MLNXSM (InfiniBand Subnet Manager) Utility Release Notes v5.20.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  MLNXSM (InfiniBand Subnet Manager) Utility Release Notes v5.20.0  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

v5.20.0

Quality of Service


Added support for configuring VL Buffer sizes (QOSConfigVL). Feature control parameters:

    • qos_config_vl_enabled - Enable/disable configuration per VL.

      TRUE - Enabled

      FALSE - Disabled (default)

      VL configuration via device configuration file


Routing Engines


Added support for excluding spines from routing to balance routes when using new asymmetric routing for trees. Feature is valid when running with ar_tree_asymmetric_flow set to 3. Feature control parameters:

    • ar_tree_asymmetric_flow_threshold - Threshold (percent) of bandwidth drop between spine and core

      links before excluding spines

    • ar_tree_asymmetric_flow_threshold_limit - Maximal number of spines to exclude from routing (default 2)
Routing EnginesAdded support for hosts connected to non-leaf switches when running with AR_UPDN with asymmetric tree routes balancing (ar_tree_asymmetric_flow mode set to 3).

Subnet Configuration


Added support for Fabric Mode. Feature control parameters:

    • none - Feature is disabled, SM will not change device configuration (default)
    • o/w, Use selected profile from fabric_mode_policy_file
    • fabric_mode_profile - Selected fabric mode profile
    • fabric_mode_policy_file - Path to fabric mode policies file

Subnet Configuration
Added support for setting HOQ lifetime per port. Setting HOQ lifetime per port via device configuration file.

SMDB
Added SA Key to SMDB file.

SMDB
Added reachability indicator per port in SMDB.

General
Added option to respond or ignore traps from unknown source LIDs.

v5.19.0

FLID
Added support for assigning single FLID to multiple leaf switches. It is enabled via router configuration file.

PFRN


Added support for PFRN over routers. The control parameters:

pfrn_over_router_enabled - Enable/disable the feature.

0 - SM will not change PFRN over router related configuration.

1 - Disable the feature

2 - Enable the feature (default)


Routing Algorithm
Added support for new routing algorithm for asymmetric tree topologies. It supports asymmetric quasi fat-tree topologies. It is enabled by setting ar_tree_asymmetric_flow to 3.

General
Add neighborhood ID to switch coordinates in SMDB when using ar_updn.

General
Select hub switch according to maximal number of reachable LIDs.

General
Log remove links due to timeouts.

General
Log switch rank changes.

v5.18.0

Routing Engines


Added support for Asymmetric Routing for QFT topologies and Enhanced algorithm for routing asymmetric QFT topologies. It supports 2 and 3 level QFT without parallel links.

Feature control parameters:

  • ar_tree_asymmetric_flow - When set to 3, algorithm is enabled.

Routing Engines
Added support for calculating missing routes between switches in dfp2 routing engine.

Debug Parameters


Added Warning notes about debug parameters in the generated configuration file.

Note: It is not recommended to change these debug parameters.


Logging Improvements
Improved logging of trap 259, and discovery process.

Adaptive Routing Options
Added the option to enable and disable AR group copy optimization.

v5.17.0

Tenant Managers


This new capability prevents a tenant from using GUIDs that were assigned to another tenant.

Feature control parameters:

    • tenants_policy_enabled - Enable/disable the feature
    • tenants_policy_file - Path to tenant manager policy file

Rank Adjustment


Enabled rank adjustment for mid-level switch with missing links to roots.

Feature control parameters:

    • routing_flags - Bit mask of routing engine related features.

      When bit 0 is set, Rank Adjustment feature is enabled.


PFRN
enabled the option to configure PFRN even when not all devices support it.

‘Well-Known SM GID’ Support
Added support for handing ‘Well-Known SM GID’ in PathRecords.

v5.16.0

Congestion Control
Added support for configuring CC buffer thresholds according to the switch capabilities.

Performance
Improved performance of routing calculation for routers.

Unicast Route Rebalancing
Added the option to avoid unicast route rebalancing when HBF is enabled on all SLs.

