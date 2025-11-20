5.25.1 Fixed an issue with line breaks in Virtualization DB dump file

Fixed an issue with reconfiguring PFRN on routers when changing configuration during runtime

Fixed an issue with redundant HCA configuration on topology changes

Fixed trailing newlines from syslog messages

Fixed hang due to race when handling CC/VS/N2N KeyViolation MADs

Fixed an issue with failing DFP routing engine after failing to assign LID to CA

Fixed an issue with failing to configure routing tables on all switches

Fixed an issue with reporting APort attributes misalignment

Fixed an issue with multicast routing of SendOnly members in planarized networks

Fixed an issue with multicast routing of Aggregation Nodes

5.24.0 Fixed an issue with routing calculation when using ar_tree_asymmetric_flow 3

Fixed an issue with configuring routing using dfp2 routing engine

Fixed an issue with routing calculation to isolated switches and single switch system on planarized topologies

Fixed an issue with handling switches not responding to ARInfo on planarized topologies

Fixed an issue with routing calculation time on planarized topologies

Fixed an issue with recovering after parsing malformated configuration files

Fixed an issue with handling faulty devices when ISSU is activated

Fixed an issue with running SM with issu_mode 2 (passive mode)

Fixed an issue with ignoring devices due to M_Key mismatch after lease period expires

Fixed an issue with updating M_Key for new ports

Fixed an issue with logging port recovery traps and ISSU traps

Fixed an issue with logging topology changes when using routing chains

Fixed an incorrect trap name when logging key violation traps

5.23.0 Fixed a crash issue when multiple switches fail to reply to MADs and ucast_cache is enabled

Fixed an issue with re-discovering device after timeouts when topology file is specified

Fixed a crash issue when enabling congestion control keys during runtime

Fixed clearing FLID of removed spines from router LID tables

Fixed an issue with configuring SL to VL mapping when using specific settings for switch-to-switch links

Fixed logging error when enhanced QoS file is empty

Fixed an issue with configuring trap P_Key for VS,CC and N2N management classes

5.22.11 Fixed race condition while processing SA requests during heavy sweep

Fixed an issue with sending multiple optimized SL2VLMapping MADs to a single device

Fixed an issue with redundant router table updates on light sweeps

Fixed an issue with configuring pFRN on devices that does not support FRN

5.22.0 No bug fixes are introduced in this release

5.21.0 Fixed an issue with non optimal routing in enhanced asymmetric routing algorithm

Fixed an issue with sending client reregister to switches when not required

Fixed an issue with redundant sweep when restarting SM

Fixed potential crash when SMs device capability changes

Fixed a binding issue when UMAD returns invalid IB devices

Fixed a memory leak issue when parsing hexadecimal numbers in QoS configuration file

5.20.0 Fixed an issue with setting incorrect ARGroupToRouterLIDTable block

Fixed an issue with setting incorrect value in RouterInfo.max_ar_group_id

Fixed an issue with configuring incorrect routes to switches in ar_minhop

Fixed an issue with configuring incorrect routes to routers after SM port reconnection

5.19.0 Fixed an issue in root detection to identify roots on topologies with two switches

Fixed an issue with setting transaction_retries to 0

Fixed an issue with not resending RouterLIDTable MADs after timeouts

Fixed a logging issue when handling invalid MC join requests

5.18.0 Fixed an issue with supporting DF+ topologies with more than 341 leaf switches in dfp2 routing engine

Fixed an issue with assigning empty AR groups between AR group 0

Fixed an issue in root detection algorithm related to selecting non-optimal roots

Fixed an issue of not resending routing tables to switches after switch restarts

Fixed an issue with incorrect port states in SMDB file of sub-topologies

5.17.0 Fixed the process of marking peers of isolated ports as flapping ports

Fixed root detection algorithm to support additional cases of missing links

Fixed the process of sending N2N MADs to isolated devices

Fixed the process of sending CC MADs to isolated hosts

Fixed an issue that caused repeated heavy sweep when isolating HCA with two ports with the same node GUID

Fixed NDR port labels

Fixed an issue related to SM not resending MEPI after timeout

5.16.0 Fixed a race condition when parsing configuration file that can result in SM crash

Fixed an issue with reconfiguring switch after removed from held-back list

Fixed a redundant heavy sweep when suspecting a port is unhealthy

Fixed the handling process of switches with all port marked as 'no_discover'

