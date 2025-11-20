Changes and New Features
v5.25.1
Routing
Improved routing calculation time on planarized networks.
Reduced routing table updates on planarized networks.
General
Added support for SHARP multicast tress.
Added support for writing port partition table to SMDB file.
Added support for specifying BW limitation to devices connected to XDR switches.
Added support for configuring SL2VL Mapping from device configuration file.
Added information on whether a parameter can be changed during runtime to generated configuration file.
Logging
Added support for additional APort validity checks.
v5.24.0
General
Added support for sending SwitchPortStateTable MADs during light sweep to identify topology changes.
Removed the requirement for specifying FNM ports in topology file on planarized subnets.
Logging
Updated log messages related to APort validation.
Added port numbers to port recovery trap log messages.
v5.23.0
Security
Added support for setting m_key_protect_bits to 1 when M_Key per port feature is enabled.
Added support for periodic management key updates.
Generate and configure new random management keys for subnet devices.Supported management classes are: SM, VS, CC and N2N.Feature control parameters:
Routing
Added support for specifying ranks for switches in root GUIDs file.
When rank is specified next to switch GUID or switch port group, Subnet Manager will assign the rank to that switch. If the rank is not specified, Subnet Manager will mark the specified switches as roots (rank 0).
Added support for 4 level tress and unbalanced tress in enhanced asymmetric routing algorithm.
Congestion Control/XDR
Added support for enabling Congestion Control per plane. Configurable via congestion control policy file.
Feature is enabled by default for supporting devices.
Logging
Added support for logging trap 1257 and trap 1258 details.
Added destination port GUID when logging trap repress for GMPs.
General
Added support for specifying GUIDs ranges in partitions file.
Added the option to disable SA.
v5.22.11
Port Recovery Policy
Added support for port recovery policy.
Allow configuring port recovery profile settings. Port configuration settings are set using device configuration policy file. Feature control parameters:
Resiliency
Avoid dropping switches due to timeouts during discovery When encountering timeouts on switch devices during discovery phase, SM attempts to rediscover
the device using alternative routes.Feature control parameters:
Security
Added support for using random seed for M_Key/N2N_Key/CC_Key/VS_Key. When key protection per port is enabled and key is set to 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF, SM will use random number as seed.
Logging
Added support for log rotation in SM.
Feature control parameter:
Routing
Added support for avoiding logging errors on aggregation nodes and routers when added to root GUIDs file using port groups.
General
Added support for planarized topologies.
Added support for dropping nodes not responding to NodeExtendedInfo MADs.
Added support for using long transaction timeouts for CongestionHCAAlgoConfig MADs.
Added support for including pid_file parameter in generated configuration file.
Added support for reporting quick link flap events to events plugin.
Added support for adding predefined port group for switch to compute link ports.
Added support for setting cache files directory from configuration file.
v5.22.0
General
Added support for ConnectX-8 SuperNic.
v5.21.0
Quality of Service
Added support for configuring SL2VL and VL arbitration on switch-to-switch links.
SMDB
Added support for marking ports with no LID route to SM as "unreachable" in SMDB.
General
Added support for resetting partition table of inactive ports.
General
Removed redundant log messages when port is in "no discover" state.
v5.20.0
Quality of Service
Added support for configuring VL Buffer sizes (QOSConfigVL). Feature control parameters:
Routing Engines
Added support for excluding spines from routing to balance routes when using new asymmetric routing for trees. Feature is valid when running with ar_tree_asymmetric_flow set to 3. Feature control parameters:
Routing Engines
Added support for hosts connected to non-leaf switches when running with AR_UPDN with asymmetric tree routes balancing (ar_tree_asymmetric_flow mode set to 3).
Subnet Configuration
Support Fabric Mode. Feature control parameters:
o/w, Use selected profile from fabric_mode_policy_file
fabric_mode_profile - Selected fabric mode profile
Subnet Configuration
Added support for setting HOQ lifetime per port. Setting HOQ lifetime per port via device configuration file.