Port GUID
Added the option to write the destination port GUID when logging direct routed SMPs.

Systemd
Added support for Systemd.

v5.15.0

Programmable Congestion Control


Extended IBCC to support programmable congestion control.

Feature control parameters:

  • ppcc_algo_dir - Path to directory with PPCC algorithm profile files

Fast Recovery


Added Fast Recovery support to configure a policy on switches for reporting ports as unhealthy, and to support isolating the unhealthy ports.

Feature control parameters:

  • fast_recovery_enabled - Enable Fast Recovery feature

    0 - SM will not send configuration, and will not isolate ports reported by switch (default)

    1 - Disable the feature

    2 - Enable the feature

  • fast_recovery_conf_file - Path to fast recovery policy file

General


Added support for running SM with a topology specification file

Feature control parameters:

  • topo_config_enabled - Enable/disable the feature
  • topo_config_file - Path to topology speciation file

General


Added support for generating SM performance report. the report file is created in the SM logs directory with the name "opensm-perflog.json".

Feature control parameters:

  • enable_performance_logging - Enable/disable the feature (enabled by default)
  • osm_perflog_dump_limit - Limit performance log file (20MB by default)

General
Added port label for supporting NDR switches and CAs.

General


Added support for additional predefined port groups:

  • ALL_ANS - All aggregation nodes
  • ALL_SWITCH_TO_SWITCH - All switch ports connected to other switches
  • ALL_SWITCH_TO_CA - All switch ports connected to CAs

General
Limited the number of simultaneous SL2VL and VLArb MADs sent per device.

General
Enabled dumping FLID ranges to the opensm-router.dump file

Routing
Added support for running an SM root detection algorithm when root GUIDs file is invalid.

Routing
Improved FLID routing calculation time.

v5.14.0

General


Updated the subnet configuration flow as follow:

  • Switch-to-switch links are updated prior to updating routing tables
  • ARLFT tables are set prior to setting the AR Group tables
  • Routing tables of switches with topology changes are updated prior to tables of switches without topology changes

General
Added support for multithreaded SL2VL calculation.

Routers
Added support for AR over routers (FLIDs).

DFP Routing Engine
Added support for persistent AR groups for DF+ 1 (dfp) routing engine.

UPDN and AR UPDN Routing Engine
Improved UPDN minhop tables calculation times.

v5.13.0

SL-to-VL Mapping Table
Added support for port masked optimized SLtoVLMappingTable programming.

DFP2 Routing Engine
Added support for PFRN on DFP2 routing engine.

PKey Validation Traps
Added support for suppressing multicast PKey validation traps.

General
Updated the default value of drop_event_subscriptions to TRUE.

General
Updated the default value of drop_subscr_on_report_fail to TRUE.

General
Enabled sending LFT/ARLFT entry for SMLID last.

MTU/Rate
Enabled MTU and Rate calculation for router PathRecords according to route.

v5.12.0

Self Healing Network with PFRN
Self healing network with PFRN is now at GA level for AR_UPDN routing engine.

Hash Based Forwarding (HBF)
Hash Based Forwarding (HBF) is now at GA level

Adaptive Routing Engine
Improved routing calculation time for AR_UPDN routing engine.

Adaptive Routing
A dedicated AR group ID per leaf is now assigned also when SHIELD is disabled.

General
Added the option to avoid initializing links marked for port resets.

General
Updated root_guid_file parameter description.

General
Removed from guid2lid vPorts with LID required set to 0.

DragonFly+ Topologies
Improved root detection algorithm for DragonFly+ topologies to support leaf switches without hosts.

v5.11.0

Self healing network with PFRN


[Beta] PFRN is used for fast link fault recovery. If a link fails or disconnects, switches send messages to the peer switches to update the routing tables.

This feature is supported only on ar_updn and ar_ftree routing engine and if all fabric switches support PFRN (NVIDIA Quantum and NVIDIA Quantum-2 switch systems only).

