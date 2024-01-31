Reset Flow is activated by default. Once a "fatal device" error is recognized, both the HCA and the software are reset, the ULPs and user application are notified about it, and a recovery process is performed once the event is raised.

Currently, a reset flow can be triggered by a firmware assert with Recover Flow Request (RFR) only. Firmware RFR support should be enabled explicitly using mlxconfig commands.

To query the current value, run:

Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 query | grep SW_RECOVERY_ON_ERRORS

To enable RFR bit support, run: