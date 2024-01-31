NVIDIA PeerDirect™ uses an API between IB CORE and peer memory clients, (e.g. GPU cards) to provide access to an HCA to read/write peer memory for data buffers. As a result, it allows RDMA-based (over InfiniBand/RoCE) application to use peer device computing power, and RDMA interconnect at the same time without copying the data between the P2P devices.

For example, PeerDirect is being used for GPUDirect RDMA.

Detailed description for that API exists under MLNX OFED installation, please see docs/readme_and_user_manual/PEER_MEMORY_API.txt