Feature control parameters:

  • pfrn_sl - SL for PFRN messages (default SL 0).
  • pfrn_mask_clear_timeout - Time-out since the last PFRN message received by the switch for an AR group, after which unused port masks will be cleared. The value is in multipliers of 30 seconds. (default 180)
  • pfrn_mask_force_clear_timeout - Time-out since last mask clear operation, after which unused port masks are cleared by the switch. The value is in multipliers of 240 seconds. (default 720)

In order to disable PFRN, set shield_mode value to 2.


Multiport high availability


Allows SM to failover to another port in the case of SM link failure. It requires configuring more than one port GUID in the GUID parameter.

Feature control parameter:

  • enable_sm_port_failover - Enable or disable failover (default FALSE).

Hash Based Forwarding (HBF)


Allows selection of the switch outgoing port for statically routed packets based on the packet's parameters (ECMP like).

With dfp2 routing engine, non-minhop routes will be used for static routing as well as for Adaptive Routing.

Feature control parameters:

  • hbf_sl_mask - SLs supporting HBF (default 0).

  • hbf_hash_type - Hash function for HBF

    • 0 - CRC (default).
    • 1 - XOR.
  • hbf_seed_type - Hash seed type:
    • 0 - Seed (default).
    • 1 - Random.
  • hbf_seed - Hash seed, 32 bit number:
    • 0xffffffff - Use switch GUID for seed (default).
    • 0x0-0xfffffffe - Specific seed value.

  • hbf_hash_fields - Fields of packet for hash calculation (default 0x40F00C0F).

    hbf_weights - Weights ratio between ports of different AR sub-groups:

    • auto - SM/routing engine decision (default).
    • <sg0>,<sg1>,<sg2> - User defined weights for subgroup 0 to subgroup 2.

SA response time
Improved SA response time for multicast join requests during routing calculation.

Persistent mapping
Added support for persistent mapping between AR group ID and the destination switch GUID.

Switch SMA response MADs
Switch SMA response MADs are now routed using PLFT0 to overcome a firmware limitation in dfp2.

SM ports table
Added SM ports table to SMDB.

Log message verbosity
Changed verbosity of log message when toggling ports to INFO.

Port state report
Added the option to report to the log when failing to update port state from ARM to ACTIVE.

Virtualization traps
Added details for virtualization traps to the log file.

Statistics dump file per SM
Enabled statistics dump file per SM port by default.

Asymmetric flow algorithm for trees
Enabled asymmetric flow algorithm for trees (ar_updn and ar_ftree) by default.

v5.10.0

Adaptive Timeout SL Mask


Added support for Adaptive Timeout SL mask.

Feature control parameter :

  • adaptive_timeout_sl_mask - an adaptive timeout enabled SLs mask. (Default 0xFFFF)

IB Router QoS


Extended the QoS policy file to support subnet prefixes and port GIDs for inter subnet QoS.

This improvement enables the definition of SL/rate/MTU/packet-life for cross-subnet paths.

For further information, refer to the doc/QoS_management_in_OpenSM.txt document.


Routing Engine


Added a new root detection algorithm in UPDN and ar_updn routing engines.

Feature control parameters :

  • find_roots_color_algorithm - enables/disables the feature. (Default is TRUE)

  • max_cas_on_spine - sets the maximum number of CAs on a switch to allow considering it

    as a spine instead of a leaf by the routing algorithm.


Routing Engine
Changed the default routing engine to be ar_updn instead of minhop.

Vendor Specific (VS) Key


Added support for Vendor Specific (VS) key.

The following are the parameters related to the feature:

  • vs_key_enable - enables VS key configuration:

    • 0 - ignore
    • 1 - disable
    • 2 - enable
  • vs_key_lease_period - the lease period used for VS keys in [sec].

  • vs_key_ci_protect_bits - the protection level for the key:

    • 1 - protected
    • 0 - unprotected (The response Key Info exposes the key).
  • vs_max_outstanding_mads - the maximum number of outstanding VS MADs in the network at once.
  • key_mgr_seed - used by the key manager for VS key configuration.

