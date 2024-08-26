Bug Fixes History

mlxup - Firmware Utility v4.29.0 Release Notes
Internal Ref.

Description

681475

Description: Running mlxup query on ConnectX-4 devices will show both Base MAC and Base GUID, even if the two ports are configured to be ETH only, or IB only.

Keywords: GUID, MAC, query

Discovered in Release: 4.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.4.0

631415

Description: Downloading the latest mlxup binaries by using the flags "--download

" and "--downlaod All" is not supported.

Keywords: Online

Discovered in Release: 4.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.1.0

Description: OpenSSL library has been upgraded to v1.0.2b in FreeBSD 11 r290500 while mlxup is compiled with an older version, therefore mlxup 4.1.0 will not work with FreeBSD 11 r290500 and above.

Keywords: FreeBSD, OpenSSL

Discovered in Release: 4.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.1.0
