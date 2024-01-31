NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.9-0.5.6.0.127
Release Notes

Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

5.9-0.5.6.0.127

September 20, 2023

Initial release of this document version.

This version is for DGX H100 systems only.

Warning

As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

Release Notes contain the following sections:

Supported NIC Speeds

The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE 3, 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

  1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

  2. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

  3. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Package Contents

Package

Revision

Licenses

clusterkit

1.8.429-1.59056.0125

BSD

dapl

2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.4.9.0.1.5.59056.0125

Dual GPL/BSD/CPL

dpcp

1.1.38-1.59056.0125

BSD-3-Clause

dump_pr

1.0-1.MLNX20230110.gac314ef.59056.0125

GPLv2 or BSD

hcoll

4.8.3221-1.59056.0125

Proprietary

ibarr

0.1.3-1.59056.0125

(GPL-2.0 WITH Linux-syscall-note) OR BSD-2-Clause

ibdump

6.0.0-1.59056.0125

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.12-1.59056.0125

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.159.MLNX20230118.g1214769c.59056.0125

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

iser

5.9-OFED.5.9.0.5.4.1

GPLv2

isert

5.9-OFED.5.9.0.5.4.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.23.1-7

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx1-OFED.4.9.6.0.0.1

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.8.1-1

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

2.1.4-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mlnx-en

5.9-0.5.5.0.g8e3d458

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

6.0-1.59056.0125

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

6.0.0-1.59056.0125

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

5.9-OFED.5.9.0.5.4.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

5.9-OFED.5.9.0.5.4.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

5.9-OFED.5.9.0.5.6.0.125.1

GPLv2

mlnx-tools

5.2.0-0.59056.0125

GPLv2

mlx-steering-dump

1.0.0-0.59056.0125

GPLv2

mpi-selector

1.0.3-1.59056.0125

BSD

mpitests

3.2.20-de56b6b.59056.0125

BSD

mstflint

4.16.1-2.59056.0125

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-3.0.59056.0125

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-docs

5.9-OFED.5.9.0.5.6.0.125

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

5.9-OFED.5.9.0.5.6.0.125

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.5rc2-1.59056.0125

BSD

opensm

5.14.0.MLNX20230123.8bab53ab-0.1.59056.0125

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.17.6-1.59056.0125

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

4.5-0.20.gac7cca5.59056.0125

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

59mlnx44-1.59056.0125

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

2.0.6-18.g955dbef

GPLv2

sharp

3.2.0.MLNX20230122.a97f1d1c-1.59056.0125

Proprietary

sockperf

3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.59056.0125

BSD

srp

5.9-OFED.5.9.0.5.4.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.15.0-1.59056.0125

BSD

xpmem

2.6.4-1.59056.0125

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