SA Response Time


Improved SA response time during routing calculation.

Feature control parameter:

  • enable_queries_during_routing - enables SA queries during routing calculation. (Default is TRUE)

Report Duplicated GUIDs
Added support for reporting duplicated GUIDs to UFM.

Switch Reboot
Added the option to report switch reboots to UFM.

Long Transaction Timeout
Enabled the option to use long transaction timeout for PI for port 0 MADs.

SMDB Dump File
Added subnet prefix to SMDB dump file.

SM Binding Port Information
Added SM binding port information to the MAD details in the timeout message, dumped to the SM log file.

OpenSM Start Time
Added SM start time to the SMDB dump file.

Dump MAD Statistics per SM Port


Added the option to enable dump MAD statistics per SM port.

Feature control parameter:

  • osm_stats_dump_per_sm_port - enables/disables the feature. (Default is FALSE)

Adaptive Routing (AR) Group IDs
Made the process of selecting AR (Adaptive Routing) group IDs deterministic in each run of the SM on the same fabric.

v5.9.1

Link Speed
Added support for NDR InfiniBand link speed in SM,

Configuration File Validation


Added a new command line option "--validate_conf_files" to enable SM to only validate configuration files and exit afterwards.

Note: This version of the tool supports only the validation partition file part.


Persistent Multicast (MC) Trees


This capability enables reading MulticastForwardingTables tables upon SM startup/fail-over to ensure the new MASTER SM does not break multicast routing.

To enable/disable it use the "get_mft_tables" parameter (default TRUE).


DragonFly+ Topologies
Added SHIELD support for dfp2 routing engine for DragonFly+ topologies.

SM Allowed GUIDs List


This new capability enables the user to specify the list of GUIDs allowed to run SM in the fabric. When the list is provided, the master SM will avoid handover to ports that are not specified in the list.

To enable this feature use the "allowed_sm_guids" parameter. When set to "(null)", the feature disabled.


Limiting the Number of VLs for Long Distance Links


This new capability enables the user to set the maximum operational VL per port by a new file specified by the "device_configutarion_file" parameter in the OpenSM configuration file.

To provide per port configuration use the "device_configutarion_file".

For more information, see doc/device_configuration.md.


Send ClientReregister after Subnet Configuration


This new capability enables the user to send ClientReregister after subnet configuration to prevent the hosts from sending SA requests to the SM before the SM is ready to respond to them.

This feature can be controlled using the following parameters:

client_rereg_mode - Control modes of sending ClientRergister.

Supported values:

  • 0 - Do not send client re-registration.
  • 1 - Send client re-registration during LID assignment (previous default behavior).
  • 2 - [Default] Send client re-registration after routing and QoS configuration from link manager.

The new parameter replaces the depracated "no_clients_rereg" parameter.


kDOR Generalized Hypercube Engine
Added kDOR Generalized Hypercube engine.

General
  • Added the option to print a summary of AR and DragonFly+ supported switches to the log
  • Improved performance of NR lookup by LID
  • Changed the verbosity of port group creation messages to be in INFO level
  • Added new statistics counters to opensm-statistics.dump
  • Added the option to consider affinity when calculating number of cores

v5.8.1

Asymmetric trees


The feature is applicable to ar_updn and ar_ftree routing engines. It reduces congestion in asymmetric tree topologies with missing uplinks on leaf switches.

To enable/disable the feature, use the ar_tree_asymmetric_flow parameter. The supported values are:

  • 0 - Disable the feature (default).

  • 1 - Enable the feature using single AR subgroup.

    Note: Recommended for asymmetric tree topologies with 1000-2000 leaf switches.

  • 2 - Enable the feature using two AR subgroups.

    Note: Recommended for asymmetric tree topologies with less than 1000 leaf switches.


Selecting LID for Master SM


This feature prevents SM LID changes upon fail-over.

To set the LID for master SM, use the master_sm_lid parameter. The supported values are:

  • 0 - Disable the feature (default).
  • 1-0xBFFF - LID to set to SM port when in MASTER state.

