Changes and New Features
|v5.20.0
Quality of Service
Routing Engines
|Routing Engines
|Added support for hosts connected to non-leaf switches when running with AR_UPDN with asymmetric tree routes balancing (ar_tree_asymmetric_flow mode set to 3).
Subnet Configuration
Subnet Configuration
Added support for setting HOQ lifetime per port. Setting HOQ lifetime per port via device configuration file.
SMDB
Added SA Key to SMDB file.
SMDB
Added reachability indicator per port in SMDB.
General
Added option to respond or ignore traps from unknown source LIDs.
v5.19.0
FLID
Added support for assigning single FLID to multiple leaf switches. It is enabled via router configuration file.
PFRN
pfrn_over_router_enabled - Enable/disable the feature.
0 - SM will not change PFRN over router related configuration.
1 - Disable the feature
2 - Enable the feature (default)
Routing Algorithm
Added support for new routing algorithm for asymmetric tree topologies. It supports asymmetric quasi fat-tree topologies. It is enabled by setting ar_tree_asymmetric_flow to 3.
General
Add neighborhood ID to switch coordinates in SMDB when using ar_updn.
General
Select hub switch according to maximal number of reachable LIDs.
General
Log remove links due to timeouts.
General
Log switch rank changes.
v5.18.0
Routing Engines
Feature control parameters:
Routing Engines
Added support for calculating missing routes between switches in dfp2 routing engine.
|
Debug Parameters
Note: It is not recommended to change these debug parameters.
Logging Improvements
Improved logging of trap 259, and discovery process.
Adaptive Routing Options
Added the option to enable and disable AR group copy optimization.
v5.17.0
Tenant Managers
Feature control parameters:
|
Rank Adjustment
Feature control parameters:
|
PFRN
enabled the option to configure PFRN even when not all devices support it.
|
‘Well-Known SM GID’ Support
Added support for handing ‘Well-Known SM GID’ in PathRecords.
v5.16.0
Congestion Control
Added support for configuring CC buffer thresholds according to the switch capabilities.
Performance
Improved performance of routing calculation for routers.
Unicast Route Rebalancing
Added the option to avoid unicast route rebalancing when HBF is enabled on all SLs.
Port GUID
Added the option to write the destination port GUID when logging direct routed SMPs.
Systemd
Added support for Systemd.
v5.15.0
Programmable Congestion Control
Feature control parameters:
|
Fast Recovery
Feature control parameters:
|
General
Feature control parameters:
|
General
Feature control parameters:
General
Added port label for supporting NDR switches and CAs.
|
General
General
Limited the number of simultaneous SL2VL and VLArb MADs sent per device.
General
Enabled dumping FLID ranges to the opensm-router.dump file
Routing
Added support for running an SM root detection algorithm when root GUIDs file is invalid.
Routing
Improved FLID routing calculation time.
v5.14.0
General
General
Added support for multithreaded SL2VL calculation.
Routers
Added support for AR over routers (FLIDs).
DFP Routing Engine
Added support for persistent AR groups for DF+ 1 (dfp) routing engine.
UPDN and AR UPDN Routing Engine
Improved UPDN minhop tables calculation times.
v5.13.0
SL-to-VL Mapping Table
Added support for port masked optimized SLtoVLMappingTable programming.
DFP2 Routing Engine
Added support for PFRN on DFP2 routing engine.
PKey Validation Traps
Added support for suppressing multicast PKey validation traps.
General
Updated the default value of drop_event_subscriptions to TRUE.
General
Updated the default value of drop_subscr_on_report_fail to TRUE.
General
Enabled sending LFT/ARLFT entry for SMLID last.
MTU/Rate
Enabled MTU and Rate calculation for router PathRecords according to route.
v5.12.0
Self Healing Network with PFRN
Self healing network with PFRN is now at GA level for AR_UPDN routing engine.
Hash Based Forwarding (HBF)
Hash Based Forwarding (HBF) is now at GA level
Adaptive Routing Engine
Improved routing calculation time for AR_UPDN routing engine.
Adaptive Routing
A dedicated AR group ID per leaf is now assigned also when SHIELD is disabled.
General
Added the option to avoid initializing links marked for port resets.
General
Updated root_guid_file parameter description.
General
Removed from guid2lid vPorts with LID required set to 0.
DragonFly+ Topologies
Improved root detection algorithm for DragonFly+ topologies to support leaf switches without hosts.
v5.11.0
Self healing network with PFRN
This feature is supported only on ar_updn and ar_ftree routing engine and if all fabric switches support PFRN (NVIDIA Quantum and NVIDIA Quantum-2 switch systems only).
Feature control parameters:
In order to disable PFRN, set shield_mode value to 2.
Multiport high availability
Feature control parameter:
|
Hash Based Forwarding (HBF)
With dfp2 routing engine, non-minhop routes will be used for static routing as well as for Adaptive Routing.