SMDB
Added SA Key to SMDB file.
SMDB
Added reachability indicator per port in SMDB.
General
Added option to respond or ignore traps from unknown source LIDs.
v5.19.0
FLID
Added support for assigning single FLID to multiple leaf switches. It is enabled via router configuration file.
PFRN
Added support for PFRN over routers. The control parameters:
pfrn_over_router_enabled - Enable/disable the feature.
0 - SM will not change PFRN over router related configuration.1 - Disable the feature2 - Enable the feature (default)
Routing Algorithm
Added support for new routing algorithm for asymmetric tree topologies. It supports asymmetric quasi fat-tree topologies. It is enabled by setting ar_tree_asymmetric_flow to 3.
General
Add neighborhood ID to switch coordinates in SMDB when using ar_updn.
General
Select hub switch according to maximal number of reachable LIDs.
General
Log remove links due to timeouts.
General
Log switch rank changes.
v5.18.0
Routing Engines
Added support for Asymmetric Routing for QFT topologies and Enhanced algorithm for routing asymmetric QFT topologies. It supports 2 and 3 level QFT without parallel links.
Feature control parameters:
Routing Engines
Added support for calculating missing routes between switches in dfp2 routing engine.
Debug Parameters
Added Warning notes about debug parameters in the generated configuration file.
Note: It is not recommended to change these debug parameters.
Logging Improvements
Improved logging of trap 259, and discovery process.
Adaptive Routing Options
Added the option to enable and disable AR group copy optimization.
v5.17.0
Tenant Managers
This new capability prevents a tenant from using GUIDs that were assigned to another tenant.
Feature control parameters:
Rank Adjustment
Enabled rank adjustment for mid-level switch with missing links to roots.
Feature control parameters:
PFRN
Enabled the option to configure PFRN even when not all devices support it.
‘Well-Known SM GID’ Support
Added support for handing ‘Well-Known SM GID’ in PathRecords.
v5.16.0
Congestion Control
Added support for configuring CC buffer thresholds according to the switch capabilities.
Performance
Improved performance of routing calculation for routers.
Unicast Route Rebalancing
Added the option to avoid unicast route rebalancing when HBF is enabled on all SLs.
Port GUID
Added the option to write the destination port GUID when logging direct routed SMPs.
Systemd
Added support for Systemd.
v5.15.0
Programmable Congestion Control
Extended IBCC to support programmable congestion control.
Feature control parameters:
Fast Recovery
Added Fast Recovery support to configure a policy on switches for reporting ports as unhealthy, and to support isolating the unhealthy ports.
Feature control parameters:
General
Added support for running SM with a topology specification file
Feature control parameters:
General
Added support for generating SM performance report. the report file is created in the SM logs directory with the name
Feature control parameters:
General
Added port label for supporting NDR switches and CAs.
General
Added support for additional predefined port groups:
General
Limited the number of simultaneous SL2VL and VLArb MADs sent per device.
General
Enabled dumping FLID ranges to the
Routing
Added support for running an SM root detection algorithm when root GUIDs file is invalid.
Routing
Improved FLID routing calculation time.
v5.14.0
General
Updated the subnet configuration flow as follow:
General
Added support for multithreaded SL2VL calculation.
Routers
Added support for AR over routers (FLIDs).
DFP Routing Engine
Added support for persistent AR groups for DF+ 1 (dfp) routing engine.
UPDN and AR UPDN Routing Engine
Improved UPDN minhop tables calculation times.
v5.13.0
SL-to-VL Mapping Table
Added support for port masked optimized SLtoVLMappingTable programming.
DFP2 Routing Engine
Added support for PFRN on DFP2 routing engine.
PKey Validation Traps
Added support for suppressing multicast PKey validation traps.
General
Updated the default value of drop_event_subscriptions to TRUE.
General
Updated the default value of drop_subscr_on_report_fail to TRUE.
General
Enabled sending LFT/ARLFT entry for SMLID last.