Root GUIDs file for Dragonfly+ Routing Engines


This feature enables root GUIDs file for Dragonfly+ topology Routing Engines (dfp and dfp2).

To set the file with GUIDs of root switches of the topology use the root_guid_file parameter.


Dragonfly+ Routing Engine


Added new routing engine (dfp2) for Dragonfly+ topologies. This engine supports Dragonfly+ topologies with any kind of tree topology islands. If the topology contains an island with more than 2 tree levels, the root GUIDs file, including the root switches of all Dragonfly+ islands should be provided.

To add the dfp2 new Routing Engine, use the routing_engine parameter.


Maximum Operational VLs for Ca, Routers and Switches


This feature enables the user to configure different max_op_vls for CAs, Routers and Switches.

To set the maximum operational VLs per device type, use the following parameters:

  • max_op_vls_ca - Maximum operational VLs for CAs. When 0, use value max_op_vls. (default 0)
  • max_op_vls_rtr - Maximum operational VLs for routers. When 0, use value max_op_vls. (default 0)
  • max_op_vls_sw - Maximum operational VLs for switches. When 0, use value max_op_vls. (default 0)

“VL packing” for Dragonfly+ and KDOR Routing Engines.


Added support for “VL packing” for Dragonfly+ and KDOR routing engines. This feature reduces the maximum operational VLs for CAs to half of subnet max_op_vls when using dfp/dfp2/kdor_hc routing engines.

To enable/disable the feature, use the enable_vl_packing parameter.

The following is an example of “VL packing”:

  • enable_vl_packing set to TRUE
  • max_op_vls set to 3 (Enable 4 VLs)
  • max_op_vls_ca set to 2 (Use 2 VLs for CAs)

Support SRP target on HCAs with Socket-Direct architecture/Virtual Machines.
Enabled returning PortInfoRecord and NodeRecord for virtual ports and reporting virtual port capability changes To enable/disable the feature (default TRUE), use the enable_virt_rec_ext parameter.

General
  • Improved balancing of direct routes calculated for multi-port
  • Set HCA-grp in port groups parser to be an optional parameter
  • Added support for router alias GUIDs configuration for virtual ports
  • Added NDR speed port info capability bit to ib_types.h
  • Avoided sending client reregister to vport index 0
  • Extended rpg_byte_reset to 19 bits in Congestion Control
  • Enabled crashd by default
  • Added report auxiliary port state changes
  • OpenSM now overrides the attributes of IPoIB multicast groups loaded from the SADB with broadcast group
  • Limited the number of PortInfo and MEPI MADs sent per device simultaneously
  • Configured switch AR SL mask according to the ar_sl_mask configuration parameter
  • Updated GeneralInfo device IDs list to include NVIDIA Quantum-2 and future ConnectX family devices
  • Updated the man page with AR routing engines
  • Avoided exiting OpenSM when failing to bind to auxiliary port

v5.7.2

General
  • Added support for MCMR join/leave requests with default subnet prefix
  • Set Enabled AR SL mask on switches according to ar_sl_mask.

v5.7.1

Multiple ports


Allows MLNXSM to use multiple ports for sending Subnet configuration MADs.

Feature control parameters:

  • guid - Comma separated list of MLNXSM port GUIDs.

    First port GUID specifies primary port which used for Subnet Management (discovery, traps) and Subnet Administration.

    Additional port GUIDs are used for sending subnet configuration (SMP Set MADs).

    Configuration file example: guid 0x10001,0x10002


Extend router selection algorithm


Supports specifying hash function, seed and additional hash function arguments for router selection during path records calculation.

Feature control parameters:

  • rtr_selection_function - Hash function to be used by router selection algorithm.
  • Supported values - crc32 (default).
  • rtr_selection_seed - Seed for router selection algorithm. (default 0)

  • rtr_selection_algo_parameters - Comma separated list of parameters for router selection algorithm.

