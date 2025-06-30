In order to support loading MLNX_OFED drivers when an OS supporting Secure Boot boots on a UEFI-based system with Secure Boot enabled, the NVIDIA x.509 public key should be added to the UEFI Secure Boot key database and loaded onto the system key ring by the kernel.

Follow these steps below to add the NVIDIA's x.509 public key to your system:

Note Prior to adding the NVIDIA's x.509 public key to your system, please make sure: The 'mokutil' package is installed on your system

The system is booted in UEFI mode

Download the x.509 public key. Copy Copied! # wget http: Add the public key to the MOK list using the mokutil utility. You will be asked to enter and confirm a password for this MOK enrollment request. Copy Copied! # mokutil -- import mlnx_signing_key_pub.der Reboot the system.

The pending MOK key enrollment request will be noticed by shim.efi and it will launch MokManager.efi to allow you to complete the enrollment from the UEFI console. You will need to enter the password you previously associated with this request and confirm the enrollment. Once done, the public key is added to the MOK list, which is persistent. Once a key is in the MOK list, it will be automatically propagated to the system key ring and subsequent will be booted when the UEFI Secure Boot is enabled.