MTU/Rate
Enabled MTU and Rate calculation for router PathRecords according to route.
v5.12.0
Self Healing Network with PFRN
Self healing network with PFRN is now at GA level for AR_UPDN routing engine.
Hash Based Forwarding (HBF)
Hash Based Forwarding (HBF) is now at GA level
Adaptive Routing Engine
Improved routing calculation time for AR_UPDN routing engine.
Adaptive Routing
A dedicated AR group ID per leaf is now assigned also when SHIELD is disabled.
General
Added the option to avoid initializing links marked for port resets.
General
Updated root_guid_file parameter description.
General
Removed from guid2lid vPorts with LID required set to 0.
DragonFly+ Topologies
Improved root detection algorithm for DragonFly+ topologies to support leaf switches without hosts.
v5.11.0
Self healing network with PFRN
[Beta] PFRN is used for fast link fault recovery. If a link fails or disconnects, switches send messages to the peer switches to update the routing tables.
This feature is supported only on
In order to disable PFRN, set
Multiport high availability
Allows SM to failover to another port in the case of SM link failure. It requires configuring more than one port GUID in the GUID parameter.
Feature control parameter:
Hash Based Forwarding (HBF)
Allows selection of the switch outgoing port for statically routed packets based on the packet's parameters (ECMP like).
With
Feature control parameters:
SA response time
Improved SA response time for multicast join requests during routing calculation.
Persistent mapping
Added support for persistent mapping between AR group ID and the destination switch GUID.
Switch SMA response MADs
Switch SMA response MADs are now routed using PLFT0 to overcome a firmware limitation in
SM ports table
Added SM ports table to SMDB.
Log message verbosity
Changed verbosity of log message when toggling ports to INFO.
Port state report
Added the option to report to the log when failing to update port state from ARM to ACTIVE.
Virtualization traps
Added details for virtualization traps to the log file.
Statistics dump file per SM
Enabled statistics dump file per SM port by default.
Asymmetric flow algorithm for trees
Enabled asymmetric flow algorithm for trees (ar_updn and ar_ftree) by default.
v5.10.0
Adaptive Timeout SL Mask
Added support for Adaptive Timeout SL mask.
Feature control parameter :
IB Router QoS
Extended the QoS policy file to support subnet prefixes and port GIDs for inter subnet QoS.
This improvement enables the definition of SL/rate/MTU/packet-life for cross-subnet paths.For further information, refer to the doc/QoS_management_in_OpenSM.txt document.
Routing Engine
Added a new root detection algorithm in UPDN and ar_updn routing engines.
Feature control parameters :
Routing Engine
Changed the default routing engine to be
Vendor Specific (VS) Key
Added support for Vendor Specific (VS) key.
The following are the parameters related to the feature:
SA Response Time
Improved SA response time during routing calculation.
Feature control parameter:
Report Duplicated GUIDs
Added support for reporting duplicated GUIDs to UFM.
Switch Reboot
Added the option to report switch reboots to UFM.
Long Transaction Timeout
Enabled the option to use long transaction timeout for PI for port 0 MADs.
SMDB Dump File
Added subnet prefix to SMDB dump file.
SM Binding Port Information
Added SM binding port information to the MAD details in the timeout message, dumped to the SM log file.
OpenSM Start Time
Added SM start time to the SMDB dump file.
Dump MAD Statistics per SM Port
Added the option to enable dump MAD statistics per SM port.
Feature control parameter:
Adaptive Routing (AR) Group IDs
Made the process of selecting AR (Adaptive Routing) group IDs deterministic in each run of the SM on the same fabric.
v5.9.1
Link Speed
Added support for NDR InfiniBand link speed in SM,
Configuration File Validation
Added a new command line option
Note: This version of the tool supports only the validation partition file part.
Persistent Multicast (MC) Trees
This capability enables reading MulticastForwardingTables tables upon SM startup/fail-over to ensure the new MASTER SM does not break multicast routing.