    Supported values: sgid, dgid. (default sgid, dgid)


LMC for routers and number of LIDs allowed per router for inter-subnet path records


Feature control parameters:

  • lids_per_rtr - Defines number of Router LIDs to be used for inter-subnet path records.

    When set to 0, MLNXSM will use number of LIDs per router according to global LMC. (default 0)

    When set to non-zero, MLNXSM will set LMC for router ports according to the value of this parameter (minimal N such that 2^N >= lids_per_rtr).

    If global LMC is not zero, lids_per_rtr is ignored.

    When lids_per_rtr is set to non-zero value, updn/ar_updn/chain with updn routing engines should be used.


Congestion Control


Feature control parameters:

  • mlnx_congestion_control - Enabled/Disable Mellanox Congestion Control.

    Supported values:

    0 - Do not configure congestion control (default).

    1 - Disable congestion control on the subnet.

    2 - Configure congestion control according to policy file.

  • congestion_control_policy_file - Path to congestion control policy file.

For additional information, please review congestion_control.md file provided with MLNXSM.


LIDs range in Routing Chains


Replaces path-bit qualifier in routing chain configuration by min-path-bit and max-path-bit qualifiers. (path-bit is still supported for backward compatibility).

Example of usage:

  • min-path-bit: 1
  • max-path-bit: 3

Controlling maximum number of MADs on wire per destination


Feature control parameters:

  • max_wire_smps_per_device - Number of MADs on the wire per device. (default 2)

Configuring service keys to service name


Service keys' configuring service names.

Feature control parameters:

service_name2key_map_file - Path to service name to service key map file.

File contains mapping from service name to service key which is specified in IPv6 format.

For example, map service name <SERVICE NAME> service key 0::1 by adding the following line to the file:

<SERVICE NAME> 0::1


General
  • Disabled the option to send PortInfo MADs to switch ports that did not change their state from the previous sweep.
  • Enabled Adaptive Routing for all SLs on switches.
  • Set limit to SMInfo dispatcher queue.
  • Improved performance of missing routes calculation for trees.
  • Improved performance of ar_updn and ar_ftree routing engines.
  • Improved performance of inter-subnet path record calculation.
  • Added log number of link resets by MLNXSM at the end of heavy sweep.

  • Disabled creating subnet LST file as default.

    Feature control parameters:

    • enable_lst_file - Controls dumping subnet LST file of the topology

      If set to TRUE, LST file is created after heavy sweep. (default FALSE)

  • Removed LMC support from verbosity bypass.
  • Enabled empty port groups file in routing chains.
  • Aligned index table columns in SMDB file.

  • UPDN LID tracking - Added the option to give precedence to exit ports leading to switch with lower total number of routes over exit ports leading to switch with less routes to the switch of the destination LID.

    Feature control parameters:

    • updn_lid_tracking_prefer_total_routes

      If set to TRUE, enable the feature. (default FALSE)

  • UPDN LID tracking - Improved routing algorithm to improve routing utilization and routes balancing.
  • UPDN LID tracking - Updated routing engine to support LMC.

Default Configuration Changes

  • Changed the default values of:

    • max_topologies_per_sw from 1 to 4
    • scatter_ports from 0 (disabled) to 8
    • log_flash from FALSE to TRUE
  • Disabled dumping subnet LST file by default.

Parameter Changes

Parameter Name

Status

Type

Description

5.18.0

ar_tree_asymmetric_flow

Update

Numeric

Support enabling new asymmetric routing algorithm for QFT topologies

max_op_vls

Update

Numeric

Changed default from 3 (4 data VLs) to 2 (2 data VLs)

enable_ar_group_copy

New

Boolean

Debug option to allow controlling AR group copy optimization. (default TRUE)

5.17.0

tenants_policy_enabled

New

Boolean

Enable tenants manager feature (default is FALSE)

tenant_policy_file

New

Path

Path to tenants manager policy file (default is /etc/opensm.tenants-policy.conf)

routing_flags

New

Mask

Control various routing engine options (default is 0)