Feature control parameters:
|
SA response time
Improved SA response time for multicast join requests during routing calculation.
Persistent mapping
Added support for persistent mapping between AR group ID and the destination switch GUID.
Switch SMA response MADs
Switch SMA response MADs are now routed using PLFT0 to overcome a firmware limitation in dfp2.
SM ports table
Added SM ports table to SMDB.
Log message verbosity
Changed verbosity of log message when toggling ports to INFO.
Port state report
Added the option to report to the log when failing to update port state from ARM to ACTIVE.
Virtualization traps
Added details for virtualization traps to the log file.
Statistics dump file per SM
Enabled statistics dump file per SM port by default.
Asymmetric flow algorithm for trees
Enabled asymmetric flow algorithm for trees (ar_updn and ar_ftree) by default.
v5.10.0
Adaptive Timeout SL Mask
Feature control parameter :
|
IB Router QoS
This improvement enables the definition of SL/rate/MTU/packet-life for cross-subnet paths.
For further information, refer to the doc/QoS_management_in_OpenSM.txt document.
|
Feature control parameters :
|
Routing Engine
Changed the default routing engine to be ar_updn instead of minhop.
Vendor Specific (VS) Key
The following are the parameters related to the feature:
|
SA Response Time
Feature control parameter:
|
Report Duplicated GUIDs
Added support for reporting duplicated GUIDs to UFM.
Switch Reboot
Added the option to report switch reboots to UFM.
Long Transaction Timeout
Enabled the option to use long transaction timeout for PI for port 0 MADs.
SMDB Dump File
Added subnet prefix to SMDB dump file.
SM Binding Port Information
Added SM binding port information to the MAD details in the timeout message, dumped to the SM log file.
OpenSM Start Time
Added SM start time to the SMDB dump file.
Dump MAD Statistics per SM Port
Feature control parameter:
|
Adaptive Routing (AR) Group IDs
Made the process of selecting AR (Adaptive Routing) group IDs deterministic in each run of the SM on the same fabric.
v5.9.1
Link Speed
Added support for NDR InfiniBand link speed in SM,
Configuration File Validation
Note: This version of the tool supports only the validation partition file part.
|
Persistent Multicast (MC) Trees
To enable/disable it use the "get_mft_tables" parameter (default TRUE).
|
DragonFly+ Topologies
Added SHIELD support for dfp2 routing engine for DragonFly+ topologies.
SM Allowed GUIDs List
To enable this feature use the "allowed_sm_guids" parameter. When set to "(null)", the feature disabled.
|
Limiting the Number of VLs for Long Distance Links
To provide per port configuration use the "device_configutarion_file".
For more information, see doc/device_configuration.md.
|
Send ClientReregister after Subnet Configuration
This feature can be controlled using the following parameters:
client_rereg_mode - Control modes of sending ClientRergister.
Supported values:
The new parameter replaces the depracated "no_clients_rereg" parameter.
|
kDOR Generalized Hypercube Engine
Added kDOR Generalized Hypercube engine.
General
v5.8.1
Asymmetric trees
To enable/disable the feature, use the ar_tree_asymmetric_flow parameter. The supported values are:
|
Selecting LID for Master SM
To set the LID for master SM, use the master_sm_lid parameter. The supported values are:
|
Root GUIDs file for Dragonfly+ Routing Engines
To set the file with GUIDs of root switches of the topology use the root_guid_file parameter.
|
Dragonfly+ Routing Engine
To add the dfp2 new Routing Engine, use the routing_engine parameter.
|
Maximum Operational VLs for Ca, Routers and Switches
To set the maximum operational VLs per device type, use the following parameters:
|
“VL packing” for Dragonfly+ and KDOR Routing Engines.
To enable/disable the feature, use the enable_vl_packing parameter.
The following is an example of “VL packing”:
|
Support SRP target on HCAs with Socket-Direct architecture/Virtual Machines.
Enabled returning PortInfoRecord and NodeRecord for virtual ports and reporting virtual port capability changes To enable/disable the feature (default TRUE), use the enable_virt_rec_ext parameter.
|
General
v5.7.2
General
v5.7.1
Multiple ports
Feature control parameters:
|
Extend router selection algorithm
Feature control parameters:
|
LMC for routers and number of LIDs allowed per router for inter-subnet path records
|
For additional information, please review congestion_control.md file provided with MLNXSM.
|
LIDs range in Routing Chains
Example of usage:
|
Controlling maximum number of MADs on wire per destination
Configuring service keys to service name
Feature control parameters:
service_name2key_map_file - Path to service name to service key map file.
File contains mapping from service name to service key which is specified in IPv6 format.
