8.428-1.58706

BSD

dapl

2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.4.9.0.1.5.58706

Dual GPL/BSD/CPL

dpcp

1.1.37-1.58706

BSD-3-Clause

dump_pr

1.0-5.13.0.MLNX20221016.gac314ef.58706

GPLv2 or BSD

hcoll

4.8.3220-1.58706

Proprietary

ibdump

6.0.0-1.58706

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.10-1.58706

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.156.MLNX20221016.g4aceb16.58706

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

iser

5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6.1

GPLv2

isert

5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.22.1-526

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.7.2-1

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

2.0.7-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mlnx-en

5.8-7.0.6.0.g1f85fb5

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

5.18-1.58706

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

5.19.0-1.58706

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6.1

GPLv2

mlnx-tools

5.8.0-1.lts.58706

GPLv2

mlx-steering-dump

1.0.0-0.58706

GPLv2

mpi-selector

1.0.3-1.58706

BSD

mpitests

3.2.20-de56b6b.58706

BSD

mstflint

4.16.1-2.58706

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-3.0.58706

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-docs

5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.5a1-1.58706

BSD

opensm

5.13.0.MLNX20221016.10d3954-0.1.58706

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.17.2-1.58706

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

4.5-0.18.gfcddfe0.58706

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

58mlnx43-1.58706

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

2.0.19-0.gbf7f1f2

GPLv2

sharp

3.1.1.MLNX20221122.c93d7550-1.58706

Proprietary

sockperf

3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.58706

BSD

srp

5.8-OFED.5.8.7.0.6.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.14.0-1.58706

BSD

xpmem

2.7.3-1.58706

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1