5.15.0

max_wire_smps

Update

Numeric

Change default value to 32

max_wire_smps2

Update

Numeric

Change default value to 32

hbf_sl_mask

Update

Numeric

Change default value to 0xffff

topo_config_enabled

New

Boolean

Enable running SM with topology spec file (default is FALSE)

topo_config_file

New

Path

Path to topology specification file (default is "(null)")

fast_recovery_enabled

New

Numeric

Enable fast recovery feature (default is 0)

fast_recovery_conf_file

New

Path

Path to fast recovery file (default is "(null)"

ppcc_algo_dir

New

Path

Path to directory with PPCC algorithm profile files (default is /etc/opensm/ppcc_algo_dir)

enable_performance_logging

New

Boolean

Enable generating SM performance report (default is TRUE)

osm_perflog_dump_limit

New

Numeric

Limit performance log file size in megabytes (default is 20)

max_seq_redisc

Update

Numeric

Change default value to 4

qos_policy_file

Update

Path

Change default value to "(null)"

routing_engine

Update

String

Update description that dfp2 is not experimental

5.14.0

qos

Update

Boolean

Changed default to TRUE

use_optimized_slvl

Update

Boolean

Changed default to TRUE

use_optimized_port_mask_slvl

Update

Boolean

Changed default to TRUE

long_transaction_timeout

Update

Numeric

Changed default from 500 milliseconds to 1000 milliseconds

5.13.0

root_guid_file

Update

Path

Updated description to include all supported routing engines

suppress_mc_pkey_traps

New

Boolean

Suppress Multicast PKey violation traps (default is TRUE)

drop_subscr_on_report_fail

Update

Boolean

Changed default to TRUE

drop_event_subscriptions

Update

Boolean

Changed default to TRUE

use_optimized_slvl

Update

Boolean

Updated description that parameter control wild carded optimization

use_optimized_port_mask_slvl

New

Boolean

Enable port masked optimized SLtoVLMappingTable programming (default is FALSE)

rtr_pr_mtu

Update

Numeric

Change default to 255 (Calculate PathRecord MTU according to route)

rtr_pr_rate

Update

Numeric

Change default to 255 (Calculate PathRecord Rate according to route)

5.12.0

root_guid_file

Update

Path

Updated description to include all supported routing engines.

5.11.0

pfrn_sl

New

Number

SL for PFRN messages. Default 0

pfrn_mask_clear_timeout

New

Number

Time since last PFRN for an AR group to clear unused port masks. Default 180

pfrn_mask_force_clear_timeout

New

Number

Time since last mask clear, after which unused port mask is cleared by the switch. Default 720

n2n_key_enable

New

Number

Enable Node-to-Node Key (management class 0xC) configuration. Default 0 (Ignore)

n2n_key_protect_bit

New

Number

Protection level for class 0xC. Default 1

n2n_key_lease_period

New

Number

Lease period for class 0xC key. Default 60

n2n_max_outstanding_mads

New

Number

Maximum number of N2N MADs in the network at once. Default 500

enable_sm_port_failover

New

Boolean

Enable SM fail over to another port in case of link failure. Default is False

hbf_sl_mask

New

Boolean

SL mask for HBF. Default 0x0000 (Disabled)

hbf_hash_type

New

Number

HBF hash type. Default 0 (CRC)

hbf_seed_type

New

Number

HBF seed type. Default 0 (User defined seed)

hbf_seed

New

Number

Seed for HBF. Default 0xFFFFFFFF (Use switch GUID)

hbf_hash_fields

New

Number

Fields of packet for hash calculation. Default 0x40F00C0F

hbf_weights

New

String

Weights ratio between ports of different groups. Default 'auto' (Routing algorithm decision)

cache_ar_group_id

New

Boolean

Load GUID to AR group ID cache file on startup. Default TRUE

ar_tree_asymmetric_flow

Update

Number

Changed default to 1.

sm_stats_dump_per_sm_port

Update

Boolean

Changed default to TRUE,

5.10.0

adaptive_timeout_sl_mask

New

Number

Define a adaptive timeout SL mask of the port. Default 0xFFFF

routing_engine

Update

String

Changed default value from (null) to ar_updn

find_roots_color_algorithm

New

Boolean

Find root using coloring algorithm for tree based topologies.