To enable/disable it use the
DragonFly+ Topologies
Added SHIELD support for dfp2 routing engine for DragonFly+ topologies.
SM Allowed GUIDs List
This new capability enables the user to specify the list of GUIDs allowed to run SM in the fabric. When the list is provided, the master SM will avoid handover to ports that are not specified in the list.
To enable this feature use the
Limiting the Number of VLs for Long Distance Links
This new capability enables the user to set the maximum operational VL per port by a new file specified by the
To provide per port configuration use the "device_configutarion_file".
For more information, see doc/device_configuration.md.
Send ClientReregister after Subnet Configuration
This new capability enables the user to send ClientReregister after subnet configuration to prevent the hosts from sending SA requests to the SM before the SM is ready to respond to them.
This feature can be controlled using the following parameters:
The new parameter replaces the depracated
kDOR Generalized Hypercube Engine
Added kDOR Generalized Hypercube engine.
General
v5.8.1
Asymmetric trees
The feature is applicable to
To enable/disable the feature, use the
Selecting LID for Master SM
This feature prevents SM LID changes upon fail-over.
To set the LID for master SM, use the
Root GUIDs file for Dragonfly+ Routing Engines
This feature enables root GUIDs file for
Dragonfly+ topology
Routing Engines (
To set the file with GUIDs of root switches of the topology use the
Dragonfly+ Routing Engine
Added new routing engine (
To add the dfp2 new Routing Engine, use the
Maximum Operational VLs for Ca, Routers and Switches
This feature enables the user to configure different
To set the maximum operational VLs per device type, use the following parameters:
“VL packing” for Dragonfly+ and KDOR Routing Engines.
Added support for “VL packing” for
Dragonfly+
and KDOR routing engines. This feature reduces the maximum operational VLs for CAs to half of subnet
To enable/disable the feature, use the
The following is an example of “VL packing”:
Support SRP target on HCAs with Socket-Direct architecture/Virtual Machines.
Enabled returning PortInfoRecord and NodeRecord for virtual ports and reporting virtual port capability changes To enable/disable the feature (default TRUE), use the enable_virt_rec_ext parameter.
General
v5.7.2
General
v5.7.1
Multiple ports
Allows MLNXSM to use multiple ports for sending Subnet configuration MADs.
Feature control parameters:
Extend router selection algorithm
Supports specifying hash function, seed and additional hash function arguments for router selection during path records calculation.
Feature control parameters:
LMC for routers and number of LIDs allowed per router for inter-subnet path records
Feature control parameters:
Congestion Control
Feature control parameters:
For additional information, please review congestion_control.md file provided with MLNXSM.
LIDs range in Routing Chains
Replaces path-bit qualifier in routing chain configuration by min-path-bit and max-path-bit qualifiers. (path-bit is still supported for backward compatibility).
Example of usage:
Controlling maximum number of MADs on wire per destination
Feature control parameters:
Configuring service keys to service name
Service keys' configuring service names.
