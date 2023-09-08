Known Issues
The following table provides a list of known bugs and limitations in regards to this release of the mlxup.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Description
|
669272
|
Description: In VMware ESXi, mlxup is not a standalone tool. It requires MLNX-OFED ESXi driver and MST driver to be installed and loaded in the machine.
|
WA: Install and load MLNX_OFED ESXi driver (part of the ESXi 5.5 and newer Inbox driver), and MST driver, which can be found at www.mellanox.com.
|
Keywords: mst driver, ESXi, VMware
|
-
|
Description: Running mlxup in parallel with MFT tools causes read/write corruptions and yields unexpected behavior.
|
WA: Do not run mlxup in parallel with other MFT tools.
|
Keywords: MFT, parallel