Default is TRUE.

max_cas_on_spine

New

Boolean

The maximum number of CAs on a switch to allow considering it as a spine instead of a leaf by the routing algorithm.

hm_num_traps

Update

Number

Changed default value from 250 to 60.

hm_num_traps_period_secs

Update

Number

Changed default value from 60 to 90 seconds.

5.9.1

allowed_sm_guids

New

String

Define list of allowed SM port GUIDs

device_configuration_file

New

String

Path to device configuration file

client_rereg_mode

New

Number

Control sending ClientReregister to devices

max_rate_enum

New

Number

Define maximal supported rate in SA records

gmp_traps_threads_num

New

Number

Number of threads for processing GMP traps

get_mft_tables

New

Boolean

Enable/Disable reading MFT tables on first master sweep

routing_engine

Update

String

Support kdor-ghc for Generalized Hypercube routing engine

mepi_cache_enabled

Update

Boolean

Changed default from FALSE to TRUE

no_clients_rereg

Update

Boolean

Deprecated by client_rereg_mode

use_original_extended_sa_rates_only

Update

Boolean

Deprecated by max_rate_enum

dfp_down_up_turns_mode

Update

Number

Changed default from 0 to 2 (disable down/up turns)

routing_threads_num

Update

Number

Changed default value from 1 to 0

force_link_speed_ext

Update

Number

Support NDR speeds

5.8.1

max_wire_smps

Update

Number

Change default from 4 to 16

max_wire_smps2

Update

Number

Change default from 4 to 16

max_smps_timeut

Update

Number

Change default from 600000 to 300000 milliseconds

max_msg_fifo_timeout

Update

Number

Change default from 10000 to 5000 milliseconds

transaction_timeout

Update

Number

Change default from 200 to 100 milliseconds

enable_crashd

Update

Boolean

Change default from FALSE to TRUE

routing_engine

Update

Text

Support dfp2 routing engine

master_sm_lid

New

LID

LID for local SM when in MASTER state

enable_virt_rec_ext

New

Boolean

Enable PortInfoRecord/NodeRecord for virtual ports/nodes

ar_tree_asymmetric_flow

New

Number

AR Asymmetric trees max flow algorithm

max_op_vls_ca

New

Number

max_op_vl for CAs

max_op_vls_sw

New

Number

max_op_vl for switches

max_op_vls_rtr

New

Number

max_op_vl for routers

enable_vl_packing

New

Boolean

Enable VL packing

5.7.2

ar_sl_mask

Existing

Number

Modified behavior: Parameter controls AR SL mask both in switches and HCAs

5.7.1

enable_lst_file

New

Boolean

Control dumping subnet LST file of the topology

lids_per_rtr

New

Number

Control number of LIDs per router of inter-subnet path record

max_wire_smps_per_device

New

Number

Control maximum number of MADs on wire per device

service_name2key_map_file

New

Path

Path to service name to service key map file

rtr_selection_function

New

String

Hash function to be used by router selection algorithm

rtr_selection_seed

New

Number

Seed for router selection algorithm

rtr_selection_algo_parameters

New

String

Comma separated list of parameters for router selection algorithm

updn_lid_tracking_prefer_total_routes

New

Boolean

Control UPDN LID tracking exit port selection criteria

mlnx_congestion_control

New

Number

Control Mellanox Congestion Control enablement

congestion_control_policy_file

New

Path

Path to Congestion Control policy file

guid

Update

List

Changed the type from GUID to list of commas separated GUIDs

scatter_ports

Update

Number

Changed default value from 0 (disabled) to 8

log_flash

Update

Boolean

Changed default value from FALSE to TRUE

max_topologies_per_sw

Update

Number

Changed default value from 1 to 4
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 14, 2024
content here