For example, map service name <SERVICE NAME> service key 0::1 by adding the following line to the file:
<SERVICE NAME> 0::1
|
General
Default Configuration Changes
Parameter Name
Status
Type
Description
5.18.0
ar_tree_asymmetric_flow
Update
Numeric
Support enabling new asymmetric routing algorithm for QFT topologies
max_op_vls
Update
Numeric
Changed default from 3 (4 data VLs) to 2 (2 data VLs)
enable_ar_group_copy
New
Boolean
Debug option to allow controlling AR group copy optimization. (default TRUE)
5.17.0
tenants_policy_enabled
New
Boolean
Enable tenants manager feature (default is FALSE)
tenant_policy_file
New
Path
Path to tenants manager policy file (default is /etc/opensm.tenants-policy.conf)
routing_flags
New
Mask
Control various routing engine options (default is 0)
5.15.0
max_wire_smps
Update
Numeric
Change default value to 32
max_wire_smps2
Update
Numeric
Change default value to 32
hbf_sl_mask
Update
Numeric
Change default value to 0xffff
topo_config_enabled
New
Boolean
Enable running SM with topology spec file (default is FALSE)
topo_config_file
New
Path
Path to topology specification file (default is "(null)")
fast_recovery_enabled
New
Numeric
Enable fast recovery feature (default is 0)
fast_recovery_conf_file
New
Path
Path to fast recovery file (default is "(null)"
ppcc_algo_dir
New
Path
Path to directory with PPCC algorithm profile files (default is /etc/opensm/ppcc_algo_dir)
enable_performance_logging
New
Boolean
Enable generating SM performance report (default is TRUE)
osm_perflog_dump_limit
New
Numeric
Limit performance log file size in megabytes (default is 20)
max_seq_redisc
Update
Numeric
Change default value to 4
qos_policy_file
Update
Path
Change default value to "(null)"
routing_engine
Update
String
Update description that dfp2 is not experimental
5.14.0
qos
Update
Boolean
Changed default to TRUE
use_optimized_slvl
Update
Boolean
Changed default to TRUE
use_optimized_port_mask_slvl
Update
Boolean
Changed default to TRUE
long_transaction_timeout
Update
Numeric
Changed default from 500 milliseconds to 1000 milliseconds
5.13.0
root_guid_file
Update
Path
Updated description to include all supported routing engines
suppress_mc_pkey_traps
New
Boolean
Suppress Multicast PKey violation traps (default is TRUE)
drop_subscr_on_report_fail
Update
Boolean
Changed default to TRUE
drop_event_subscriptions
Update
Boolean
Changed default to TRUE
use_optimized_slvl
Update
Boolean
Updated description that parameter control wild carded optimization
use_optimized_port_mask_slvl
New
Boolean
Enable port masked optimized SLtoVLMappingTable programming (default is FALSE)
rtr_pr_mtu
Update
Numeric
Change default to 255 (Calculate PathRecord MTU according to route)
rtr_pr_rate
Update
Numeric
Change default to 255 (Calculate PathRecord Rate according to route)
5.12.0
root_guid_file
Update
Path
Updated description to include all supported routing engines.
5.11.0
pfrn_sl
New
Number
SL for PFRN messages. Default 0
pfrn_mask_clear_timeout
New
Number
Time since last PFRN for an AR group to clear unused port masks. Default 180
pfrn_mask_force_clear_timeout
New
Number
Time since last mask clear, after which unused port mask is cleared by the switch. Default 720
n2n_key_enable
New
Number
Enable Node-to-Node Key (management class 0xC) configuration. Default 0 (Ignore)
n2n_key_protect_bit
New
Number
Protection level for class 0xC. Default 1
n2n_key_lease_period
New
Number
Lease period for class 0xC key. Default 60
n2n_max_outstanding_mads
New
Number
Maximum number of N2N MADs in the network at once. Default 500
enable_sm_port_failover
New
Boolean
Enable SM fail over to another port in case of link failure. Default is False
hbf_sl_mask
New
Boolean
SL mask for HBF. Default 0x0000 (Disabled)
hbf_hash_type
New
Number
HBF hash type. Default 0 (CRC)
hbf_seed_type
New
Number
HBF seed type. Default 0 (User defined seed)
hbf_seed
New
Number
Seed for HBF. Default 0xFFFFFFFF (Use switch GUID)
hbf_hash_fields
New
Number
Fields of packet for hash calculation. Default 0x40F00C0F
hbf_weights
New
String
Weights ratio between ports of different groups. Default 'auto' (Routing algorithm decision)
cache_ar_group_id
New
Boolean
Load GUID to AR group ID cache file on startup. Default TRUE
ar_tree_asymmetric_flow
Update
Number
Changed default to 1.
sm_stats_dump_per_sm_port
Update
Boolean
Changed default to TRUE,
5.10.0
adaptive_timeout_sl_mask
New
Number
Define a adaptive timeout SL mask of the port. Default 0xFFFF
routing_engine
Update
String
Changed default value from (null) to ar_updn
find_roots_color_algorithm
New
Boolean
Find root using coloring algorithm for tree based topologies.
Default is TRUE.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changed default value from 1 to 4