Feature control parameters:service_name2key_map_file - Path to service name to service key map file.File contains mapping from service name to service key which is specified in IPv6 format.For example, map service name <SERVICE NAME> service key 0::1 by adding the following line to the file:<SERVICE NAME> 0::1
General
Default Configuration Changes
Parameter Name
Status
Type
Description
5.18.0
ar_tree_asymmetric_flow
Update
Numeric
Support enabling new asymmetric routing algorithm for QFT topologies
max_op_vls
Update
Numeric
Changed default from 3 (4 data VLs) to 2 (2 data VLs)
enable_ar_group_copy
New
Boolean
Debug option to allow controlling AR group copy optimization. (default TRUE)
5.17.0
tenants_policy_enabled
New
Boolean
Enable tenants manager feature (default is FALSE)
tenant_policy_file
New
Path
Path to tenants manager policy file (default is /etc/opensm.tenants-policy.conf)
routing_flags
New
Mask
Control various routing engine options (default is 0)
5.15.0
max_wire_smps
Update
Numeric
Change default value to 32
max_wire_smps2
Update
Numeric
Change default value to 32
hbf_sl_mask
Update
Numeric
Change default value to 0xffff
topo_config_enabled
New
Boolean
Enable running SM with topology spec file (default is FALSE)
topo_config_file
New
Path
Path to topology specification file (default is "(null)")
fast_recovery_enabled
New
Numeric
Enable fast recovery feature (default is 0)
fast_recovery_conf_file
New
Path
Path to fast recovery file (default is "(null)"
ppcc_algo_dir
New
Path
Path to directory with PPCC algorithm profile files (default is /etc/opensm/ppcc_algo_dir)
enable_performance_logging
New
Boolean
Enable generating SM performance report (default is TRUE)
osm_perflog_dump_limit
New
Numeric
Limit performance log file size in megabytes (default is 20)
max_seq_redisc
Update
Numeric
Change default value to 4
qos_policy_file
Update
Path
Change default value to "(null)"
routing_engine
Update
String
Update description that dfp2 is not experimental
5.14.0
qos
Update
Boolean
Changed default to TRUE
use_optimized_slvl
Update
Boolean
Changed default to TRUE
use_optimized_port_mask_slvl
Update
Boolean
Changed default to TRUE
long_transaction_timeout
Update
Numeric
Changed default from 500 milliseconds to 1000 milliseconds
5.13.0
root_guid_file
Update
Path
Updated description to include all supported routing engines
suppress_mc_pkey_traps
New
Boolean
Suppress Multicast PKey violation traps (default is TRUE)
drop_subscr_on_report_fail
Update
Boolean
Changed default to TRUE
drop_event_subscriptions
Update
Boolean
Changed default to TRUE
use_optimized_slvl
Update
Boolean
Updated description that parameter control wild carded optimization
use_optimized_port_mask_slvl
New
Boolean
Enable port masked optimized SLtoVLMappingTable programming (default is FALSE)
rtr_pr_mtu
Update
Numeric
Change default to 255 (Calculate PathRecord MTU according to route)
rtr_pr_rate
Update
Numeric
Change default to 255 (Calculate PathRecord Rate according to route)
5.12.0
root_guid_file
Update
Path
Updated description to include all supported routing engines.
5.11.0
pfrn_sl
New
Number
SL for PFRN messages. Default 0
pfrn_mask_clear_timeout
New
Number
Time since last PFRN for an AR group to clear unused port masks. Default 180
pfrn_mask_force_clear_timeout
New
Number
Time since last mask clear, after which unused port mask is cleared by the switch. Default 720
n2n_key_enable
New
Number
Enable Node-to-Node Key (management class 0xC) configuration. Default 0 (Ignore)
n2n_key_protect_bit
New
Number
Protection level for class 0xC. Default 1
n2n_key_lease_period
New
Number
Lease period for class 0xC key. Default 60
n2n_max_outstanding_mads
New
Number
Maximum number of N2N MADs in the network at once. Default 500
enable_sm_port_failover
New
Boolean
Enable SM fail over to another port in case of link failure. Default is False
hbf_sl_mask
New
Boolean
SL mask for HBF. Default 0x0000 (Disabled)
hbf_hash_type
New
Number
HBF hash type. Default 0 (CRC)
hbf_seed_type
New
Number
HBF seed type. Default 0 (User defined seed)
hbf_seed
New
Number
Seed for HBF. Default 0xFFFFFFFF (Use switch GUID)
hbf_hash_fields
New
Number
Fields of packet for hash calculation. Default 0x40F00C0F
hbf_weights
New
String
Weights ratio between ports of different groups. Default 'auto' (Routing algorithm decision)
cache_ar_group_id
New
Boolean
Load GUID to AR group ID cache file on startup. Default TRUE
ar_tree_asymmetric_flow
Update
Number
Changed default to 1.
sm_stats_dump_per_sm_port
Update
Boolean
Changed default to TRUE,
5.10.0
adaptive_timeout_sl_mask
New
Number
Define a adaptive timeout SL mask of the port. Default 0xFFFF
routing_engine
Update
String
Changed default value from (null) to ar_updn
find_roots_color_algorithm
New
Boolean
Find root using coloring algorithm for tree based topologies.
