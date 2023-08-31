Bug Fixes History
|
Internal Ref.
|
Description
|
681475
|
Description: Running mlxup query on ConnectX-4 devices will show both Base MAC and Base GUID, even if the two ports are configured to be ETH only, or IB only.
|
Keywords: GUID, MAC, query
|
Discovered in Release: 4.1.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.4.0
|
631415
|
Description: Downloading the latest mlxup binaries by using the flags "--download
|
Keywords: Online
|
Discovered in Release: 4.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.1.0
|
Description: OpenSSL library has been upgraded to v1.0.2b in FreeBSD 11 r290500 while mlxup is compiled with an older version, therefore mlxup 4.1.0 will not work with FreeBSD 11 r290500 and above.
|
Keywords: FreeBSD, OpenSSL
|
Discovered in Release: 4.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.1.0