Fixed an issue with writing 'unknown vendor' to screen

5.15.0 Fixed the reporting of PortInfo validation failure for rebooted HCA ports

Fixed the writing of VS and CC MADs in debug verbosity

Fixed an issue related to sending SL2VL MADs for unhealthy ports

Fixed an issue related to the initiating heavy sweep process when reporting new unhealthy port

5.14.0 Fixed a crash that occurred when Incremental Multicast Routing was enabled

Fixed an issue related to the enabled PLFT2 on DF+2 when the "dive-ins" are not permitted

Marked ports that did not respond to the NI as unhealthy instead of entire node

Fixed root detection algorithm in trees with missing links

Fixed root detection algorithm in DF+ with roots without leaves

5.13.0 Fixed an issue related to removing ServiceRecords when the port is disconnected.

Set threads affinity according to the scheduler affinity.

Enabled dumping SMDB file when ucast cache feature is enabled.

Fixed event reporting to untrusted subscribers.

Fixed an issue related to creating service records with P_Key 0.

Fixed the handling of routers marked as "unhealthy" when using fat-tree routing engine.

Fixed an issue related to creating a dump files directory when it did not exist on startup.

5.12.0 Fixed a crash that occurred when drop_subscr_on_report_fail was enabled.

Fixed a case that caused FRN to fail when there were isolated/heldback switches.

Fixed a memory leak when changed the list of routing engines during runtime.

Fixed an issue that prevented from ports to be directly activated in INIT state.

Fixed an issue that prevented activating virtual ports on first time master sweep when running with --once .

Fixed a memory leak when parsing QoS policy file with errors.

Fixed an issue that prevented the incrementation of of outstanding AN2AN/VS/CC MADs when no response was expected.

Added support for routers in FTREE routing engine.

Fixed an issue related to AR LFT in trees that had entries with FREE state and empty group 0.

5.11.0 Fixed unconditional jump on uninitialized value when in dfp2 when ar_sl_mask is set to 0 .

Fixed a case of duplicated LIDs when persistent SM LID feature is enabled.

Fixed invalidating ucast cache when discovering faulty switch.

Fixed a crash when detecting two ports of the same node with different port GUID but the same port number.

Fixed traps 1310 and 1311 (duplicate GUIDs) type to 'security'.

Fixed reporting trap 1312 to UFM.

5.10.0 Fixed a crash that occurred during a race between the LFT record get query and routing configuration.

Fixed a non-generic notices statistics counters in the dump file.

Fixed the postponing isolation and reporting process of the noisy ports.

Fixed an issue related to the selecting of the held back/isolated switches as roots for multicast trees.

Fixed an issue that caused the unresponsive links to to remain in Active state.

Fixed an issue that affected the writing of invalid AN2AN links to SMDB dump file.

Fixed the IPoIB traffic loss after changing the subnet prefix and loading the MC groups from SADB upon SM restart.

Fixed the SM build on Debian with libibumad from rdma-core.

Fixed the way how port capability changes are handled during runtime.

Fixed an incorrect endianness issue in error log message 0F29.

Fixed an incorrect log message when enabling SHARP on the device.

Fixed the statistics counters race condition with SM multi port.

RFixed rewriting of the statistics file when the existing file had different header than the current. In case the previous header is different from the current, a backup of the old file is created as well as the updated statistics file.

5.9.1 Fixed a crash incident when isolating the switch using: the "held_back_sw_guid" file while running SM with updn/ar_updn using GUIDs order file with a port group that includes HCAs that are connected to a held-back switch

Fixed an issue that resulted in breaking routing for virtual port LIDs upon failover/restart

Fixed an issue that caused ar_ftree to create non-credit loop free routing between IO nodes

Fixed an issue that resulted in continuation of the discovery stage during subnet configuration stage

Fixed an issue that missed getting MEPI after switch reset

Fixed multicast group leak when handling leave of SendOnlyFullMembers of multicast groups

Fixed a leak when spoofing notice 144 for virtual ports

5.8.1 Enabled SA requests with default subnet prefix in GRH on subnet with non-default subnet prefix

Fixed a crash when processing virtual ports after aborted heavy sweep

Fixed a wrong direct route for GeneralInfo MADs after coming out-of-standby

Fixed s crash in UPDN LID tracking that happened when multithreading was enabled

Fixed file descriptor leakage when running with crashd

Fixed an issue that resulted in setting default pkey at index 0 on invalid partitions.conf

Fixed an issue that prevented setting ar_sl_mask on hosts when running with armgr plugin

Freed alias GUIDs resources when deleting virtual port object

Fixed checking 2x link width capability

Enabled handling MCMemberRecord request with default subnet prefix on subnet with non-default subnet prefix