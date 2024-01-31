Receive Flow Steering (RFS) and Accelerated Receive Flow Steering (aRFS) are kernel features currently available in most distributions. For RFS, packets are forwarded based on the location of the application consuming the packet. aRFS boosts the speed of RFS by adding support for the hardware. By usingaRFS(unlike RFS), the packets are directed to a CPU that is local to the thread running the application.

aRFSis an in-kernel-logic responsible for load balancing between CPUs by attaching flows to CPUs that are used by flow's owner applications. This domain allows the aRFS mechanism to use the flow steering infrastructure to support the aRFS logic by implementing the ndo_rx_flow_steer, which, in turn, calls the underlying flow steering mechanism with the aRFS domain.

To configure RFS:

Configure the RFS flow table entries (globally and per core).

Note: The functionality remains disabled until explicitly configured (by default it is 0).

The number of entries in the global flow table is set as follows: Warning /proc/sys/net/core/rps_sock_flow_entries

The number of entries in the per-queue flow table are set as follows: Warning /sys/class/net/<dev>/queues/rx-<n>/rps_flow_cnt

Example:

Copy Copied! # echo 32768 > /proc/sys/net/core/rps_sock_flow_entries # NUM_CHANNELS=`ethtool -l ens6 | grep "Combined:" | tail - 1 | awk '{print $2}' ` # for f in `seq 0 $((NUM_CHANNELS- 1 ))`; do echo 32768 > /sys/ class /net/ens6/queues/rx-$f/rps_flow_cnt; done

To Configure aRFS:

The aRFS feature requires explicit configuration in order to enable it. Enabling the aRFS requires enabling the 'ntuple' flag via the ethtool.

For example, to enable ntuple for eth0, run:

Copy Copied! ethtool -K eth0 ntuple on

aRFS requires the kernel to be compiled with the CONFIG_RFS_ACCEL option. This option is available in kernels 2.6.39 and above. Furthermore, aRFS requires Device Managed Flow Steering support.