Default is TRUE.
max_cas_on_spine
New
Boolean
The maximum number of CAs on a switch to allow considering it as a spine instead of a leaf by the routing algorithm.
hm_num_traps
Update
Number
Changed default value from 250 to 60.
hm_num_traps_period_secs
Update
Number
Changed default value from 60 to 90 seconds.
5.9.1
allowed_sm_guids
New
String
Define list of allowed SM port GUIDs
device_configuration_file
New
String
Path to device configuration file
client_rereg_mode
New
Number
Control sending ClientReregister to devices
max_rate_enum
New
Number
Define maximal supported rate in SA records
gmp_traps_threads_num
New
Number
Number of threads for processing GMP traps
get_mft_tables
New
Boolean
Enable/Disable reading MFT tables on first master sweep
routing_engine
Update
String
Support kdor-ghc for Generalized Hypercube routing engine
mepi_cache_enabled
Update
Boolean
Changed default from FALSE to TRUE
no_clients_rereg
Update
Boolean
Deprecated by client_rereg_mode
use_original_extended_sa_rates_only
Update
Boolean
Deprecated by max_rate_enum
dfp_down_up_turns_mode
Update
Number
Changed default from 0 to 2 (disable down/up turns)
routing_threads_num
Update
Number
Changed default value from 1 to 0
force_link_speed_ext
Update
Number
Support NDR speeds
5.8.1
max_wire_smps
Update
Number
Change default from 4 to 16
max_wire_smps2
Update
Number
Change default from 4 to 16
max_smps_timeut
Update
Number
Change default from 600000 to 300000 milliseconds
max_msg_fifo_timeout
Update
Number
Change default from 10000 to 5000 milliseconds
transaction_timeout
Update
Number
Change default from 200 to 100 milliseconds
enable_crashd
Update
Boolean
Change default from FALSE to TRUE
routing_engine
Update
Text
Support dfp2 routing engine
master_sm_lid
New
LID
LID for local SM when in MASTER state
enable_virt_rec_ext
New
Boolean
Enable PortInfoRecord/NodeRecord for virtual ports/nodes
ar_tree_asymmetric_flow
New
Number
AR Asymmetric trees max flow algorithm
max_op_vls_ca
New
Number
max_op_vl for CAs
max_op_vls_sw
New
Number
max_op_vl for switches
max_op_vls_rtr
New
Number
max_op_vl for routers
enable_vl_packing
New
Boolean
Enable VL packing
5.7.2
ar_sl_mask
Existing
Number
Modified behavior: Parameter controls AR SL mask both in switches and HCAs
5.7.1
enable_lst_file
New
Boolean
Control dumping subnet LST file of the topology
lids_per_rtr
New
Number
Control number of LIDs per router of inter-subnet path record
max_wire_smps_per_device
New
Number
Control maximum number of MADs on wire per device
service_name2key_map_file
New
Path
Path to service name to service key map file
rtr_selection_function
New
String
Hash function to be used by router selection algorithm
rtr_selection_seed
New
Number
Seed for router selection algorithm
rtr_selection_algo_parameters
New
String
Comma separated list of parameters for router selection algorithm
updn_lid_tracking_prefer_total_routes
New
Boolean
Control UPDN LID tracking exit port selection criteria
mlnx_congestion_control
New
Number
Control Mellanox Congestion Control enablement
congestion_control_policy_file
New
Path
Path to Congestion Control policy file
guid
Update
List
Changed the type from GUID to list of commas separated GUIDs
scatter_ports
Update
Number
Changed default value from 0 (disabled) to 8
log_flash
Update
Boolean
Changed default value from FALSE to TRUE
max_topologies_per_sw
Update
Number
Changed default value from 1 to 4